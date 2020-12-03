Man Is Victim Of Unemployment Fraud While He Struggles To Get Benefits From IDESRight along with increasing unemployment claims in Illinois come increasing problems for people still struggling to get benefits or fighting to clear their names after being victims of fraud. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov on Thursday talked to someone who is experiencing both of those issues.

2 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Mostly Clear Thursday NightCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has the 5 p.m. forecast for Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

2 hours ago

Police Update On Carjacking, Shooting That Killed Retired Firefighter In Morgan ParkChicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott has an update on the incident at 118th Street and Western Avenue.

2 hours ago

Fire Breaks Out In House In BrookfieldThe fire broke out in the 3800 block of Cleveland Avenue.

2 hours ago

Car Crashes Into Building In EnglewoodThe damage was extensive to the building at 71st Street and Stewart Avenue.

2 hours ago

Retired Firefighter Killed In Attempted Carjacking In Morgan ParkA retired firefighter was shot and killed Thursday afternoon during a carjacking attempt in Morgan Park. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

2 hours ago

OSHA Investigating After Longtime Mercy Hospital Nurse Dies Of COVID-19A longtime nurse at Mercy Hospital has died of COVID-19, and now her death is under investigation.

2 hours ago

Real Christmas Grinches Stealing Holiday DecorationsA Santa swiper in Chicago was caught on camera stealing St. Nick and his reindeer from a yard in less than 30 seconds. It's something that has been happening around the city.

3 hours ago

Catholic Brother ArrestedThe man allegedly stole money from a church charity.

3 hours ago

Evanston Pen Pal ProgramCBS 2's Brandon Merano reports on what seniors and young people are doing to connect during the pandemic.

3 hours ago

COVID Vaccine For ChildrenThe director of the National Institutes of Health is saying trials for young kids could start early in 2021.

3 hours ago

COVID Cases In IllinoisCOVID-19 deaths in the state continue to rise.

4 hours ago

Man Shot Dead During Carjacking Attempt In Morgan ParkThe 65-year-old man was shot during a carjacking attempt at 118th Street and Western Avenue, and while he had his own gun and fired back, he did not survive. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

4 hours ago

Music Box Presents 'It's A Wonderful Life' And 'White Christmas' At Chicago Drive-InYou can head to a Chicago drive-in theater where the Music Box will be showing classics on the (really) big screen for people to enjoy from the safety of their cars. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

Hundreds Pack Hotel For Wedding Reception Despite COVID-19 SpreadHundreds of people crowded into a hotel ballroom on Wednesday, toasting newlyweds. But in the middle of a pandemic, how is that allowed? CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

8 hours ago

Boeing Puts 737 Max Jet Back Into Air For Demonstration FlightThursday was a big day for Chicago-based Boeing. For the first time since March of 2019, passengers flew on a 737-Max jet.

9 hours ago

SUV Pulled Out Of Pond In WheelingWheeling police told CBS 2 the woman driving mistook the accelerator for the brakes while driving on Northgate Parkway around 11 p.m.

9 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Plenty Of SunshineCBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has a look at the forecast.

9 hours ago

Illinois UnemploymentThe state of Illinois reported an increase in the number of unemployment claims filed.

9 hours ago

With Winter Approaching, City Officials Say They're Prepared For Eventual Arrival Of Snow, Extreme ColdChicago's forecast might be clear and relatively mild for the foreseeable future, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other top city officials on Thursday sought to assure the city they are prepared for when snow and extreme cold do arrive this winter.

9 hours ago

Woman, 70, Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash On Lower Wacker DriveA woman is dead after an overnight hit-and-run crash downtown on Lower Wacker Drive, and police are still trying to find the other driver involved. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe tells us what investigators have learned.

9 hours ago

Chicago Hospital To Treat COVID With AntibodiesA Chicago hospital is the first in the city to use an FDA approved antibody infusion for COVID patients.

10 hours ago