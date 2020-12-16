Dave Savini Reflects On Wrong Police Raid Where Anjanette Young Was Handcuffed NakedCBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini broke the now-national story of the botched Chicago Police raid in which Anjanette Young was handcuffed naked in her home. He reflects on the incident, and the greater pattern, with CBS 2’s Brad Edwards.

59 minutes ago

Chicago Cleans Up Mounds Of Trash After CBS 2 Story On Ignored Garbage At 115th And WentworthFrom piles of trash to an abandoned car and construction debris, neighbors near 115th Street and Wentworth Avenue say they are sick of junk being dumped in their alley – and they blame the city for not doing enough to fix it.

1 hour ago

Anjanette Young Incident Fits In With Clear And Distinct Pattern Of Wrong Police RaidsIt has now become a national story – Chicago Police broke down the door of an innocent woman, Anjanette Young, who was naked as they handcuffed her. But as CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports, this incident is part of a greater pattern that CBS 2 has been exposing for years.

2 hours ago

Daisie Foundation Surprises First Responders To Say Thank YouChicago firefighters received a nice surprise Wednesday when the Daisie foundation gave back to first responders. They said thank you for all they do by dropping off hundreds of meal certificates and special gifts. Engine 15 at 81st and Kedzie was one of three Chicago Fire Department surprise giveback spots. First responders in Crestwood and Homewood also receive gifts Wednesday afternoon.

2 hours ago

Hinsdale Teen Killed In Car CrashKendall Pickering was a champion swimmer at her Hinsdale high school. She was killed in a car crash in North Carolina.

2 hours ago

Joliet Hospital Gets COVID VaccineWorkers at a Joliet Hospital will get COVID vaccines through the end of the week and through the weekend as vaccines are available.

2 hours ago

Only One-Third Of CPS Students Plan To Return To In-Person Learning In January A majority of Chicago parents say they are keeping their children at home as Chicago Public Schools plans to head back to the classroom in a matter of weeks.

2 hours ago

Teen Rescued After Falling Through Ice While Trying To Take Photos On Frozen LakeA teen had a close call in Fox Lake after going out on a frozen lake to take pictures.

3 hours ago

Chicago Weather: More Snow On The WayCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a check on the snowy forecast.

3 hours ago

Mayor Lightfoot Apologizes To Anjanette Young For Wrong RaidMayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday said the video showing Anjanette Young being handcuffed naked by Chicago Police, which CBS 2 aired this week, was appalling. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

3 hours ago

Federal Government Cuts Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Shipment To States In HalfThe number of Pfizer vaccine doses headed to Illinois in the second half of December is about to be cut in half. It's a two week setback.

3 hours ago

Huge Donation To The YWCA Will Help Expand ServicesCBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports on a nine million dollar donation to the YWCA and what the people there say the giant gift will do for Chicago.

3 hours ago

Ohio Man Who Claimed To Be Missing Aurora Boy Sentenced To 2 YearsAn Ohio man who falsely claimed to be a long-missing Aurora, Illinois child has been sentenced to serve two years behind bars and one year of probation for aggravated identity theft. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

COVID Positivity Rate And Hospitalizations Still Improving In Illinois, But Deaths Remain HighThe Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,123 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as well as 146 additional deaths. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

CTU Expresses Concern Over Air QualityAs CPS plans for students to return to in person learning, the Chicago Teachers Union is citing an air quality expert to express concerns about COVID-19 safety in classrooms.

9 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Snow Continues Into ThursdayCBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has a look at the extended forecast.

9 hours ago

CFD First Responders Get Holiday SurpriseA local nonprofit wanted to say thanks to the city's firefighters and first responders by giving them gifts of appreciation.

9 hours ago

FDA Approves At-Home COVID-19 TestThe FDA just approved a COVID-19 test that you can take at home and sends the results right to your phone.

9 hours ago

Some Illinois Hospitals Still Waiting For Vaccine ShipmentsSome Chicago-area hospitals have not gotten their shipments of the Pfizer vaccine.

9 hours ago

15 hours ago

15 hours ago

As Domestic Violence Calls Climb, Kane County Sheriff's Office Rolls Out Body Cameras For DeputiesThe Kane County Sheriff’s Office has started rolling out body cameras for its deputies, to record audio and video of interactions between deputies and the public, in an effort to improve transparency and accountability.

15 hours ago

Snow Showers Wednesday MorningCBS 2 meteorologist Robb Eliis has the forecast.

15 hours ago

Bulls Missing Six Players On First Road Trip Together In Nine MonthsThe Bulls will be shorthanded for their first preseason road game on Wednesday. Six players were left behind for the matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

21 hours ago