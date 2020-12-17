Chicago Weather: Cloudy And Cold Weekend AheadCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a look at the weekend forecast.

More COVID Vaccines Coming To IllinoisCBS 2's Chris Tye reports on what Governor Pritzker said regarding COVID vaccines coming soon to assisted living facilities.

CPD Officers Witness West Side Shooting, Fire Shots At GunmanA 27-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in the Austin neighborhood late Friday morning, and Chicago police officers who saw it happen opened fire on the gunman, who was able to escape. CBS 2's Brandon Merano reports.

A Chicago Alderman Wants Special Council Meeting On Anjanette Young IncidentCBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports on what one Chicago alderman is saying about the mistreatment of Anjanette Young during a wrong raid and how the city can prevent a similar incident from happening again.

More Fallout From The Anjanette Young VideoCBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini reports on newly released video of the botched wrong raid at Anjanette Young's home and what the city did to reverse its decision to bar CBS 2 from using the video.

Chicago Road Trips That Are One Tank AwayWhether you want to spend time outside or explore holiday lights from the comfort of your car, Chicago has something for everyone to celebrate this time of year.

WATCH: Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Full Interview On The Wrong Raid Of Anjanette Young's HomeMayor Lori Lightfoot met one-on-one with CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini to dig into what went wrong in a bad police raid in which CPD officers stormed into a woman’s apartment, handcuffing her as she stood naked and alone.

Coronavirus In Illinois: State Surpasses 15,000 Deaths, But Positive Trends Continue For Other Virus MetricsIllinois reached another bleak milestone in the pandemic on Friday, surpassing 15,000 coronavirus deaths so far, although other key metrics continued recent downward trends. Geoff Petrulis reports.

Chicago Weather: Some Clouds And Flurries Over The WeekedCBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has a look at the extended forecast.

Give A Coat, Get A CookieA Chicago bakery is donating cookies to everyone who donates a coat. The Salvation Army is also putting together a holiday gift drive for kids in need.

Early Morning Fire In BronzevilleChicago Fire Department officials are investigating a blaze in Bronzeville that sent residents from a building out in the cold. No one was hurt.

Eight Nuns Die In Past Week At Wisconsin Retirement HomeEight nuns living at a retirement home for sisters in suburban Milwaukee died of COVID-19 complications in the last week — including four who passed away on the same day. Geoff Petrulis reports.

Man Shot While Driving On Kennedy ExpresswayIllinois State Police are investigating a shooting overnight on the Kennedy Expressway near Sayre Avenue.

Non-Profit 'One Fair Wage' Offering $1 Million In Grants To Struggling Chicago RestaurantsRelief is on the way for many Chicago restaurants struggling in the pandemic. The city will help distribute $1 million in relief for restaurant owners, particularly in minority communities.

Healthcare Workers Who Treated Illinois' First Known COVID Victims Get VaccinatedThey cared for the first two identified COVID-19 patients in Illinois, and this morning a doctor and two nurses in the northwest suburbs were immunized against the coronavirus. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe spoke with them.

PAWS Pet Of The Week: RoscoeRoscoe is the Paws Pet of the Week. This handsome five-year-old bull dog mix is a very social guy and is looking for that special forever home.

In Wake Of Cleveland Indians' Decision, Chicago Blackhawks Stay With Team NameThe Chicago Blackhawks are going to remain the Blackhawks and there is no sign of a change coming anytime soon. Geoff Petrulis reports.

Bears vs. Vikings: Three Things To WatchIt’s basically a playoff elimination game on Sunday. CBS 2's Matt Zahn has Three Things to Watch as the Bears take on the Vikings in Minnesota.

3 Southland College Prep Charter High School Seniors Earn Full-Ride College ScholarshipsSince its inception a decade ago, Southland College Prep Charter High School has produced an abundance of academic achievers. Not even the pandemic could stop three special Southland students from pulling off a major accomplishment in 2020.

Healthcare Workers Who Treated First COVID Patient In Illinois To Get VaccinatedThey cared for the first identified COVID-19 patient in Illinois, and on Friday those caregivers are slated to get the coronavirus vaccine. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports.

Sisters Say Landlord Is A Scrooge For Removing Christmas Decorations; Property Owner Calls Them A Fire HazardTwo sisters say their landlord is being a Scrooge for taking down homemade Christmas decorations, but the property owner said he has warned the duo about displaying their crafts without permission in the past. CBS 2 Morning Insider Lauren Victory picks up the story so you can decide for yourself.

Laugh Out Loud Theater Withstanding Pandemic With Creativity Classes, Online ImprovEveryone could use a little laugh after a year no one will ever forget, right? CBS 2 Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside a comedy club that is still cracking up customers in Chicago's northwest suburbs.

Second Teen Charged In Killing Of Retired CFD Lt. Dwain WilliamsA second teenager has been charged with murder in the shooting death of retired Chicago Fire Department Lt. Dwain Williams, who was killed in a carjacking two weeks ago in Morgan Park.

Chicago Weather: Warm Weekend AheadCBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the latest 7-day forecast.

