WATCH: Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Full Interview On The Wrong Raid Of Anjanette Young's HomeMayor Lori Lightfoot met one-on-one with CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini to dig into what went wrong in a bad police raid in which CPD officers stormed into a woman’s apartment, handcuffing her as she stood naked and alone.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus In Illinois: State Surpasses 15,000 Deaths, But Positive Trends Continue For Other Virus MetricsIllinois reached another bleak milestone in the pandemic on Friday, surpassing 15,000 coronavirus deaths so far, although other key metrics continued recent downward trends. Geoff Petrulis reports.

3 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Some Clouds And Flurries Over The WeekedCBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has a look at the extended forecast.

4 hours ago

Give A Coat, Get A CookieA Chicago bakery is donating cookies to everyone who donates a coat. The Salvation Army is also putting together a holiday gift drive for kids in need.

4 hours ago

Early Morning Fire In BronzevilleChicago Fire Department officials are investigating a blaze in Bronzeville that sent residents from a building out in the cold. No one was hurt.

4 hours ago

Eight Nuns Die In Past Week At Wisconsin Retirement HomeEight nuns living at a retirement home for sisters in suburban Milwaukee died of COVID-19 complications in the last week — including four who passed away on the same day. Geoff Petrulis reports.

5 hours ago

Man Shot While Driving On Kennedy ExpresswayIllinois State Police are investigating a shooting overnight on the Kennedy Expressway near Sayre Avenue.

5 hours ago

Non-Profit 'One Fair Wage' Offering $1 Million In Grants To Struggling Chicago RestaurantsRelief is on the way for many Chicago restaurants struggling in the pandemic. The city will help distribute $1 million in relief for restaurant owners, particularly in minority communities.

5 hours ago

Healthcare Workers Who Treated Illinois' First Known COVID Victims Get VaccinatedThey cared for the first two identified COVID-19 patients in Illinois, and this morning a doctor and two nurses in the northwest suburbs were immunized against the coronavirus. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe spoke with them.

5 hours ago

PAWS Pet Of The Week: RoscoeRoscoe is the Paws Pet of the Week. This handsome five-year-old bull dog mix is a very social guy and is looking for that special forever home.

5 hours ago

In Wake Of Cleveland Indians' Decision, Chicago Blackhawks Stay With Team NameThe Chicago Blackhawks are going to remain the Blackhawks and there is no sign of a change coming anytime soon. Geoff Petrulis reports.

6 hours ago

Bears vs. Vikings: Three Things To WatchIt’s basically a playoff elimination game on Sunday. CBS 2's Matt Zahn has Three Things to Watch as the Bears take on the Vikings in Minnesota.

8 hours ago

3 Southland College Prep Charter High School Seniors Earn Full-Ride College ScholarshipsSince its inception a decade ago, Southland College Prep Charter High School has produced an abundance of academic achievers. Not even the pandemic could stop three special Southland students from pulling off a major accomplishment in 2020.

8 hours ago

Healthcare Workers Who Treated First COVID Patient In Illinois To Get VaccinatedThey cared for the first identified COVID-19 patient in Illinois, and on Friday those caregivers are slated to get the coronavirus vaccine. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports.

9 hours ago

Sisters Say Landlord Is A Scrooge For Removing Christmas Decorations; Property Owner Calls Them A Fire HazardTwo sisters say their landlord is being a Scrooge for taking down homemade Christmas decorations, but the property owner said he has warned the duo about displaying their crafts without permission in the past. CBS 2 Morning Insider Lauren Victory picks up the story so you can decide for yourself.

9 hours ago

Laugh Out Loud Theater Withstanding Pandemic With Creativity Classes, Online ImprovEveryone could use a little laugh after a year no one will ever forget, right? CBS 2 Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside a comedy club that is still cracking up customers in Chicago's northwest suburbs.

9 hours ago

Second Teen Charged In Killing Of Retired CFD Lt. Dwain WilliamsA second teenager has been charged with murder in the shooting death of retired Chicago Fire Department Lt. Dwain Williams, who was killed in a carjacking two weeks ago in Morgan Park.

9 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Warm Weekend AheadCBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the latest 7-day forecast.

10 hours ago

Hockey And Harvard: Chicago Steel Player Studying Online While Playing For Steel During PandemicSean wasn’t even supposed to be here. He was set to play college hockey as a freshman at Harvard, yes Harvard, until the Ivy League canceled the entire winter sports season.

16 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Dry, Breezy Friday AheadCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has the 10 p.m. forecast for Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

16 hours ago

Thousands Still Without Unemployment Payments From IDESUnemployment keeps soaring. But there are still thousands who have been in the system and still are not getting paid.

16 hours ago

Chicago Paramedic Robert Truevillian Dies Of COVID-19A Chicago Fire Department paramedic, Robert Truevillian, has died of COVID-19, according fire department.

17 hours ago

One Hospitalized After Fire Rips Through Building In Irving ParkIt happened in the 4100 block of Montrose Avenue in Irving Park. At least one person was taken to a hospital by ambulance. At least two apartments were damaged. It's not clear what sparked the blaze.

17 hours ago

Anjanette Young, Victim Of Wrong Raid, Using Fundraising Effort To Help Others Seek JusticeA GoFundMe page has been set up for Anjanette Young, who was the victim of a wrongful Chicago police raid, and so far it has raised more than $35,000.

17 hours ago