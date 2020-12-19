My Name Is Anjanette Young: A CBS 2 Investigators Special PresentationMayor Lori Lightfoot made a series of stunning admissions Thursday in the case of Anjanette Young, an innocent social worker who was handcuffed naked during a wrong raid of her home by Chicago Police. The mayor also proposed sweeping cultural changes within the department. This is "My Name Is Anjanette Young," a special presentation looking at a systemic problem within CPD, shoddy police work leading officers to bust down wrong door after wrong door, traumatizing families.

3 hours ago

Samuel Linares, Chef-Owner Of La Casa De Samuel, Dies Of COVID-19Samuel Linares, beloved chef and owner of the Mexican restaurant La Casa De Samuel has died from COVID-19. He was 76.

6 hours ago

Mayor's Office Admits Failure To Turn Over Critical Video To Anjanette Young, Says Those Responsible Will Be Held AccountableChicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is continuing damage control over CBS 2's investigation of the wrong raid at Anjanette Young's home. Friday afternoon the CBS 2 Investigators exposed six new body camera videos the city failed to turn over to Young. After CBS 2 asked all day why those videos were concealed, late Friday night the mayor's office admits it was a failure and promised those responsible will be held accountable.

7 hours ago

6 Shot At Party In Burnside NeighborhoodSix people were shot at a party in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood early Saturday morning, Chicago police say.

11 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Warming Until Wednesday But Dramatic Drop In Temperatures Christmas EveCBS 2 Meteorologist Tim McGill has the 5 a.m. forecast for Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

11 hours ago

Theo, Dog With Terminal Cancer And A Bucket List Who Captured Our Hearts, Has DiedCBS 2 was first to introduce you to Theo. Theo had a bucket list, and he became a sensation – the stuff of British tabloids and People Magazine.

20 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Clouds, Breezy And A Mixed Bag Over WeekendCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has the 10 p.m. forecast for Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

20 hours ago

COVID-19 Vaccinations Suspended At Advocate Condell Medical Center After 4 Employees Experience ReactionsAdvocate Condell Medical Center has suspended COVID-19 vaccinations after four employees experienced reactions shortly after receiving the vaccine, according to a statement from Advocate Aurora Health.

20 hours ago

'Just Like Not Having Christmas': South Side Woman Says USPS Won't Leave Christmas Tree She Ordered At Her Door"He came here with the package, marked it undeliverable, said the addressee couldn't be found."

20 hours ago

Rural Illinois Counties See Huge COVID-19 Spikes As Surge ContinuesIn Kankakee County, with a population of just over 111,000 residents, one in every 12 people has now tested positive for the virus since the pandemic started — on pace with much larger areas like Cook County, which bore the brunt of the first wave of COVID-19.

20 hours ago

Body Of Chicago Paramedic Who Died Of COVID-19 Escorted To Funeral HomeIt was an emotional scene as a group of firefighters and loved ones hugged, consoling each other after the body of a beloved paramedic was brought to a funeral home in Hillside Friday night. Robert Truevillian died from COVID-19 this week after serving 20 years as a Chicago paramedic.

20 hours ago

21 hours ago

Christmas Decoration Slasher Destroys Display Meant To Bring Joy At Irish Nobleman PubSince October lights, inflatables and candy canes have added some much need pizzazz outside the Irish Nobleman Pub at the corner of Noble and Erie. But early Friday morning someone else paid the display a visit.

23 hours ago

Doctor Who Treated First COVID-19 Patient In Illinois Gets Vaccine, Reflects On Lessons LearnedInfectious disease specialist Dr. Lynwood Jones helped treat the first coronavirus patient in Illinois. Friday he got the vaccine.

1 day ago

Public Outcry Over Treatment Of Anjanette YoungCBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports on what local leaders are saying about the CPD wrong raid at the home of Anjanette Young and what the city should do to make things right with her.

1 day ago

More Videos Released From Anjanette Young's Wrong Raid By CPDCBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini reports on what police did to Anjanette Young, the woman who was a victim of a wrong raid by CPD in 2019.

1 day ago

Chicago Weather: Cloudy And Cold Weekend AheadCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a look at the weekend forecast.

1 day ago

More COVID Vaccines Coming To IllinoisCBS 2's Chris Tye reports on what Governor Pritzker said regarding COVID vaccines coming soon to assisted living facilities.

1 day ago

CPD Officers Witness West Side Shooting, Fire Shots At GunmanA 27-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in the Austin neighborhood late Friday morning, and Chicago police officers who saw it happen opened fire on the gunman, who was able to escape. CBS 2's Brandon Merano reports.

1 day ago

A Chicago Alderman Wants Special Council Meeting On Anjanette Young IncidentCBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports on what one Chicago alderman is saying about the mistreatment of Anjanette Young during a wrong raid and how the city can prevent a similar incident from happening again.

1 day ago

More Fallout From The Anjanette Young VideoCBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini reports on newly released video of the botched wrong raid at Anjanette Young's home and what the city did to reverse its decision to bar CBS 2 from using the video.

1 day ago

Buyers Beware: A CBSN Holiday Special ReportIt's the most fraudulent time of the year: Scammers are going after your hard-earned money. However, CBS 2 is here to help. Here are all of our best tips and tricks to avoid getting duped this holiday season.

1 day ago

Chicago Road Trips That Are One Tank AwayWhether you want to spend time outside or explore holiday lights from the comfort of your car, Chicago has something for everyone to celebrate this time of year.

1 day ago

WATCH: Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Full Interview On The Wrong Raid Of Anjanette Young's HomeMayor Lori Lightfoot met one-on-one with CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini to dig into what went wrong in a bad police raid in which CPD officers stormed into a woman’s apartment, handcuffing her as she stood naked and alone.

1 day ago