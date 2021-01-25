Brothers Who Claim Rev. Michael Pfleger Abused Them Say They Want To Get Truth OutTwo brothers who came forward revealing what they say was years of sexual abuse at the hands of Father Michael Pfleger are now being accused of lying about Pfleger for financial gain. But they say their main motivation for coming forward is not money but telling the truth. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

17 minutes ago

Fire Sweeps Through Pilsen ApartmentA fire sent huge flames blowing out of the windows of an apartment in Pilsen Monday evening.

34 minutes ago

Whipping Winds As Snow Picks Up DowntownSnow began to pick up along the Chicago River downtown late Monday night, as wind whipped the area and made getting around an uncomfortable proposition. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

52 minutes ago

Snow Comes Down Early And Hard In Downers GroveA snowstorm was expected to intensify in the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday, but the snow came down early and hard in west suburban Downers Grove. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

1 hour ago

Faces Of COVID-19This is a look at the people we have lost to the coronavirus pandemic in Chicago and beyond in Illinois, with CBS 2's Marissa Parra.

3 hours ago

Chicago Area Woman Says 'Be Aggressive' Trying To Get COVID-19 VaccineShe encourages people to look out for seniors who may not have computers and could miss opportunities to get the shots.

4 hours ago

Illinois, Cook County Launch Websites To Sign Up For COVID-19 Vaccination AppointmentsWith a shortage of vaccine as Illinois begins the next phase of inoculations, two new websites are going online to try to make signing up for an appointment simpler.

5 hours ago

Father Pfleger's Supporters Respond To Accusers Who Said He Abused Them Decades AgoCBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports supporters of embattled St. Sabina priest Father Michael Pfleger dismiss the sexual abuse accusations made against the activist minister.

5 hours ago

Drivers Hit The Road Early As Snowstorm ArrivesCBS 2's Jeremy Ross reports from Morris on what is poised to be a messy evening commute.

5 hours ago

6 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Snow To Come Down Monday Night Through TuesdayCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a look at the snowy forecast.

6 hours ago

COVID Vaccine Phase 1B Begins MondayCBS 2's Meredith Barack reports the next phase for people to get vaccinated includes the elderly and essential workers.

6 hours ago

Preparing For The Winter Storm In MorrisCBS 2's Jeremy Ross is live in Morris as the biggest snowstorm of the season so far heads our way.

6 hours ago

Winter Storm Update: 2:58 p.m.CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a coming update on the winter storm.

8 hours ago

Winter Storm Approaching; Lakeshore Flood Advisory In EffectCBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran has the forecast.

12 hours ago

CPS, CTU Continue Negotiations Regarding In-Person LearningCBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports a school standoff pushes back the return of Chicago Public Schools teachers to their classrooms, at least until Wednesday.

12 hours ago

Phase 1B For COVID-19 Vaccinations Begins Monday In IllinoisMillions more people in Illinois are eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine, starting Monday.

17 hours ago

Discover, Hyatt Among Chicago-Based Companies On Glassdoor's 'Best Place To Work' ListCBS 2 is Working for Chicago by highlighting the Chicago-based companies that made the list and are hiring now.

17 hours ago

Amid Rash Of Carjackings, Rideshare Drivers Call On Uber And Lyft To Help Protect ThemRideshare drivers are calling on Uber and Lyft to help protect them from crime after seven drivers were carjacked on the Near North and Near Northwest sides going back to late December.

17 hours ago

Police Investigating Serious Hit-And-Run Crash In West PullmanWhen officers arrived, they found the Chevy unoccupied a block away in the 11900 block of S. Normal Boulevard.

18 hours ago

Despite Reform Instituted Last Year, Some Illinois Tollway Users Struggle To Resolve Incorrect ChargesThe Illinois Tollway system instituted tolling reform last year, under which the penalty for a missed toll went down from $20 to $3.

18 hours ago

CPS Sets Wednesday Return Date For In-Person Learning, CTU To Hold Press Conference Monday MorningOn Monday, CTU plans to hold a virtual press conference at 6:30 a.m. before negotiations with CPS continue Monday afternoon.

18 hours ago

Winter Storm Approaching; Lakeshore Flood Advisory In EffectSnow will ramp up during the evening commute, just before 5 p.m., as the main system snow arrives. This will have an impact on the rush hour period. The heaviest snowfall rates will happen Monday evening and overnight.

18 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Warning Coming Monday AfternoonCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

1 day ago