St. Baldrick's Foundation Participant Shaves Head For 12th Year In A Row To 'Conquer Childhood Cancer' Holly Jo Johnson started the tradition of shaving her head after her 9-year-old neighbor was diagnosed with Leukemia. "I shaved my head to let her know she was not alone," Johnson said. She signed up for the St. Baldrick's Foundation and has been participating ever since.

1 hour ago

She Bought A Wedding Ring For Her Husband In November; The Post Office Still Hasn't Delivered ItThe shortcomings of the U.S. Postal Service are now hitting a suburban couple where it hurts: on the ring finger.

2 hours ago

Two Toddlers Found Walking Outside Alone In South ShoreTwo toddlers were found walking outside alone in the South Shore neighborhood overnight.

2 hours ago

Third Man Claims He Was Sexually Abused By Fr. Michael Pfleger Over 40 Years AgoThe third man said he was 18 when his alleged incident with Pfleger occurred, but he said he came forward after hearing the brothers' claims.

3 hours ago

After Their Cruise Was Canceled Twice - Due To Hurricane Dorian Then COVID - Royal Caribbean Won't Give Family A RefundA year ago this week, thousands of cruise ship passengers were stranded off the coast of California; kept on a boat as COVID-19 spread, in an attempt to keep the virus out of the United States.

3 hours ago

Warmup In EffectCBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has the forecast.

3 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Not As ColdCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

9 hours ago

Judge Wants Jail Sentence For Serial Stowaway Marilyn HartmanA deal has been struck in principle in the infamous serial stowaway case. Marilyn Hartman has been arrested multiple times at O’Hare International Airport.

9 hours ago

2 Archdioceses Call Johnson & Johnson Vaccine 'Morally Compromised'The archdioceses of St. Louis and New Orleans have called the recently-approved Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine “morally compromised.”

9 hours ago

Residents, Firefighters Worry Closure Of Fire Station In Glenview Will Jeopardize Community SafetyThe decision to close a firehouse in Glenview has some residents and firefighters feeling blindsided. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

10 hours ago

11-Year-Old Girl Fighting For Her Life After Being Hit In Face With Bullet During ShootoutAn emotional plea was issued Tuesday by the mother of an 11-year-old girl who was shot in the face at a West Pullman neighborhood gas station. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

10 hours ago

Shooting Wounds Woman, Breaks Window At UIC ClinicA woman was shot in the chest and a health care facility window was pierced by gunfire Tuesday afternoon in University Village.

10 hours ago

Family Says Suspected Arson That Killed Mom, Daughter In Auburn Gresham Was Over A WalletA fire that killed a mother and her daughter on Sunday has been ruled an arson, and the deaths have been ruled homicides. CBS 2's Jermont Terry talked to the family.

10 hours ago

Some Contract Workers Say Their PUA Benefits Are Being Cut Off With No NoticeA new roadblock has been thrown up for contract workers getting unemployment benefits. Many were notified Tuesday that the benefits they are expecting are being cut off. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

13 hours ago

Deaths Of Mother And Daughter In Auburn Gresham House Fire Ruled Homicides Due To ArsonA fire that killed a mother and her daughter on Sunday has been ruled an arson, and the deaths have been ruled homicides, officials said on Tuesday.

13 hours ago

Health Care Facility Window Shot In University VillageA window was hit by gunfire Tuesday afternoon at a health care facility in University Village.

13 hours ago

COVID Variants Loom LargeCBS 2's Chris Tye reports as more reopening plans continue to unfold throughout the state, the threat of COVID variants is alive and well and those strains could prove to be more problematic.

14 hours ago

New COVID Regulations For Chicago RestaurantsCBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports Mayor Lori Lightfoot said restaurants and bars may now increase indoor capacity to 50% or 50 people per space, whichever is less.

14 hours ago

Text Message From Cook County Health Stirs Confusion For Vaccine PatientsWhen a viewer reached out to us about a text from Cook County asking for a picture of their vaccination record card - they thought was a scam - and so did we. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports.

14 hours ago

Chicago Weather: A Few Clouds, But Mostly SunnyCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a check on the extended forecast.

14 hours ago

Vernon Jordan, Activist Who Advised Former President Clinton, Has Died At 85More than 60 years ago, a young college student drove a CTA bus to pay his tuition. Vernon Jordan went on to become a prominent attorney, civil rights activist, and Washington, D.C. power broker.

14 hours ago

$20,000 Reward For Shooter Of NyAndra Dyerhere are new details about the case of NyAndra Dyer. She is the 11-year-old girl who was shot in the face at a gas station, hit by a bullet meant for someone else.

15 hours ago

New Restaurant Rules As Some COVID Restrictions Are RelaxedWith the city's COVID-19 positivity rate at a record low, and the federal government ramping up distribution of vaccines, the city is again easing restrictions on restaurants, bars, and other businesses.

15 hours ago

Seniors Can Sign Up To Get Vaccine At United CenterBeginning Thursday, anyone 65 or older can call or go online to sign up for a COVID vaccine appointment at the United Center.

15 hours ago