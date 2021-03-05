Q&A: Medical Experts Address COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution To Illinois, When To Expect Herd ImmunityCBS 2's Brad Edwards and Irika Sargent discuss the COVID-19 pandemic with Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, and CBS News Medical Correspondent Dr. David Agus.

1 hour ago

Illinois First Among 10 Most Populous States In First COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, But Dead Last For Second DosesCBS 2's Chris Tye explains how Illinois compares to other states in the rate of COVID-19 vaccines administered.

2 hours ago

Illinois Report Card On Vaccine Rollout: Which Chicago Area Counties Have Best And Worst Vaccination RatesCBS 2's Chris Tye explains which counties in the Chicago area have the best and worst COVID-19 vaccine rate.

2 hours ago

Q&A: Dr. Allison Arwady Addresses COVID-19 Vaccine Timeline, Brazilian Variant Identification In ChicagoCBS 2's Brad Edward talks with Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, about the COVID-19 vaccine now.

2 hours ago

Illinois Vaccination Line: 12 Million Waiting For Illinois Vaccinations With 8% Of Population Fully VaccinatedWith more people getting vaccinated, many are wondering where they stand. The line in Illinois is more than 12 million people long, assuming everyone in the state is in line. Here is the breakdown.

3 hours ago

Student 'Vaccine Hunters' Help Secure COVID-19 Shot Appointments For Those In NeedSince the COVID-19 vaccine became available, volunteers have stepped forward online to help connect people with the shot, and many are kids who felt the need to find a solution in their neighborhoods.

3 hours ago

At First Reluctant, More Blacks Now Seeing Benefits, Safety Of COVID-19 VaccinesNikia Glenn is surrounded by women and men of science, yet even she was reluctant.

3 hours ago

Brent Seabrook Ends Career After 15 Years With Chicago BlackhawksCBS 2's Matt Zahn reports

4 hours ago

Community Group Focuses On COVID-19 Education In Most At-Risk NeighborhoodsCity data shows one in eight people in Zip code 60623 have had COVID-19 in the last year.

4 hours ago

Not Gov. JB Pritzker To Extend Illinois Eviction Moratorium For Another 30 DaysCBS 2's Marissa Parra reports Gov. JB Pritzker says he will extend the statewide moratorium on evictions for another 30 days. The moratorium was set to expire on Saturday.

4 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Sunny, But Cooler By The LakeCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a look at the extended weekend forecast.

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

What People Are Saying And Doing After Getting The COVID VaccineFor the very first time today, hundreds of people in Des Plaines received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports many patients are looking forward to "life after vaccine."

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Customs Officers Seize More Than 65,000 Fake N95 Masks At O'Hare AirportCustoms officials seized more than 65,000 counterfeit N95 masks at O'Hare International Airport on Monday, after noticing the boxes contained grammatical errors and were giving off an odd chemical odor. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

Illinois Surpasses 3 Million COVID-19 Vaccinations; More Than 1 Million Residents Fully VaccinatedAs the state continues to ramp up vaccination efforts, Illinois has reached two new milestones, with more than 3 million people having received at least one dose of vaccine, and more than 1 million people fully vaccinated. Katie Johnston reports.

9 hours ago

Second Man Charged In Deaths Of Beach Park CoupleA man arrested Wednesday in connection with a Gurnee armed robbery is charged with first-degree murder in the December deaths of a Beach Park couple. Katie Johnston reports.

9 hours ago

Coalition Wants A Voice In Sale Of Chicago's Mercy HospitalA community coalition says it's relieved that the South Side's Mercy Hospital will probably remain open, but it still has issues with the process.

10 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Sunny Weekend AheadCBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has a check on the extended forecast.

10 hours ago

1 Dead, 2 Injured In I-57 Expressway Shooting Near 119th StreetA man died and two other people were injured during in a shooting on I-57 Friday morning.

11 hours ago

101st Airborne Soldiers To Help Staff United Center Mass Vaccination SiteThe U.S. Army deploys the “Screaming Eagles” across the country to get some of the toughest jobs done, and that will soon include helping administer thousands of vaccines in Illinois.

11 hours ago

PAWS Pet Of The Week: SassySassy is the PAWS Pet Of The Week. The nine-year-old Australian Blue Heeler mix is the sweetest dog you will ever meet. She's looking for that special forever home.

11 hours ago

Lincoln Park Zoo Reopens FridayIt's a great day to get outside and enjoy a day at the zoo.

13 hours ago

'Frosted Donuts' In Tinley Park Celebrating Sweet Success After Nearly Shutting Down A Year AgoIt's been a year since the owner of a Tinley Park donut store thought she'd have to give up her dream and close up shop. This was even before the pandemic shutdown.

15 hours ago