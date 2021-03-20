Hammond Residents Raise More Questions After Mysterious Deaths Of Birds, Waterfowl Near Wolf LakeNeighbors in Northwest Indiana are asking for more transparency about the environment after dozens of mysterious bird and waterfowl deaths in the area. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.

43 minutes ago

17-Year-Old Shot In Early Morning CarjackingA 17-year-old boy was shot early Saturday morning during a carjacking, Chicago police confirm.

2 hours ago

Sister Jean Confident In Ramblers' NCAA Chances Against IlliniSister Jean is still working on Ramblers v. Illini scouting report, but she did watch the Illini in Big Ten Championship last week and wants to be careful not to give away any of her game plan that she'll share with the players later. She's confident in Loyola.

3 hours ago

Operation Let's Get Cookin' To Benefit Restaurant Staff In COVID-19 PandemicSome of Chicago's top chefs will be sharing their culinary skills and secrets hoping for donations to the cause.

5 hours ago

Customs Agents At O'Hare International Airport Seize Hundreds Of Phony Luxury ItemsChanel bags, Dior purses and Chanel pants are just a few of the phony luxury items customs agents discovered being shipped through O'Hare International Airport Friday.

7 hours ago

4 People, Including 2 Children, Hit By Gunfire In Two Chicago ShootingsThese incidents follow a trend of shootings with two other children shot inside vehicles in the West Pullman neighborhood earlier this month. Police are connecting the shootings to gang violence. The search is still on for suspects in all four shootings.

7 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Spring Is Here And So Is A Weekend Of Spring WeatherCBS 2 Meteorologist Ed Curran has the 5 a.m. forecast for Saturday, March 20, 2021.

8 hours ago

5-Year-Old Boy Fatally Struck By Car In EnglewoodA 5-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a car in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood late Friday night.

9 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Spring Begins And Ushers In Gorgeous Weekend WeatherCBS 2 Meteorologist Tammie Souza has the 10 p.m. forecast for Friday, March 19, 2021.

17 hours ago

Government Challenging Stimulus Payment For Mother Who Claims Disabled Son As DependentMillions of Americans have received their stimulus checks, but there is a holdup for others, and the government gridlock ranges from the simple to the complex.

17 hours ago

Some Restaurants Not On Board With Chicago's Plan To Shut Down Streets For Outdoor DiningChicago's new plan to help restaurants draw more business is drawing strong criticism from some owners. They say shutting down streets will hurt their bottom lines, not help.

17 hours ago

2 Children Shot In Same Night While Riding In Separate Cars In Different Parts Of ChicagoThese incidents follow a trend of shootings with two other children shot inside vehicles in the West Pullman neighborhood earlier this month. Police are connecting the shootings to gang violence. The search is still on for suspects in all four shootings.

17 hours ago

Top-Seeded Illinois Cruises Past Drexel 78-49 To Open NCAA TournamentKofi Cockburn muscled his way to 18 points and Illinois cruised past 16th-seeded Drexel 78-49 Friday in the Illini’s first NCAA Tournament game as a No. 1 seed in 16 years.

20 hours ago

Loyola Ramblers Beat Undermanned Georgia Tech 71-60Lucas Williamson scored 21 points in a dynamic performance by the defensive whiz, All-America forward Cameron Krutwig added 10, and eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago beat No. 9 seed Georgia Tech 71-60 on Friday to mark a triumphant return to the NCAA Tournament.

20 hours ago

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Pays Tribute To 5,000 Chicagoans Who Died Of COVID-19 In State Of The City Address"A year of loss and pain" -- that's how Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot summed up life during the pandemic in her state of the city address Friday afternoon.

21 hours ago

Driver Of Armored Truck Shoots Robbers In ChicagoCBS 2's Jeremy Ross reports the suspects are still on the loose.

22 hours ago

Chicago Weekend: Nice Weekend AheadCBS 2 meteorologist Tammie Souza has a look at the extended forecast.

23 hours ago

Chicago Restaurants Await The Return Of DinersOne thing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will talk about during her address is jobs, specifically in the restaurant sector. Many establishments have closed in the past year and thousands have lost their jobs. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports.

23 hours ago

Music Business Owner On The Hook For $36,000 She Can't Afford After Mixup With PPP Loan; I Feel That I Was Misled'A woman who took out a loan trying to save her small business during the pandemic now says that loan could cause her to shut down. The owner just found out she owes thousands more dollars than she expected. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

23 hours ago

City Halts Supply Of COVID Vaccine To Loretto HospitalCity officials have cut off Loretto Hospital’s supply of COVID-19 vaccines after the West Side hospital broke the rules for who is eligible to get shots. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

1 day ago

COVID-19 In Illinois: State Surpasses 4.5 Million Vaccinations; 2,380 New Coronavirus Cases, 12 More DeathsThanks to the second-highest daily COVID-19 vaccination total in Illinois on Thursday, the state has now surpassed 4.5 million doses administered since December. Katie Johnston reports.

1 day ago

PAWS Pet Of The Week: TarzanTarzan is a very cute and very smart one-year-old lab mix who loves to be outside and looking to find that special forever family.

1 day ago

Glendale Heights Seniors' Building Organizes Complex Effort To Bring COVID-19 Vaccines To ResidentsCBS 2’s Lauren Victory took us inside Shorewood Tower Apartments, a senior housing complex where a pharmacist found a solution.

1 day ago

Camp Sheilah Helps Kids Cope With Trauma After Losing Loved Ones To ViolenceThe smiles on their faces, their energy, and their resilience don’t reveal some of the tragedies they’ve experienced. All the kids attending Camp Sheilah have lost a parent or sibling to homicide.

1 day ago