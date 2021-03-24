Boulder Shooting Victim Jody Waters Was 1973 Grad Of Barrington High SchoolThe Barrington High School alumni Facebook page says Jody Waters was a member of the class of 1973.

23 minutes ago

Women's History Month: Astrophysicist Vicky KalogeraVicky Kalogera is a professor of physics and astronomy at Northwestern University and Director of the CIERA Center - leading research, studying the cosmos and making new discoveries.

1 hour ago

Government Email Addresses From Cities In Other States Are Being Used By Fraudsters Claiming To Be IDESScammers are now using government email addresses from cities in other states to send fraudulent messages claiming to be from the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

1 hour ago

Tudor Gables Homeowners Duped After Agreeing To Sell Building Not Realizing $3 Million Would Be Held Back For Possible TaxesSome homeowners from a South Side building were furious after voting to sell and agreeing to move within 90 days, but learning after the sale closed that a quarter of the proceeds won't be coming their way for years, if at all.

2 hours ago

Cook County Opens 16,000 1st Vaccine Dose AppointmentsIf you live in Cook County, there's a new opportunity Wednesday morning to sign up for COVID vaccination appointments.

2 hours ago

Convenience Store Employee Injured During Armed Robbery In West Rogers ParkA violent armed robbery was reported in at a convenience store in West Rogers Park.

3 hours ago

House Fire Spreads To Second Home In Fuller ParkAccording to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire broke out at a house, located at 4161 S. Princeton Ave. around 11:30 p.m.

3 hours ago

Protest To Be Held Outside Grand Motel Where 10-Year-Old Girl Was Sexually Assaulted; Abuser In Case Remains At LargeIt was at the motel, 10022 S. Halsted St., where a 10-year-old girl was taken to the top floor and sexually assaulted by a 47-year-old man last October.

3 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Clouds, Rain Chances LingerCBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has the forecast.

3 hours ago

Car Crashes Into Wendy's In Garfield Ridge; Police Searching For DriverA car crashed into the side of a Wendy's in Garfield Ridge early Wednesday morning.

3 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Windy And WetCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

10 hours ago

Gov. JB Pritzker Signs 4 Bills Into Law Targeting Jobs, Predatory Loans, HousingGov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday signed four bills into Illinois state law with the goal of a better economy for everybody.

10 hours ago

Building Owner Says Alderman Is Retaliating After Her Online PostsSome building owners on the Northwest Side asked Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) for an exception to permit parking restrictions so the tenants of the building could park on the block. Gardiner said no-can-do, and they believe he is doing it out of spite. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

10 hours ago

Oak Brook Village Board Approves Sale Of Portion Of Water System To Aqua IllinoisAqua Illinois is a controversial utility company that you have heard plenty about before on CBS 2, over its troubles with lead in the water in University Park.

10 hours ago

Facebook Group Helps Owners Recover Stolen Cars That Were Found DumpedWe have told you about case after case of carjackings in Chicago, and some victims have now been reunited with their cars. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports on the Facebook group that facilitated it.

10 hours ago

CDPH Halts Distribution Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Innovative Express CareSome people who got their first vaccine dose with the clinic now say they've been left high and dry when it comes to getting their second. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

11 hours ago

Vaccinated Illinois Nursing Home Residents Can Finally Get HugsThe power of a simple touch – it’s been an impossibility at Illinois nursing homes during a year of pandemic precautions. But now, vaccinated residents can finally get a hug. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

15 hours ago

New State Rule Says Vaccinated People Don't Count Against Capacity LimitsYour completed vaccination card could be your key to bars, restaurants, and events. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

15 hours ago

COVID Cases Among Young Adults Are RisingCBS 2's Jim Williams reports, while the city is on track to enter into the next COVID vaccination phase on Monday, the head of the CDPH said problems could be on the horizon if the numbers don't turn around.

15 hours ago

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb Plans To End Mask MandateIndiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday that he plans to lift the statewide mask mandate and remaining COVID-19 business restrictions in two weeks.

15 hours ago

Clinic Accused Of Giving 6,000 COVID-19 Vaccines To Wrong PeopleThe Chicago Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that it is cutting off a vaccine provider that was under contract with the Chicago Public Schools and then gave vaccine to non-CPS employees without authorization.

15 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Clouds Linger Into WednesdayCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a check on the forecast.

15 hours ago

An Overhaul Proposed For The USPS Could Worsen Mail Delivery ProblemsOn Tuesday, Louis DeJoy announced details of an overhaul that could further delay the arrival of your mail. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports why some leaders said major changes in the midst of a pandemic is the wrong move at the wrong time.

15 hours ago

Alderman Worried His Zip Code Isn't Part Of Protect Chicago PlusProtect Chicago Plus is helping high-risk neighborhoods get vaccinated fast. But CBS 2 found the Chicago zip code with the worst vaccination rate isn't even in the program. It's zip code 60827. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports.

16 hours ago