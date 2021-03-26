Family Of Slain Rideshare Driver Calling For More Security From CompaniesThis week a passenger shot the loving father during a carjacking, leaving him to die in the street alone.

5 minutes ago

New Video Shows Shooting At Home Depot; Security Guard Critically InjuredThe security guard was among several men trying to wrestle the gun away from a shoplifter. The horrible moment near 54th and Western, which was caught on cell phone video, almost cost him his life. The man pulls a gun and the guard runs toward it and is shot in the head.

22 minutes ago

Q&A With Loyola Ramblers Sophomore Braden NorrisLoyola Ramblers sophomore Braden Norris may have a bit of a baby face, but he is all business. The Oakland of Michigan transfer has made some big shots, and his tough guy facial expressions got the attention of former NFL punter Pat McAfee, who compared him to another slight more famous Norris.

2 hours ago

Q&A With Loyola Ramblers Senior Lucas WilliamsonCBS 2's Matt Zahn talks with Loyola Ramblers senior and Missouri Valley Defensive Player of the Year Lucas Williamson about his team, which leads the nation in scoring defense. Williamson was a key reserve for the Final Four team in 2018, so they talked about how the current team compares.

2 hours ago

Loyola Fans Buzzing With Excitement As Ramblers Head For The Sweet 16There were a lot of busted brackets, except for the Loyola Ramblers fans who never lost faith.

2 hours ago

Loyola Ramblers' Youngest Honorary Member, Marcellus Pounds, Helping Team Dance Their Way Through NCAA TournamentMake room Sister Jean, we have a new contender for the title of the Loyola Ramblers most endearing fan, Marcellus Pounds, who's also the team's youngest honorary member.

3 hours ago

Home Depot Security Officer Shot In Back Of The Yards Identified As Kevin LockettA security guard who was shot at a Home Depot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood late Thursday afternoon has now been identified as Kevin Lockett.

4 hours ago

The Aftermath Of A Chicago Mass Shooting Leaving One Dead And Several InjuredCBS 2's Meredith Barack reports people were gathered for a celebration of life for a man who was the victim of gun violence. But who owns the business, and why the shooting happened are two questions we are still trying to get answers to.

5 hours ago

Chicago Man Wrongly Targeted By Police Dozens Of Times Because He Has Same Name And Birthdate As A Wanted ManFor almost a third of his life, he said he has lived in fear that any time he got in his car Chicago police officers would pull him over, take out their guns and force him out of his car.

5 hours ago

Counties To Open Vaccine Eligibility To Anyone Age 16 And Older Amid Drop In Demand In Some AreasCBS 2's Chris Tye reports the state previously planned to make all Illinoisans 16 and older eligible for the vaccine starting April 12.

5 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Scattered Storms For SaturdayCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a look at the extended forecast.

5 hours ago

'The Killing Needs To Stop': A Mother's Plea After A Mass Shooting In Chicago Left One Dead, Several InjuredCBS 2 has never-before-seen video of the moments after a mass shooting in the Wrightwood neighborhood that left one dead and seven others injured. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports from police headquarters.

5 hours ago

Should A COVID Vaccine Be Part Of The Back-To-School Routine For College, University Students And Staff?You can't step foot on campus without the COVID-19 vaccination. That's the message today from Rutgers University in New Jersey. Will we see the same thing at schools across Illinois? CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

6 hours ago

All Counties Will Open Vaccine Eligibility To Anyone Age 16 And Older Amid Drop In Demand In Some AreasAmid falling demand for COVID-19 vaccines in several counties, the Illinois Department of Public Health is authorizing all local and county health departments in the state to begin vaccinating anyone age 16 and older.

6 hours ago

Answers On Illinois Unemployment System Failures Directly From IDES Acting DirectorMore than a year into the pandemic, viewers continue to share with us how the Illinois unemployment system is still failing. After a year of questions for the Illinois Department of Employment Security, finally on Thursday, we got some answers straight from the top, as IDES Acting Director Kristin Richards sat for an exclusive interview with CBS 2's Tara Molina.

6 hours ago

Peep Exhibit In WisconsinThere's no sugarcoating it - Peeps are everywhere this time of year. But if you want a new look at the marshmallow treat, plan a day trip to Racine, Wisconsin. The art museum is holding the International Peeps Art Exhibition.

11 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Clouds And Showers For The WeekendCBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has a check on the extended forecast.

11 hours ago

Man Wounded In Shootout With Calumet City PoliceA man was in critical condition and in police custody Thursday night, after Calumet City police said he got into a shootout with officers following a traffic stop.

12 hours ago

Lincoln Park Conservatory Now Open With Spring Flower ShowThe show is called "Pretty in Pink" and it's free. Donations are accepted.

12 hours ago

1 Dead, 7 Wounded In Mass Shooting On Southwest SideOne person died and seven were injured in a mass shooting in the Wrightwood neighborhood early Friday morning. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports.

12 hours ago

Bill To Stop Illegal Gun Ownership In Illinois Could Become Closer To Becoming A LawThe senator says he has 25 co-sponsors in the state Senate and needs five more to sign on.

12 hours ago

PAWS Pet Of The Week: DerekThe PAWS Chicago Pet Of The Week is Derek! He's a very sweet two-year-old Mountain Cur mix looking for that special forever home.

12 hours ago

Deaf Woman Says She Lost Her Child Care Job At Bright Horizons Because They Wouldn't Accommodate Her Disability Amid PandemicA deaf woman says she lost her job at Bright Horizons because they wouldn't accommodate her disability during the pandemic. She shared her story with CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas.

16 hours ago

Mystery For Chase Bank Customer: One Second He Had Nearly $250,000 In His Accounts; The Next 'Boom, Zero, Nothing'CBS 2 Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduces us to Miles, a Chicagoan with a simple message to his bank: Show me the money.

17 hours ago