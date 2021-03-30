Women's History Month: Tonika Lewis Johnson, An Artist Devoted To Chicago NeighborhoodsMarch is Women's History Month, and all month long, we're introducing you to local women trailblazing and making lasting change. We are introducing you to an artist devoting her work to investigating why Chicago neighborhoods just miles apart, can feel and look like worlds apart.

2 hours ago

Maintenance Problems At Concordia Place Housing Development Go Back Years, Rainbow/PUSH Working For ChangeWe've been exposing the living conditions at Concordia Place for weeks. But CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas has now discovered proof that the issues date back farther than that.

2 hours ago

Bitcoin Investor 'Sick To My Stomach' After Being Scammed Out Of $7,000The Morning Insiders are telling you about a scam involving a new type of asset -- Bitcoin.

2 hours ago

New Coronavirus Cases Up 27% In The Past Week; State Reports Most Hospitalizations In More Than A MonthCBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports on the latest uptick in COVID-19 cases as the number of daily infections and hospitalizations both have grown by double digits over the past week.

3 hours ago

Police Looking For 41-Year-Old Haoder Gulfaraz Who Missed Flight At O'Hare Airport SaturdayPolice are looking for 41-year-old Haoder Gulfaraz. He arrived at O'Hare Airport early Saturday morning on a flight from Phoenix, Arizona. He was supposed to connect to a flight to Qatar, but did not get on board.

3 hours ago

4 People Escape Fire In Grand CrossingA fire displaced four people from their homes in the Grand Crossing neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

3 hours ago

Another Mild Day; Rain On The WayCBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has the forecast.

3 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Wind Advisory In EffectCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Monday, March 29, 2021.

9 hours ago

Manny's Deli Giving Away 1,000 Free Sandwiches On TuesdayHead to Manny’s Deli for a free sandwich on Tuesday – but don’t forget your mask.

9 hours ago

Co-Founder Perry Farrell Optimistic That Lollapalooza Will Return In Some Form This YearCould Lollapalooza be making a comeback in Chicago this summer? Festival co-founder Perry Farrell, the frontman of Jane’s Addiction, claimed in a new interview that he is optimistic the festival will return in one way or another.

9 hours ago

Rainbow PUSH Says Concordia Place Has Agreed To Repair Mold, Mice, And Other IssuesA plan is finally in place to fix the mold, mice, and mismanagement at a Far South Side Section 8 low-income housing complex.

9 hours ago

18-Year-Old Girl Dies Of COVID-19; Family Sends Warning To Young PeopleOne family has made a plea to continue to take the coronavirus seriously – after losing their 18-year-old daughter. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

9 hours ago

Loretto Hospital Suspends CEO For 2 Weeks Without PayThe penalty for CEO George Miller comes in the wake of a vaccine scandal involving the hospital giving coronavirus vaccines to people who are not eligible.

9 hours ago

Light Pole Falls In Streeterville Amid High WindsA light pole came down in Streeterville late Monday afternoon.

9 hours ago

Car Owner Confronts Girl Caught Stealing His CarA driver in Belmont Cragin tracked his own car thief Monday - then held her down until police arrived. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

9 hours ago

This Year Might Be Anthony Rizzo's Last With CubsOpening Day is Thursday, and it’s hard to believe this will already be Anthony Rizzo's 10th year in the Cubs organization - and possibly his last.

14 hours ago

COVID-19 In Illinois: New Coronavirus Cases Up 27% In The Past Week; State Reports Most Hospitalizations In More Than A MonthIllinois continues to see a troubling uptick in COVID-19 cases, as the number of daily infections and hospitalizations both have grown by double digits over the past week.

14 hours ago

Vaccinate Abuela ChicagoCBS 2's Meredith Barack reports on efforts by a Chicago group helping communities of color to get appointments for the COVID vaccine.

14 hours ago

Four Rescued From Greater Grand Crossing House FireFirefighters quickly rescued three people from the window of the bungalow and a fourth person with physical disabilities from the back of the home.

14 hours ago

Family Says Victims Are Being Blamed For Overdoses From Fentanyl Laced Opioid Overdoses, Not Drug DealersJay Banks died of a heroin overdose -- heroin laced with a deadly substance. He is one of nearly 2,000 in Cook County. Now his family and a state lawmaker say not enough is being done to punish those adding a deadly mixture to the illegal drug.

15 hours ago

Gary's 1st Mass Vaccination Site Opens Next WeekCBS 2's Jim Williams reports 100,000 are expected to get vaccinated in the Gary, Indiana area over two months.

15 hours ago

Chicago Enters Phase 1C For COVID VaccineThe announcement was made at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399 at 2260 S. Grove St. in Chicago, which will serve as a vaccination site dedicated to union essential workers.

16 hours ago

How Did 2 Wrong-Way Drivers Get On Eisenhower Overnight And Cause Crashes?Illinois State Police on Monday afternoon were trying to figure out how two wrong-way drivers ended up on the Eisenhower Expressway – causing crashes that left a total of five people dead. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

16 hours ago

New COVID-19 Cases And Hospitalizations In Illinois Rise By Double Digits Over Past WeekIllinois continues to see a troubling uptick in COVID-19 cases, as the number of daily infections and hospitalizations both have grown by double digits over the past week. Geoff Petrulis reports.

19 hours ago