Chicago Weather: Rain-Snow Mix Coming TuesdayCBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Monday, April 19, 2021.

Why Are Five Illinois Driver's License Facilities In The Chicago Area Closed?It’s an astounding number – more than 1 million people are driving with expired licenses or using expired IDs in Illinois right now. Making the problem worse in the Chicago area is that almost a half dozen Illinois Secretary of State’s driver’s license facilities are closed. CBS 2 Political Editor Dana Kozlov reports.

Cicero Woman Who Admitted To Trafficking Immigrants Gets 6 1/2 YearsA Cicero woman who admitted to trafficking undocumented immigrants from Guatemala, and holding them in her basement, was sentenced Monday to six and a half years in prison.

Chicago Community Bond Fund Explains Why They Posted Bond For Ruben RomanThe man who prosecutors said was with Adam Toledo the night the 13-year-old was shot and killed by police was out on bond Monday night. But that man – Ruben Roman, 21 – did not post bond himself. A local organization did. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

CBS 2 Vault: Walter Mondale Vs. Gary Hart In The 1984 Democratic Presidential PrimaryWalter Mondale, the 1984 Democratic presidential nominee, died at the age of 93 on Monday. In this CBS 2 News archive clip from March 12, 1984, Walter Jacobson has a breakdown from the CBS 2 newsroom of the heated primary race between Mondale, Gary Hart, and several other candidates.

Chicago Public Schools High School Students Return To ClassroomsIt had been more than a year since Chicago Public Schools high school students have walked the hall -- until Monday.

Kayden Swann's Condition ImprovingDoctors at Lurie Children's Hospital say the prognosis is "very good" 21-month-old Kayden Swann. The child was shot during a road rage incident on Lake Shore Driver earlier this month.

A Violent Trend: Increasing Numbers Of Children Killed By Gun Violence In ChicagoJaslyn Adams is the third child killed by gun violence in Chicago so far this year -- the same number of gun related child homicides in all of 2019.

First Lady Visits IllinoisJill Biden visited a community college while touting education and the American Rescue Plan.

125 National Guard Members Deploy To Chicago Tuesday Ahead Of Verdict In Derek Chauvin TrialGov. JB Pritzker has activated 125 personnel from the Illinois National Guard to support Chicago Police, with a verdict soon expected in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

Ruben Roman, Man Who Was With Adam Toledo When He Was Shot By Police, Released After Posting Bond For Felony Gun ChargesRuben Roman, the man who was with 13-year-old Adam Toledo the night the boy was shot and killed by police and is accused of firing the shots that brought police to the scene in the first place, has posted bond and has been released from custody.

Chicago Weather: Expect Some Snow On TuesdayCBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has a check on the extended forecast.

Chicago Vaccine Hunters Pivots For A New PlanFinding a COVID vaccine appointment is easier than it once was. That has one of the biggest resources for finding a shot around the Chicago area switching gears. CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reports.

New Northwestern Quarterback Ryan Hilinski Transfers In From South CarolinaHilinski is looking forward to playing football and studying at Northwestern, and also brings his mission to give a voice to mental health for college athletes. CBS 2's Luke Stuckmeyer reports.

Update On Kayden Swann's ConditionDoctors at Lurie Children's Hospital provide an update on 21-month-year-old Kayden Swann. The child was hit with a bullet in the face during a road rage incident on Lake Shore Driver earlier this month.

CPS High School Students Head Back To Classrooms For First Time In More Than A YearThousands of Chicago Public Schools high school students are back in the classroom for the first time since the pandemic began, a day after the Chicago Teachers Union ratified a reopening agreement with the district. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe spoke with students and parents about the long-awaited return to in-person learning.

As Wedding Season Ramps Up, Vendors Seek To Improve Inclusivity, Pledge To Do Better After Racial UnrestWedding season is slowly ramping up again. Of course, the pandemic's made it a difficult year for the industry, and now many vendors are working hard to tackle another issue: inclusivity.

College Student Still Searching For A Summer Job? Some Big Companies Are Paying Top Dollar For InternshipsCBS 2 is Working for Chicago and providing you with helpful employment updates. If you’re on the hunt for a summer internship that pays top-dollar, Morning Insider Lauren Victory has details on which companies are shelling out the most money.

With Demand Up During Pandemic, Palatine-Based Nonprofit That Helps Homeless Needs Help Itself As It Works To ExpandA nonprofit that helps the homeless is racking up huge bills every week as they pay for clients to stay in hotels.

Chicago Enters Phase 2; Everyone 16 + Now Eligible For COVID-19 VaccineThe city is now in Phase 2 of vaccinations and United Center is one of at least 14 places you can try to book an appointment. For those who are 16 or 17 years old, there's extra challenge in booking an appointment.

Man Killed, Another Man Injured In Drive-By Shooting In Austin NeighborhoodPolice said the victims were standing on the sidewalk near Madison Street and Lavergne Avenue when someone drove by in a silver car and started shooting.

Fire In Sauk Village Leaves 1 Woman Dead, Firefighter InjuredA woman died in a house fire in south suburban Sauk Village Sunday night.

