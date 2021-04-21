Full Interview: Rev. Wheeler Parker, Emmett Till's Cousin, On The Derek Chauvin Conviction And Racial JusticeOn Tuesday night after fired Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd, CBS 2's Jermont Terry talked with the Rev. Wheeler Parker about the lynching and beating of his cousin, Emmett Till, in 1955; the death of George Floyd; and what it all means when it comes to the arc of racial justice.

What Symptoms Should You Expect After The COVID-19 Vaccine?A doctor addresses three big questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, including what side effects are normal and which are cause for concern.

Advocates Advance Call For Civilian Oversight Group Over PoliceJust one day after jurors in Minneapolis found Derek Chauvin guilty of the death of George Floyd, there is now a push to create tougher oversight over the Chicago Police Department. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

New Document Details Secret Recordings, Offers New Insight Into Corruption Case Against Ald. Ed BurkeSecret recordings have been revealed in the case against Ald. Ed Burke (14th). CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

Walk In COVID Vaccine AppointmentsCook County opened its pilot program on Wednesday for walk in appointments for the COVID vaccine. People can walk in two mass vaccination sites: Matteson and Tinley Park.

COVID Numbers In IllinoisThe Illinois Department of Public Health reported more than 2,700 new COVID cases.

Bobcat Spotted, Photographed At Will County Nature PreserveIn a rare sighting in the suburbs, a bobcat was recently caught on camera – taking a walk at the Sand Ridge Savanna Nature Preserve in Will County. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.

Chicago Weather: Sunshine On ThursdayCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a check on the forecast.

The Power Of ProtestCBS 2's Steven Graves reports those who took to the streets in Chicago over George Floyd's death are pleased and relieved, but not completely content.

Woman Injured By Falling BoltA woman was hit on the head by a bolt that fell from a construction site in the River North neighborhood.

Illinois Department of Public Health Reporting Slight Jump In The Number Of COVID CasesMore COVID vaccine shots are being given around the state, but the number of cases jumped by almost 200. Katie Johnston reports.

Chicago's City Council Will Meet In-Person Wednesday For First Time In Over A YearMayor Lori Lightfoot presided over sessions from inside the council chambers. Aldermen still had the option to attend remotely, if they so choose.

Chicago Weather: Sunshine Returns On ThursdayCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has a check on the forecast.

CPD Officers HonoredNeither their faces nor their names can be used because they work undercover.

Naperville District 203 Among Suburban High Schools Dealing With Spikes In COVID-19Several suburban high schools are dealing with a spike in covid cases with hundreds of students now in quarantine.

Loretto Hospital Providing COVID Shots AgainThe city of Chicago halted the supply of the COVID vaccine because it was reported several people who weren't eligible were able to get the shot.

As Some Summer Camps Prepare To Return, What Changes Could Kids See With Pandemic Not Yet Behind Us?What's new at summer camp this year? For example at the YMCA, more kids will be allowed and swimming is back.

Happy National Kindergarten DayCBS 2 wants to give a special shoutout to all the Kindergarten teachers!

New Green Gym In Northbrook, Aiming To Generate More Electricity With Solar Panels Than It Uses For PowerEnvironmental stewardship; something a suburban park district took to heart and the taxpayers. Northbrook recently finished a nearly $18 million workout facility.

Illinois Leaders, Residents React To Conviction Of Derek ChauvinIt was a quiet night in Chicago after the the conviction of fired Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd was announced Tuesday.

Another Cold Day With Rain, Snow Chances; Big Warmup AheadCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

This 4/20, State Delays Are Still Holding Up Minority-Owned Marijuana BusinessesCBS 2’s Tara Molina learned as the state continues to rake in millions, not one minority-owned pot business has opened up shop yet because of state delays.

Chicago Weather: Freezing OvernightCBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

