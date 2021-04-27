COVID-19 Contact Tracers Starting To Expand Work To Include Encouraging VaccinationsEven as the CDC relaxes some COVID-19 guidelines, city and county officials say contact tracing is still going strong. Some contact tracers even have expanded their roles to include vaccine work.

After Fatal Crash, 4-Month-Old's Organs Helped Save Lives Of 3 Others; 'She’s Still Giving Me Gifts And She’s Not Here'There were no miracles for Ra’Nya at Comer Children’s Hospital, but mom did find a blessing there, when approached by members of the Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network.

Investigators In Delphi, Indiana Murder Case Looking Into Possible Link To Man Arrested In LafayetteInvestigators in Delphi, Indiana are looking into a possible new lead in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Showers Possible Thursday; Warmup AheadCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

Chicago Weather: A Wet Start In The MorningCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Elmhurst Neighbors Fight Zoning Change That Would Allow 7 People To Stay At Sober HouseThis is not your typical not-in-my-backyard story. The people living in the area are not opposed to a recovery home. What they don’t like is the way the City of Elmhurst, or the property owner, are going about it. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

Elmhurst University Put On Lockdown For Hours Due To Report Of Man With GunNo offender was ever found, and the lockdown was lifted early Wednesday evening.

New Chicago Heights Park District Board Refusing To Pay $212,000 Buyout To Departing SuperintendentThe fight over a hefty payout for the outgoing Chicago Heights parks superintendent is a story we have been following for weeks, and now it has taken a new turn. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

Police Reform, Rebuilding America, Vaccination In Spotlight For President Biden's SpeechPolice reform and the plan to rebuild America were in the spotlight on Capitol Hill Wednesday night as President Joe Biden made his first joint address to Congress. Meanwhile, William Walker, the first Black House Sergeant-at-Arms, is from Chicago’s South Side.

Video Shows Police Shooting That Killed Anthony Alvarez; More Questions Arise About CPD Foot Chase PolicyPolice body camera video released on Wednesday shows an officer fatally shooting 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez as he was running away during a foot pursuit last month, holding a handgun in his right hand. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports, it started with a foot chase, which Mayor Lori Lightfoot calls one of the most dangerous practices.

Uber Driver Speaks After Rushing To Help Man Injured In Shooting, Crash In South LoopAn Uber driver asked a paying customer to leave his car late Tuesday so he could help a man who had been shot.

Kenosha Police Department Starts Testing Body CamerasThe Kenosha Police Department tested body cameras on some officers Wednesday.

Greater Chicago Food Depository Has Met Supply During COVID-19 Pandemic Against All OddsThe coronavirus pandemic put a big strain on food pantries across the nation. CBS 2’s Marissa Parra has a look at how Chicago is navigating the food crisis one year later.

Changes Coming Soon To Chicago Police Foot Chase PolicyThe police shooting that killed Adam Toledo, 13, involved a foot chase, and so did the police shooting that killed Anthony Alvarez, 22, just two days later. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports.

Return Of The Rush: More Drivers Hitting The Road During The COVID-19 PandemicWhile fewer drivers are on the road than before the pandemic, more people are getting increasingly comfortable with getting behind the wheel.

Uber Driver Helps Men Injured In Loop ShootingAn Uber driver rushed to help after a shooting in Bronzeville ended with a crash in the South Loop, leaving a man in critical condition.

