Red Cross Lifesaving Hero: Kyla DavisKyla Davis, of Skokie, didn't hesitate to help a woman she saw screaming for help in a parking lot. For her actions, she's receiving the Red Cross Lifesaving Hero Award.

15 minutes ago

Red Cross Blood Service Heroes: Carter And Noah CollinsCarter and Noah Collins started their own blood drive to help with hurricane relief.

40 minutes ago

Red Cross Essential Services Hero: Esther LindorEsther Lindor is the Red Cross Essential Services Hero for her work at the Lakview Pantry.

1 hour ago

2021 Red Cross Law Enforcement Award: Officer Marseilla CollinsOfficer Marseilla Collins is receiving the 2021 Red Cross Law Enforcement Award. With only 7 days on the job, officer Collins responded to a shooting in Chicago’s Morgan Park neighborhood, where she provided first aid to several individuals until paramedics arrived.

2 hours ago

‘We Can All Do More’: CBS 2 President & General Manager Derek Dalton Honors Red Cross HeroesDerek Dalton is encouraging Chicagoans to come together to make the community stronger as CBS 2 honors Red Cross Heroes.

2 hours ago

Red Cross Military Hero: Akbar ArsiwalaRed Cross Military Hero: Akbar Arsiwala encourages others to serve and help others, just as he does.

2 hours ago

Local Red Cross Volunteer Working To Comfort Chicagoans Getting VaccinatedA local Red Cross volunteer is encouraging others to help at vaccination sites. She says you do not need to be a healthcare worker to volunteer.

2 hours ago

Chicago-Native, Activist Tanya Lozano Is The Red Cross 2021 Social Justice Impact HeroTanya is being recognized for her dedication and passion toward helping her community, and her long-time activism.

3 hours ago

Take A Look Back At The Red Cross Hero AwardsTake a look back at the history of the Red Cross Hero Awards, honoring local heroes making a difference.

3 hours ago

Northwestern Memorial Hospital Nurses Known As 'The Old Dolls' Are 2021 Red Cross HeroesA group of nurses from Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital, affectionately known as ‘The Old Dolls,’ are 2021 Red Cross Heroes.

3 hours ago

Dirt Biker Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash In MarynookPolice said the 27-year-old man was riding a dirt bike, near Kimbark and Kenwood avenues around 7:30 p.m., when a Kia crashed into him and drove off.

3 hours ago

2 Teen Boys, 2 Men Among Overnight Shooting VictimsThis shooting is one six shootings reported Monday night from 8:57 p.m. to 9:42 p.m.

3 hours ago

Fire In Goose Island Displaces 7 Adults, 4 KidsA fire in the Goose Island neighborhood displaced 11 people overnight.

4 hours ago

Temperatures Climbing To The 80s; Showers, Thunderstorms Ahead Tuesday NightCBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran has the forecast.

4 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Near-Record Warmth On TuesdayCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Monday, April 26, 2021.

10 hours ago

'Pink Moon' Shines Monday NightSupermoons are full moons that appear larger and brighter in the sky because they are a bit closer to the earth than usual. The one in April is called a pink moon, but not because it actually appears pink, which it does not.

11 hours ago

Already Struggling In Pandemic, Franklin Park Deli Has Tip Jar StolenTip jars are a difference-maker for many – especially during the pandemic. So imagine the shock and disappointment at a Franklin Park restaurant when some up and snatched their tip jar. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports.

11 hours ago

Grieving Families Gather To Protest Against Police ViolenceGrieving mothers held a vigil on the city’s South Side Monday evening for families who have lost loved ones to police violence.

11 hours ago

Firefighters Work To Contain Brush Fire In Northwest SuburbsFirefighters from several northwest suburban jurisdictions spent Monday afternoon and night battling a stubborn brush fire.

11 hours ago

Family Pleads For Hit-And-Run Driver To Surrender After Land Surveyor Was KilledA mother issued a desperate plea Monday for the driver who hit and killed her son to come forward. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

11 hours ago

Chicago Blackhawks Forward Andrew Shaw Announces RetirementBlackhawks forward Andrew Shaw announced his retirement from the NHL on Monday, following a series of concussions.

14 hours ago

Help Wanted But No TakersCBS 2's Chris Tye reports on why so many employers are having a tough time finding workers.

14 hours ago

6-Year-Old Nayeli Blankenbaker Collects Donations For The Homeless For Her BirthdayA Chicago girl has learned at a very young age to put others first - even on her birthday. CBS 2's Jim Williams reports.

15 hours ago

City Sues Indiana Gun Store, Claiming It Sold Guns That Wound Up In ChicagoThe City of Chicago has filed a lawsuit against a Gary, Indiana gun store – claiming it sold hundreds of guns that wind up in Chicago in the hands of drug traffickers and convicted felons.

15 hours ago