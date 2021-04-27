The Inspiring Stories Of The Red Cross, And Why Their Mission Is So ImportantCBS 2 President and General Manager Derek Dalton, and Celena Roldan, CEO Of the American Red Cross of Illinois, join us to talk about the inspiring stories we heard today, and why the Red Cross’ mission is so important.

2 hours ago

Red Cross Heroes Play Major Role In COVID-19 Vaccination ProcessHere in Illinois, the Red Cross has 2,800 volunteers, and in our eyes, they are all heroes. Some of volunteers, like Mariza Orjuela, are a big part of the COVID-19 vaccination process.

2 hours ago

Red Cross Firefighter Hero: Quention CurtisChicago firefighter Quention Curtis has seen his share of disasters, and in 2018, he founded the Black Fire Brigade as a way to mentor Chicago’s youth. He’s this year’s Red Cross firefighter hero.

2 hours ago

New Nanotrap Could Be Breakthrough COVID-19 TreatmentA possible breakthrough coronavirus treatment has been developed by scientists at the University of Chicago.

3 hours ago

Film And TV Industry Came To Rescue To Prevent McCormick Place's Losses From Being WorseMore than $3 billion – that is how much revenue was lost at McCormick Place during the pandemic shutdown. And if you can imagine, that number was expected to be much higher. But as CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports, we can thank a little something called Hollywood for stepping in.

4 hours ago

Secret Service Investigates Hate Mail Sent To DuSable Museum Of African American HistoryThe U.S. Secret Service has launched an investigation into hate mail sent to the DuSable Museum of African American History in Chicago and its chief executive officer.

4 hours ago

Red Cross Of Illinois CEO Celena RoldanCBS 2 spoke to the head of the Illinois Red Cross, Celena Roldan, about the importance of the organization's mission and the multitude of services the Red Cross provides throughout the year.

4 hours ago

Second Man Charged In Murder Of 7-Year-Old Jaslyn AdamsPolice announced charges against Demond Goudy late on Tuesday.

4 hours ago

Family Of Anthony Alvarez Watches Video Of Deadly Police ShootingAlvarez was shot and killed by Chicago Police on March 31 in Portage Park. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

4 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Sunshine Gives Way To ShowersCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a check on the forecast.

4 hours ago

Help Wanted: Metra Looking To Add More StaffThe transit agency said it is looking to hire more than 100 workers between the spring and fall for what it calls an anticipated increase in ridership.

5 hours ago

Red Cross Disaster Services Hero: Chef Q IbraheemWhen the pandemic left a local chef without any work, she changed course to help others. Chef Q is the Red Cross' Disaster Services Hero.

5 hours ago

Getting Kids The COVID ShotLurie Children's Hospital is getting closer to testing moderna's vaccine on elementary and middle school students. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra talked to one mom who wants her kids to be part of it.

5 hours ago

Matteson Resident Upset With Village Because Her Dog Was Attacked By A Neighbor's AnimalCBS 2's Tara Molina reports, the Matteson resident called the village several times to complain about a neighbor's dog but never got a response.

5 hours ago

Family Of Anthony Alvarez To Watch Body Cam Video Of Deadly Police ShootingThe family of Anthony Alvarez was set to view body cam footage Tuesday afternoon of the police shooting that left him dead.

5 hours ago

Red Cross Blood Services Heroes: Carter And Noah CollinsToday is about hope and heroism; honoring this year's class of Red Cross heroes who've managed extraordinary acts in extraordinary times. Carter and Noah Collins held their first blood drive in 2018, and despite the pandemic they were determined to pull it off again. They're this year's Blood Services Heroes.

7 hours ago

Red Cross Essential Services Hero: Esther LindorToday we're teaming up with the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago to bring you some incredible stories; stories of heroism and hope. We're also hoping you'll help support the Red Cross' mission. Now we want to introduce you to a woman who has certainly stepped up to help during the pandemic. Her name is Esther Lindor, and she's the Red Cross Essential Services Hero.

7 hours ago

Red Cross Military Hero: Akbar ArsiwalaToday we're joining the Red Cross in honoring extraordinary heroes who have gone above and beyond during these extraordinary times. We all know life doesn't always go as planned, so when Akbar Arsiwala had to put his military career on hold, he found another path, helping set up food pantries for veterans in need. He's the Red Cross Military Hero.

7 hours ago

Island Lake Woman Convicted In `Revenge Porn' Case From 2016A northern Illinois woman has been convicted in a "revenge porn" case stemming from sexually explicit photos of another woman she sent family and friends after her wedding was called off. Katie Johnston reports.

9 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Feels Like SummerCBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran has a look at the forecast.

10 hours ago

Work Zone Awareness WeekWith winter behind us, you'll soon see more orange barrels on the road. And that has construction crews reminding you to slow down in work zones to keep everyone safe.

10 hours ago

2 Teen Boys Among Overnight Shooting VictimsA family member told CBS 2 officers took the boys to the hospital, possibly saving their lives. The boys' conditions have been stabilized.

11 hours ago

Police Questioning Second Suspect In Murder Of 7-Year-Old Jaslyn AdamsPolice are questioning a second person in connection to the shooting death of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams, who was killed in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Homan Square just over a week ago.

11 hours ago