Scammer Posing As Landlord Sought To Prey On Potential Renters To Collect Holding FeesOne person already fell for it, another almost did. Someone posing as a landlord is trying to trick potential renters into paying holding fees in a south suburb.

42 minutes ago

Despite Promise To Stop Parking In Public Spaces After Nearby Construction, Postal Trucks Still Clog Spots In Belmont CraginThe U.S. Postal Service promised to do better when CBS 2 first told you about this problem last month, but Morning Insider Lauren Victory found that commitment didn't stick.

45 minutes ago

'I'm Getting A Limo': Woodstock Senior Takes On Multiple Jobs Provided By Community Members To Pay For Prom ExperienceEvan, a military-bound senior did not let the pandemic get in the way of the his prom experience. He took on multiple jobs to pay for flowers and even a limo.

47 minutes ago

Kidde Recalls Trusense Smoke Detectors For Failure To Sound In A FireIf you have a Kidde Trusense smoke alarm, or combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarm, it may not sound in a fire.

2 hours ago

United Center Welcoming Back Fans For First Time In Over A Year For Bulls Home GameCOVID restrictions are still in place. Capacity will be at 20% because of social distancing measures that will need to be taken inside the arena.

2 hours ago

Multiple Vehicle Broken Into, Burglarized On Same Block In Morgan ParkTwo military members left a nearby night club and saw their trunks and car doors left wide open. Among items taken from their vehicles were three weapons, government IDs, travel cards and a bullet proof vest.

2 hours ago

Stray Showers Possible Friday Morning, Evening; Cool Weekend AheadCBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran has the forecast.

3 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Stray Sprinkles On FridayCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Thursday, May 6, 2021.

9 hours ago

Misdemeanor Charges Against Ruben Roman Dropped; He Still Faces Other ChargesCharges of resisting arrest have been dropped against 21-year-old Ruben Roman, the man caught on bodycam video running with Adam Toledo before police shot and killed the 13-year-old boy.

9 hours ago

Family Of Girl Who Died At Age 11 Finds Her Headstone Overturned And Damaged At Cemetery In HillsideFor 23 years, the gravesite of an 11-year-old girl sat undisturbed - a peaceful place for her family. But something disturbing has happened at her final resting place in Hillside. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports.

9 hours ago

Legal Battle Keeps Markham Mayor Roger Agpawa From Being Sworn In For Another TermRoger Agpawa, the mayor of south suburban Markham, was supposed to be sworn in for a second term on Thursday – but he was not. A legal battle stopped it from happening. So who is running the city?

9 hours ago

CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson Calls For Full-Time In-Person Learning For All Students This FallChicago Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Dr. Janice Jackson called Thursday night for a return to full-time in-school learning for students in the fall.

9 hours ago

Kenneth Smith, Convicted 3 Times Of 2001 McHenry Murder, Released From Prison On Appeals RulingKenneth Smith was out of prison Thursday night after 20 years – always maintaining he never committed the high-profile murder of a local restaurant owner. But the victim’s family says Smith absolutely did it. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

9 hours ago

15-Year-Old Bolingbrook Girl Dies Days After Contracting COVID-19Dykota Morgan was an artist and an athlete, and had an outgoing disposition. The Bolingbrook teen died three days after contracting COVID-19.

10 hours ago

Boy Shot In Chest Inside Bronzeville High-Rise ApartmentA boy was shot and seriously wounded Thursday evening in an apartment in a Bronzeville high-rise. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

10 hours ago

Police Search For Owner Of Gun Found In Back Seat Of Uber DowntownPolice on Thursday were searching for the owner of a gun that was left in the back seat of an Uber the night before.

12 hours ago

Cook County Jury Trials Return With Pandemic PrecautionsJury trials are set to return to the Daley Center in Cook County next week. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov spoke exclusively with Chief Judge Tim Evans about precautions now in place.

13 hours ago

Gov. JB Pritzker Announces State Will Reopen Further Under 'Bridge Phase' On May 14; Full Reopening Possible By June 11With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations dropping again, Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday announced Illinois will move to the next phase of reopening, the so-called "Bridge Phase," on May 14.

13 hours ago

States Have Up To A Year To Return Money They Demanded Back From Unemployment OverpaymentsIf the state made a mistake and started taking money from your unemployment benefits to make up for it, the federal government says they have up to a year to pay that money back. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

14 hours ago

CBS 2 Investigators: CPD Search Warrants Targeted Black Men More Than 4.5 Times More Often Than Anyone ElseCBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini reports the city’s top watchdog issued a new report that found Black men were the targets of CPD search warrants far more often than anyone else from 2017 through 2020.

14 hours ago

5 Vaccination Sites In Cook County Gear Up For Expansion To 12 To 15-Year-OldsMass vaccination sites in Cook County are gearing up for the Food and Drug Administration to approve the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15.

14 hours ago

Second Man Arrested In Case Of 10-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted By 5 Men At South Side MotelA 43-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl at a South Side motel and trafficking her to other men is now behind bars.

14 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Chilly Weather To Stick AroundCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a check on the extended forecast.

14 hours ago

Lovely Little Village MuralsFour new colorful murals can be seen on the Open Center for the Arts building in Little Village.

14 hours ago