'I Thought We Were Going To Die': Bolingbrook Police Find Coyote Who Attacked Woman And Her DogAnne Reinerston and her dog were taking a walk on a nature trail when they were attacked. Reinerston spoke with CBS 2 about her experience.

2 hours ago

Two Years Behind Schedule, Delayed Airport Transit System Upgrade Frustrating O'Hare Travelers; 'Shame On Chicago'Crowds are back at O’Hare, but those long bus lines aren’t only because of pent-up travel demand. The shuttles are used instead of the Airport Transit System – also known as the ATS train or People Mover – which was shut down for an overhaul in 2018.

5 hours ago

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting At West Pullman Bus StopAccording to police, officers arrived on the scene, in the 12200 block of South Halsted Street around 8:35 p.m., and found an unresponsive man.

5 hours ago

CPD Officer Injured, 3 Police Vehicles Hit By Driver Fleeing Traffic StopA Chicago police officer was hit by a driver attempting to drive away from a traffic stop in the Near South Side neighborhood.

6 hours ago

Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms TuesdayIt's warming up, but rain is on the way.

6 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Clouds, Showers Possible As Area Awaits Warming TrendCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has the 10 p.m. forecast for Monday, May 17, 2021.

12 hours ago

Coyote Warning Issued After Woman And Dog Attacked In SuburbsA popular trail in Bolingbrook is now closed after a woman's morning dog walk turned into a face off with a wild animal.

13 hours ago

New Curfew In Forest Park Aims To Stop Out Of Control Crowds; Bar And Restaurant Owners Worry About Bottom LineA new curfew to crack down on rowdy crowds in Forest Park aims to stop out of control crowds, but business owners say it is costing them money.

13 hours ago

Getting Hosed: City Offers 91-Year-Old Retired CPS Teacher A "Payment Plan" For A $57,000 Water BillThe bill for her Southside six-flat is now nearly $60,000 — for water that was never used. In fact, the building has been boarded up and vacant since her last tenant moved out in 2018.

13 hours ago

No Injuries Reported After Police Respond To Report Of Shots Fired In River Oaks Center Mall In Calumet CityPolice responded Monday evening to a report of shots fired inside River Oaks Center mall in Calumet City.

13 hours ago

8-Year-Old Shot While Playing In Lawndale NeighborhoodAn 8-year-old boy is speaking out from his hospital bed after taking a bullet. His father, a Chicago rapper, said the child was just playing outside.

13 hours ago

Convicted Man Fighting To Have Case Reheard After Jailhouse Confession Removes Evidence In A Murder He Says He Did Not CommitJames Bannister is more than 30 years into a life sentence for a crime he has always said he did not commit, so when a recent jailhouse confession took away evidence against him, why didn't he get a chance at freedom?

17 hours ago

11-Year-Old Charged In Beating, Carjacking Is Part Of Trend Of Children Carjacking With AdultsAn 11-year-old boy is charged in a beating and carjacking on Chicago's North Side over the weekend. The CBS 2 Investigators have been tracking of children caught carjacking with adults.

17 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Summerlike Warmup This WeekCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has the latest 7-day forecast.

18 hours ago

Two Injured In Crash On Lake Shore Drive Near 31st StreetAll southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive have reopened near 31st Street, after two people were injured in a rollover crash Monday afternoon.

18 hours ago

Woman Shot In Chest While Driving, Gunfire Came From Passing Van In Auburn GreshamAs bullets started flying, a woman was shot in the chest while behind the wheel--the gunfire coming from a van that had just cut her off. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

18 hours ago

Girl, 15, Shot And Critically Wounded While Walking Dog On South SideA 15-year-old girl was critically wounded Monday afternoon, when she was shot while walking her dog on the South Side.

18 hours ago

Soon-To-Be Bride And Groom Are Out A Wedding Venue, And Still Waiting For RefundWeeks before their dream wedding, a couple finds out their wedding venue at a state park is closing down. Now the ceremony is in limbo, and they're out thousands of dollars. CBS 2's Jim Williams now has a story you'll see Only On 2.

18 hours ago

Coyote Attacks Woman Walking Her Dog In BolingbrookA Bolingbrook walking trail has been closed after a coyote attack over the weekend.

18 hours ago

Gov. JB Pritzker Updates State Mask Mandate, Lifting Requirement For Fully Vaccinated People In Most CasesJust days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased their guidance regarding masks, Gov. JB Pritzker is updating the statewide mask mandate in Illinois, to lift the requirement for a face covering in most cases for people who have been fully vaccinated.

18 hours ago

COVID-19 In Illinois: Fewest New Cases And Hospitalizations In Two Months, But Vaccine Rates Still Falling OffIllinois reported its lowest daily COVID-19 caseload and fewest hospitalizations from the virus in two months on Monday, even as vaccinations continue to lag far behind their April peak. Katie Johnston reports.

22 hours ago

2 Metra Train Lines Now Running With Bike CarsThe cars have room for 16 bicycles, instead of the five allowed on Metra's other accessible cars.

23 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Warm And Wet Week AheadCBS 2 Meteorologist Laura Bannon has the latest 7-day forecast.

23 hours ago