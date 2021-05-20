Mental Health Action Day: 'Take A Moment To Check In'CBS 2 talked with Dr. Amanda Brown who emphasized self care, especially during the pandemic.

52 minutes ago

South Side Homeowner Says She Can't Get Squatters Out Of Her House Amid Ongoing Eviction MoratoriumClarice Mason says they’re squatters who moved into her property near 83rd and Wentworth without permission almost a year ago.

1 hour ago

Law Enforcement Memorial Day Ceremony Will Honor 36 Fallen Heroes In Will CountyThis year, 36 fallen heroes will be honored. The individuals honored gave their lives serving several county police departments as well as the Illinois Department of Corrections.

3 hours ago

2 People In Custody After Car Crashes Into Ukrainian Village RestaurantAccording to police, a 28-year-old man lost control while driving a Nissan sedan and crashed into the side of a Greek restaurant in the 900 block of North Damen Avenue just before 2:45 a.m. The car crash also knocked over a light pole.

3 hours ago

Lori Lightfoot Marks 2 Years As Chicago MayorChicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was sworn in two years ago and is now halfway through her term.

3 hours ago

Teenager, 49-Year-Old Bystander Killed In Food Mart Shootout In South ShoreA shootout at a food mart in South Shore left a teenager and a man dead Wednesday night.

3 hours ago

Warmup In Effect With Summer-Like TemperaturesCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

4 hours ago

Moms Facebook Group Controversy After Pro-Palestinian Admin Threatens To Kick Members Out For Pro-Israel ViewsWhat started as a Facebook group for moms trading tips has turned into a war of words.

10 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Summer-Like Heat Builds As Area May Hit 90 Degrees On WeekendCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has the 10 p.m. forecast for Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

10 hours ago

Teen Soccer Players Robbed On Their Way To Practice; Dad Says Police Were Not HelpfulArcher Park near Midway International Airport is home to organized youth baseball leagues and not-so-formal pickup games, but there are also fresh signs of crime.

10 hours ago

75-Year-Old Arrested In Connection With Murder For Third Time In His Life; Video Shows Him Refuse To SurrenderAt age 75 Barnard Barry is accused of murder again. Decades ago he was convicted in the death of a Chicago police officer. This week SWAT team members returned, this time for a new murder charge.

11 hours ago

Northwestern University Student Attacked Near CampusA Northwestern University student was attacked in broad daylight in Evanston, but some good Samaritans stepped in to help.

13 hours ago

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Offers Two-Year Anniversary Interviews Only To Reporters Of ColorChicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is now halfway through her term, and to commemorate her two-year anniversary, the mayor only offered the customary one-on-one interviews to one select group of journalists -- political reporters of color.

14 hours ago

South Shore Businesses Not Ready For Maskless CustomersCBS 2's Steven Graves reports some businesses say it may be too soon for customers to come in without a mask.

14 hours ago

Phishing Scam Claiming To Be IDES Targets Illinois Residents To Gain Access To Personal InformationEmails claiming to be from the Illinois Department of Employment Security but aren't can give thieves access to all of a person's personal information with one click.

15 hours ago

Chicago Weather: The Week Is Warming UpCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has look at the forecast.

15 hours ago

Lollapalooza Lineup AnnouncedLollapalooza is returning to Grant Park this summer with headliners Miley Cyrus, Post Malone and Tyler, The Creator, organizers announced.

15 hours ago

Police Bodycam Video Of Man Asleep Behind The Wheel Of A TeslaCBS 2's Jim Williams reports on what the suburban Chicago man had to say for himself when police said he woke up and pulled over.

16 hours ago

Champaign Officer Chris Oberheim, 44, Fatally Shot While Responding To 'Domestic Disturbance'A Champaign police officer was fatally shot and another was wounded while responding to a domestic disturbance Wednesday. The gunman also was killed in a shootout with police.

16 hours ago

Expressway Shootings Double In A YearCBS 2's Chris Tye reports the latest was during Wednesday morning's rush hour on the inbound Dan Ryan near Sox Park.

16 hours ago

Ryan Storm Charged With Kidnapping, Tying Down And Sexually Assaulting Woman In Lake BarringtonA 20-year-old man from Palatine has been charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman at his workplace in Lake Barrington.

16 hours ago

Court: Pedophile Ex-Priest Can't Be Held Beyond SentenceAn Illinois appeals court has reversed a trial judge's ruling that a convicted child molester and defrocked priest can be held longer than his sentence. Katie Johnston reports.

19 hours ago

Boeing Facing Questions Regarding Quality Control IssuesAround 100 Max jets were idled last month because of electrical issues and 787 deliveries were halted for five months due to fuselage flaws.

21 hours ago

Gunshots Fired On Dan Ryan ExpresswayThe shooting happened around 8:30 Wednesday morning in the northbound lanes near 35th Street.

21 hours ago