Boeing to pay $17 million to settle plane production issuesChicago-based Boeing will pay a $17 million fine and the plane-maker is promising to take steps to fix production problems with its 737 jets.

32 minutes ago

Illinois Treasurer Issues Special Push To Try To Connect People With Lost Military MedalsThe Illinois State Treasurer's Office needs your help reuniting military honors with the people who earned them. CBS 2’s Lauren Victory took us inside the treasure hunt – er, treasurer hunt – on Friday.

40 minutes ago

Barrington And Buffalo Grove High Schoolers Excited For Return Of National Quiz Bowl ChampionshipsCBS 2 Morning Insider Tim McNicholas met with two local teams that will compete, and he put them to the test.

43 minutes ago

Wheaton High Schools Honoring 2021 GradsHigh schools in Wheaton are making graduation special for seniors who have been through a lot this year.

55 minutes ago

Semi-Truck Carrying 40,000 Pounds Of Peanuts Rolls Over On I-64The truck was carrying 40,000 pounds of peanuts, according to Indiana State Police. According to a tweet from Sgt. Glen Fifield, there are "a lot of smashed peanuts!"

1 hour ago

Spike In Memorial Day Weekend Travel Expected; Here's What You Need To Know Before Your GetawayAfter months of lockdown, many Americans will be traveling this Memorial Day Weekend. Here's what you need to know.

1 hour ago

Vacant 'Just For Fun' Roller Rink In McHenry Lost To Massive FireFlames started spreading at the Just For Fun Roller Rink on Front Street early this morning. The building was vacant because the skating rink closed in the fall of last year.

2 hours ago

Cool Down With Rain, Strong Winds FridayCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

2 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Windy And Unpleasant FridayCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Thursday, May 27, 2021.

8 hours ago

Javy Baez Fools Pirates In Baserunning Play As Cubs WinWhen Baez hit a ground ball, Pirates first baseman Will Craig could have just stepped on first at any point. But he instead chased Baez, who backtracked for home plate, and then tried to throw out a struggling Willson Contreras. And Baez made it to second.

8 hours ago

Chicago Symphony Orchestra Gives First Live Performance Since Start Of PandemicThe sweet sounds of pandemic progress were heard Thursday night, as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra held its first live performance in more than a year.

8 hours ago

Village Of Barrington Takes Issue With Chimney Swifts Flying From Catlow Arts CenterIn downtown Barrington, there is at least one critic of a high-flying display at a historic theater. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports.

8 hours ago

COVID-19 Vaccine Ambassadors Take To Streets, Address People's ConcernsWith more businesses opening up, there is a renewed push to get more people vaccinated for COVID-19.

9 hours ago

James Hill Had Convictions Overturned In 2 Different Decades-Old Cases, But He Doesn't Feel Lucky At AllWhen James Hill was tried for the murder of an off-duty Hammond, Indiana police officer, investigators withheld crucial evidence from public view and from his defense team. As a result, the charges stuck and a conviction held – until now. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.

9 hours ago

Woman Who Witnessed Bucktown Carjacking Says Her Family Is Moving AwayAfter a spree of carjackings in Bucktown this week amid an ongoing carjacking crisis in Chicago, one family has decided to move out of the neighborhood. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

9 hours ago

CBS 2 Vault: The Funeral For Slain Hammond Police Officer Larry PucalikCBS 2's Pat McCarthy reports on the funeral for off-duty Hammond, Indiana police Officer Larry Pucalik, who was shot and killed on Nov. 18, 1980 while working as a security guard at a Holiday Inn.

10 hours ago

CBS 2 Vault: Off-Duty Hammond Police Officer Larry Pucalik MurderedPucalik was shot and killed on Nov. 18, 1980 while working as a security guard at a Holiday Inn in Hammond, Indiana. CBS 2's Pat McCarthy has the story from that day.

10 hours ago

Watchdog Group Alleges Ethics Violation Against Rep. Marie NewmanU.S. Rep. Marie Newman (D-Illinois) has only been in office five months – and now she is facing an ethics complaint over an alleged bribe.

11 hours ago

17 People Face Federal Charges In Operation Tragic Blow, Targeting Heroin And Cocaine Trade In ChicagoChicago Police teamed up with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to put a dent in the city’s heroin and cocaine trade.

12 hours ago

Police Recover Car That Plunged Into Calumet River Last Weekend, Leaving Man DeadThe Chicago Police Marine Unit on Thursday recovered a car that plunged into the Calumet River several days earlier.

12 hours ago

Growing Safety Concerns After Glass Falls From Streeterville High-Rise AgainA window shattered high above a luxury Streeterville high-rise over the weekend, sending shards of glass raining onto the street below. As CBS 2's Marissa Parra has learned, it's not the first time.

13 hours ago

Mayor Lightfoot Touts Utility Billing Relief Program, But It's Not Relevant To Those Who Tell Us They're Getting HosedMayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday touted the city's Utility Billing Relief program for those who have trouble paying their water bills. But the people who have told us they're getting hosed with bills for water they didn't use don't qualify for the program. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

13 hours ago

Searching For Jamyah Harris' KillerCBS 2's Meredith Barack reports police are looking for the person responsible for the hit and run incident that took the life of a one-year-old.

13 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Expect A Wet And Windy FridayCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a look at the forecast.

14 hours ago