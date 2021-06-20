Chicago Pride History Makers: Lasaia Wade, Jae Rice And Kwyn Townsend-RileyChicago Pride History Makers features Lasaia Wade, Founder and Executive Director of Brave Space Alliance; Jae Rice, Director of Communications for Brave Space Alliance; and poet and activist Kwyn Townsend-Riley.

Woman Stabbed To Death Blocks From Willis Tower In Broad DaylightA woman was stabbed in the back and killed in broad daylight Saturday afternoon on South Wacker Drive near Van Buren Street downtown.

Man Killed, Woman In Critical Condition After Humboldt Park ShootingTwo people were ambushed and shot Saturday night, leaving a 24-year-old man dead and a 25-year-old woman critically injured.

CBS 2 Shoutout To Dads On Father's DayCBS 2 employees share photos with their fathers in honor of Father's Day 2021.

Woman Shot After Humboldt Park Crash; Man Walking By Also Struck By GunfireA car crash in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood led to a shooting early Sunday morning.

Woman Killed, 2 Children In Critical Condition After Stolen Car Crashes Into Theirs OvernightOne woman is dead and three three others are seriously hurt after a crash in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Chicago Weather: Severe Storms, Including Risk Of Tornadoes And Large Hail, In Afternoon And EveningCBS 2 Meteorologist Tammie Souza has the 7 a.m. forecast for Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Environmentalist Chad Pregracke Wants To Turn Old I-80 Bridge Over Mississippi River Into Crossing For BisonWhat to do with an old bridge after a replacement is built? The easy answer is to demolish it. But near the Quad Cities, they're not thinking easy – they’re thinking bison. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports for CBS News.

Chicago Weather: 2 Rounds Of Potential Severe Storms On SundayCBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Special All-Black Team Operates United Flight In Honor Of JuneteenthOn Saturday, a United Airlines plane flew from Houston to O’Hare International Airport with a special all-Black crew in honor of Juneteenth.

Artists Of The Wall Festival Returns To Loyola Beach In Rogers ParkAfter a year's absence due to the pandemic, the Artists of the Wall Festival is taking shape again at Loyola Beach in Rogers Park.

Ways To Go Before President Biden's Goal Of 70 Percent COVID VaccinationPresident Joe Biden is urging more Americans to get their COVID vaccinations, particularly given concerns about the Delta variant of the virus. CBS News’ Michael George reports.

Juneteenth Flag Flying Over Illinois Capitol Through WeekendFor the very first time, the Juneteenth flag is flying over the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield.

Woman Stabbed To Death On South Wacker Drive DowntownThe stabbing happened in the shadow of the Willis Tower, but also in an area where few venture. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.

Woman Stabbed To Death Downtown: Update From Police Supt. David BrownPolice Supt. David Brown has an update after a woman was stabbed to death at Wacker Drive and Van Buren Street downtown.

Chicago Weather: Storms On SundayCBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has your 5 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Saturday, June 19, 2021.

43rd Annual Puerto Rican People's Parade Marches Through Humboldt ParkHumboldt Park on Saturday welcomed Chicago’s 43rd annual Puerto Rican People’s Parade.

5 People, Including 2 Children, Rushed To Hospital From South Shore Apartment FireTwo children were among several people who were recovering Saturday afternoon after being rescued from an apartment fire in the South Shore community.

DuSable Museum Reopens On Juneteenth, Unveils New Touring 'Blank Slate Monument' SculptureThis Juneteenth Saturday fell on the day of the grand reopening of the DuSable Museum of African American History in Washington Park.

Juneteenth Brings Joyous And Hopeful Celebrations And Commemorations To ChicagoCelebrating Juneteenth has always been a Chicago tradition, but it has never been a federal holiday – until now. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports.

40-Year-Old Woman Dies In West Englewood House FireIt is believed the fire started in the 40-year-old victim's bedroom when she left something smoking unattended.

Indiana, Several Other States End Enhanced Federal Unemployment BenefitsHundreds of thousands of Americans are set to lose their $300 extra benefits.

Juneteenth Celebrations Happening Across ChicagoAs the first ever federally recognized Juneteenth kicks off in Chicago, there is no shortage of events to attend.

Chicago Animal Care To Give Away Free Pet Vaccines And MicrochipsAnyone interested need only bring their furry friends to the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences in Mount Greenwood, at 3857 W. 111th Street.

