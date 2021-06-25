Victor Salvo, Co-Founder Of The Legacy ProjectCBS 2's Robb Ellis reports.

2 hours ago

RealTime Weather ForecsatCBS 2's Mary Kay Kleist with a very stormy forecast.

3 hours ago

After Elderly Woman Changed Will To Give Caregiver $500,000, Family Fights Decision In CourtLauren Victory looks into the dispute that's now headed for court.

3 hours ago

After The Tornado, The New Nemesis For Woodridge Residents Is A Deluge Of RainThe Red Cross is preparing to welcome people to their rescue site at Thomas Jefferson middle school tomorrow, Steven Graves reports.

3 hours ago

Caught On Dashcam, A Frightening Shootout As Man Is Stuck In TrafficCBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke with the driver, who tells one wild story.

3 hours ago

Chicagoans Among The Missing In Florida Condo CollapseCBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports one is a Loyola graduate, the second is an executive with Morton Salt and a third is a University of Chicago student. They are among the 159 people unaccounted for.

6 hours ago

Ranking Among Worst In Nation, Illinois State Unemployment Office Failing To Report Fraud InfoIllinois is one of the two worst states in the country, lagging way behind in reporting issues related to unemployment fraud in the federal program created during the pandemic, according to the Department of Labor. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

7 hours ago

Edmond Harris Charged In Federal Court With Carjacking, Murder Of Rideshare Driver, Javier RamosEdmond Harris,18, of Chicago, carjacked a Lexus GS sedan from Javier Ramos on March 23, 2021,

7 hours ago

City Council Renames Lake Shore Drive After Chicago's FounderCBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports the roadway will be called Jean Baptiste Point du Sable Lake Shore Drive.

7 hours ago

Three People From The Chicago Area Among The Missing In Florida Building CollapseCBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey, a former Loyola University graduate and manger for Chicago-based Morton Salt is listed among the missing in the condo tower collapse in Florida. A University of Chicago is also missing.

8 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Thunderstorms On Tap For This WeekendCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a look at the extended forecast.

8 hours ago

Juan Mora, Morton Salt Executive And Loyola Graduate, Among Missing In Florida Condo CollapseA former Loyola University graduate and manger for Chicago-based Morton Salt is listed among the missing in the condo tower collapse in Florida. Katie Johnston reports.

10 hours ago

Union Workers With Cook County Health On Strike Over Wages, Health Benefits FridayMembers of SEIU Local 73 went on strike at 6 a.m. The union represents housekeeping and food service workers as well as medical technicians, mental health workers and physician assistants.

13 hours ago

Chicago Parking Meters Sued In Federal Court Over Alleged Monopoly ContractThe lawsuit filed in federal court is looking to become a class-action suit, on behalf of all of the city's drivers, to end the city's exclusive 75-year deal.

13 hours ago

PAWS Pet Of The Week: WaferWafer is the PAWS Pet of the Week. She is an adorable three-month-old kitten looking for that special forever home.

13 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Expect Rain This WeekendCBS 2 meteorologist Tammie Souza has a look at the extended forecast.

13 hours ago

City Council To Vote On Renaming Lake Shore DriveAfter months of back and forth and one wild meeting Wednesday, aldermen are expected to vote on renaming Lake Shore Drive to DuSable Drive.

14 hours ago

Cook County Delivers Fresh Produce To Seniors In EvanstonSome seniors are enjoying fresh produce this morning, courtesy of Cook County.

14 hours ago

No-Hitter No. 7: Cubs Blank Dodgers, Tie MLB Season RecordThe four Cubs combined for the seventh no-hitter in the majors this year, matching the most in a season since 1900, as Chicago blanked the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 Thursday night.

16 hours ago

Owner Of 5 Pepe's Restaurant Franchises Sentenced For False Corporate Tax ReturnsThe owner of five Chicago area Pepe’s Restaurant franchises was sentenced to a year and three months in federal prison this week for filing false corporate tax returns – so as to underreport $2.5 million in gross receipts and sales. Katie Johnston reports.

17 hours ago

Joliet Man Loses All His Bitcoin After Fraudster Hijacks His Phone Number Hacks His AccountsAll of a Joliet man's Bitcoin went poof, gone, vanished, after a hacker got into his accounts and drained the cryptocurrency.

19 hours ago

Banking History Going On Display As New Centier Bank Museum Is Set To Open In Whiting, IndianaThe museum features the arched entrance from the first Bank of Whiting which is the former name of Centier Bank. Henry Schrage founded the company is 1895 on 119th Street.

19 hours ago

'Work-Share Illinois' Helping Workers Who Are Partially Laid Off By EmployersA new state program will make it possible for workers to collect unemployment while on the job and help businesses slowly get back on their feet.

19 hours ago

City Council To Meet Again Friday With Renaming Lake Shore Drive On AgendaAfter months of back and forth and one wild meeting Wednesday, aldermen are expected to vote on renaming Lake Shore Drive to DuSable Drive.

20 hours ago