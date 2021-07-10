Chicago Father Reinvents Himself During Pandemic Recession While Getting Closer To His DaughterIt's a Chicago classic: the hot dog. Local tradition dictates it's all-beef, piled high with a garden of ingredients, and absolutely no ketchup. But now a family business born out of the pandemic recession is doing things its own way. CBS 2's Adriana Diaz shows us how a hot dog is helping a father get closer to his daughter while reinventing himself.

Chicago Weather: A Chance Of Rain Every Day For The Next WeekCBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the latest 7-day forecast.

Monty And Rose Welcome Fourth New Baby Piping Plover At Montrose BeachWe have a blessed event to tell you about: the pitter-patter of little wings. Rose and Monty, the piping plovers who have been nesting on Montrose Beach, have now welcomed a fourth chick.

Food & Fun For Those In Need At 'Taste For The Homeless'It was a day of food and fun for hundreds of the city's homeless on Saturday. Music, dancing and lots of good food were on the menu at Taste for the Homeless.

"Christmas In July" In Aurora Provides Life Essentials To Victims Of Domestic And Sexual ViolenceHearts in Aurora on Saturday opened to victims and families impacted by domestic and sexual violence. Aurora police and the group Mutual Ground collected simple life essentials – from toothpaste to soap – to give to those going through life-changing challenges. CBS 2 photojournalist Alfredo Roman takes us to the drive-thru event called Christmas in July.

Two Men Killed In Shooting At West Englewood Gas StationTwo men were killed in a shooting in the middle of the afternoon on Saturday at a West Englewood gas station. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.

Chicago Weather: Springlike Temperatures And Rain Make A ReturnCBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the latest 7-day forecast.

Suspect Arrested in California, Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Couple At Puerto Rican Pride Parade In ChicagoChicago police Saturday announced an arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a couple during a Puerto Rican Pride celebration in Humboldt Park last month. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.

Illinois Public Schools To Be Required To Teach Asian American HistoryPublic schools in Illinois will now be required to teach Asian American history after a new law was signed by Gov. JB Pritzker.

Man Killed In West Garfield Park Police Shooting Identified As Klevontaye WhiteThree officers and a U.S. Marshal shot and killed man who has been identified as 34-year-old Klevontaye White.

Two Chicago Police Officers Pepper Sprayed While Trying To Break Up Fight In Calumet HeightsTwo Chicago police officers found themselves on the wrong end of a pepper spray can in Calumet Heights Friday night.

Ramp To Southbound Dan Ryan Closed After Shots Fired At SUVAfter an early morning shooting, the ramp one the southbound Dan Ryan Expressway from the Eisenhower Expressway was closed much of Saturday morning.

Chicago Weather: Increasing Chance Of Weekend RainCBS 2 Meteorologist Laura Bannon has the 5 a.m. forecast for Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Chicago Weather: Rain Returns This Weekend; Cool Temps Until Next WeekCBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the 10 p.m. forecast for Friday, July 9, 2021.

Ex-Chicago Heights Park District Police Chief Claims He Was Never Officially Fired, Does Not Have To Turn Over BadgeFor more than a year the Chicago Heights Park District has been trying to get its badge back from its former police chief. He said if he has it, he does not have to give it back and claims he was never even terminated.

Nine Children Hospitalized After Crash Involving SUV With No Child RestraintsNine children were hospitalized Friday night after an SUV with no car seats was in a crash in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

Chicago Businesses Worry Recent Violence Could Sway Shoppers Not To Come DowntownStore owners say violence last weekend could signal to shoppers not to come downtown anymore and affect everyone's bottom line.

Students, Families Concerned As Colleges Prepare To Welcome Students In Areas With Low COVID-19 Vaccination RatesAs students prepare to head back to campus, many students and families are concerned about safety on campus, especially at schools in communities where vaccination rates remain low.

Community Leaders Try To Get Ahead Of Violence With New Tool Targeting HotspotsWith Chicago in the crosshairs, community leaders prepare for more work ahead after a violent holiday with a new tool they use to get ahead of potential violence.

Suspect Killed By Local, Federal OfficersCBS 2's Marissa Parra reports, CPD Supt. David Brown said Cook County Sheriff's officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Service, working on a fugitive task force, identified a 33-year-old man who was wanted on two arrest warrants.

A Mask-less Classroom?CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports, only vaccinated students and teachers will be able to return to class without their masks.

Chicago Weather: Some Showers For Saturday And SundayCBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has a look at the extended forecast.

Working For Chicago: Stroger Hospital Needs NursesThere will be a nurses job fair on Wednesday, July 14. It's happening at the Harrison Square Hyatt in Chicago's Medical District.

