Entrepreneur Relieves As New Licenses In Illinois Could Pave Way For More Equity In Cannabis IndustryAfter more than a year of delays, a big change came Thursday such that means a more diverse group of people can start selling pot. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

38 minutes ago

Gov. Pritzker Signs Law Forbidding Deceptive Tactics By Police In Questioning MinorsIllinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a number of criminal justice reforms into law on Thursday – including a ban on deceptive tactics when police are questioning minors.

56 minutes ago

Loyola Study Raises Questions About Prison Sentences For Gun ChargesFor months, we have been digging into the sources of the violence, and possible solutions. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Thursday, new research looks at prison sentences – and whether or not they actually keep us safer.

1 hour ago

Navy Pier Employers Disappointed With Low Turnout For Job FairDespite unemployment claims still being filed at rates much higher than before the pandemic, many businesses say they are still struggling to hire workers, a problem evident at what was supposed to be a big job fair on Thursday at Navy Pier. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack is Working For Chicago and witnessed a disappointing turnout for the event, seeing fewer than a dozen job seekers while at the job fair.

2 hours ago

Chicago Auto Show Kicks Off With A Different Look Than Ever BeforeIt's been an up and down ride for the auto industry as of late. Supply is way down, sending prices sky high. That's the backdrop as the Chicago Auto Show opens on Thursday. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reports it’s one of the first events at McCormick Place since the pandemic.

2 hours ago

Legislation Gets Ball Rolling After Continued Delays In Licenses For Minority Marijuana EntrepreneursRecreational marijuana sales continue to break records in Illinois, but the same companies have continued to cash in – until now. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

2 hours ago

Behind The Wheel: A Look Into Some Of The Cars You'll Spot At This Year's Auto ShowCBS 2 photojournalist Mark Losiniecki has a look at the new Ford Bronco, on display at the Chicago Auto SHow.

2 hours ago

Behind The Wheel: A Look Into This Year's Chicago Auto ShowCBS 2 photojournalist has a preview of this year's Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place.

2 hours ago

Teen Brothers From Indiana Fighting 3-Month Battle Against COVID-19One is still too sick to talk, and the other is now urging everyone to keep doing whatever possible to stop the spread of the virus. He shared their story with Morning Insider Tim McNicholas.

3 hours ago

Cook County Doubling Down On Efforts To Reach The UnvaccinatedCook County leaders on Thursday are again urging everyone who can to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as the delta variant of the virus is spreading at an alarming rate across the country.

8 hours ago

Over 21,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 PandemicIllinois’ estimated claims are among 360,000 total filed across the country last week.

8 hours ago

Chicago Auto Show Returns To McCormick PlaceThis year’s auto show won’t just be on the floor, it’ll be outside with test drives and new attractions. Indiana Avenue will be filled with food trucks and music this year.

8 hours ago

With Lenders Less Lenient Compared With Start Of Pandemic, Man Gets Car Repossessed After Forbearance Application Is RejectedForbearance - that act of putting your debts on hold – is a word many people heard for the first time during the pandemic.

13 hours ago

Macy's Hiring 900 Employees In Illinois. Store hiring events will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

13 hours ago

Chicago Auto Show Returns To McCormick Place; Doors Open At 9 a.m.This year’s auto show won’t just be on the floor, it’ll be outside with test drives and new attractions. Indiana Avenue will be filled with food trucks and music this year.

14 hours ago

Two Women Were Shot During Gathering In Humboldt ParkTwo women were shot during an altercation at a social gathering in Humboldt Park.

14 hours ago

Gusty Thunderstorms ThursdayCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

14 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Storm Threat By DaybreakCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

20 hours ago

You Can Rent Scottie Pippen's Highland Park Home To Watch Olympic Basketball GamesYou now have a chance to watch the Summer Olympics at the home of an Olympian – and you don’t even have to leave the Chicago area.

20 hours ago

Man Caught On Camera Digging Up Rose Bushes In LakeviewA Lakeview woman was stunned to discover that someone recently ripped off each and every rose bush she planted.

21 hours ago

Nursing Home Resident Gets Second COVID Vaccine Shot Months After First DoseA night after a Chicago woman told CBS 2 she was worried because her cousin, who is in a nursing home, never received his second COVID-19 vaccine shot – he now has it.

21 hours ago

ASI Show Chicago Returns As First Trade Show At McCormick Place Since Start Of PandemicThe Chicago Auto Show marks a return to major events at McCormick Place, but its bread and butter is smaller trade shows booked throughout the year. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra takes us inside the ASI Show Chicago, the first at McCormick Place since the pandemic began.

21 hours ago