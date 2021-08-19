Funeral For Officer Ella French: Scenes From A Day Of MourningFamily, brothers and sisters in blue, and people from throughout the community gathered Thursday to honor the life of Chicago Police Officer Ella French, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop. Here are some scenes from this day of mourning.

1 hour ago

Woman Has Wages Garnished By State After Getting PUA Benefits, Then Being Deemed IneligibleThe state is garnishing wages to get back overpaid unemployment benefits – even before a decision is made about forgiveness. CBS 2’s Tara Molina reports.

3 hours ago

Heat And Masks Without Air Conditioning Make For Miserable Return To School In Will County"Today my thermostat said it was 96 degrees witha feels like temperature of 106 degrees due to the humidity," one teacher said.

3 hours ago

Community Joins Police Officers Pay Tribute Outside Officer Ella French's Funeral ServiceAs people watched funeral services for fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French inside St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel on the Southwest Side Thursday, many from the community felt it necessary to show up in person and pay their respects outside the chapel. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.

3 hours ago

Poignant Moments As Fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French Is Remembered At FuneralWe've learned so much about Officer Ella French in the days since she was killed, and at her funeral, we got an even more intimate look thanks to her coworkers and her family — who lost such a big piece of their hearts. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

3 hours ago

Man Shot On CTA Red Line Train At Garfield StopThe shooting shut down the Red Line between 35th and 63rd streets. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

3 hours ago

Bears Training Camp: Justin Fields Back At PracticeRookie quarterback Justin Fields was back on the field and should be good to go Saturday for the Bears second preseason game, with starter Andy Dalton playing at least a quarter and a half against the Bills. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.

3 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Isolated StormsCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your 5 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.

3 hours ago

Woman Is Having Wages Garnished After State Paid Her PUA Benefits, But Later Found Her IneligibleThe State of Illinois is taking money out of one woman's paycheck for every cent she got in unemployment – saying she never should have received the benefits they approved. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

4 hours ago

Officers From All Around Turn Out On Motorcycles To Pay Tribute To Fallen Officer Ella FrenchThey rolled on motorcycles from all over to pay tribute to the fallen officer – current and former police officers, and veterans too. And while they were at it, they were joined by some high school students who were quite impressed with the turnout. CBS 2's Lauren Victory reports.

4 hours ago

Heartbreaking Tributes As Fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French Is Remembered At FuneralAt the funeral for fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French on Thursday, we got a much closer look at the who the officer was from the people who loved her the most. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

4 hours ago

One Dead, Two Others Hurt After Car Hits Bus Shelter In Calumet CityOne person was killed and two were injured Thursday afternoon when a driver hit a bus shelter in Calumet City.

4 hours ago

CTA Passengers Shot On Red Line Train At GarfieldA gunman shot and wounded someone on a CTA Red Line train at the Garfield stop along the Dan Ryan Expressway Thursday afternoon.

4 hours ago

Grandfather Bikes Across Country To Raise Money For Pediatric Cancer ResearchA 69-year-old grandpa took a 4,000-mile bike ride recently – all to raise money for pediatric cancer research while drawing attention to a corner of the Southwest Side that's long voiced concerns about high cancer rates. CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas takes us along for Willie Winters’ journey.

14 hours ago

Cubs Will Rededicate Wrigley Field To Mark End Of RenovationsThe Chicago Cubs will celebrate a rededication of Wrigley Field on Thursday to mark the completion of its years-long renovations.

14 hours ago

Remembering Officer Ella French: Hundreds To Gather For Slain Officer's FuneralHundreds of police officers, community members, and family will gather Thursday morning at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel to say their final goodbyes to fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French. CBS 2's Asal Razaei reports.

15 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Staying Warm, Isolated Storms PossibleCBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the latest 7-day forecast.

15 hours ago

Epidemiologist 'Dr. Kat' Uses TikTok To Inform About COVID-19Dr. Katrine Wallace is a Chicago epidemiologist who is also a TikTok influencer, and who uses the platform to inform the public about COVID-19.

22 hours ago

What's The Secret Behind Student Success At Southland Prep?A south suburban school boasts about its very specific mission – "to defy expectations for our predominantly African American community." And boy, do they succeed. We're talking merit scholars, national speech winners, and multiple Ivy-Leaguers. CBS 2's Lauren Victory reports.

22 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Muggy To Start On ThursdayCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

22 hours ago

Nearly 50 Million Customers Might Be Victims Of Data Breach At T-MobileNearly 50 million consumers might be victims of the latest mega data breach. If you ever had a T-Mobile account or even applied for one, your personal information could be for sale on the dark web.

22 hours ago

11-Year-Old Winnetka Girl Launches Campaign To Save The BeesScarlett Harper is fearless, especially when it comes to bees. When the 11-year-old Winnetka resident learned the bees in her neighborhood were being wiped out by mosquito pesticides, she launched a campaign to save them.

22 hours ago

State Places 29 School Districts On Probation For Defying Mask MandateA total of 29 Illinois school districts are not in compliance with Gov. JB Pritzker’s school mask mandate, the state announced Wednesday.

22 hours ago

'Mobile City Hall' Brings City Services To NeighborhoodsIf you need a Chicago city sticker, but don't feel like hoofing it down to City Hall or a satellite office, City Hall is now coming to you.

23 hours ago