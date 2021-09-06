Teller Who Died In Bank Stabbing Was Settling Into New Life In Chicago After College,Friends and family say the bank teller who was killed last week in a deadly stabbing at a Chicago Chase Bank had just begun a new chapter in her life.

43 minutes ago

Gig Workers Struggle To Get Answers About Back Benefits As Some Federal Pandemic Programs EndTens of thousands of people in Illinois are still fighting for unemployment money they are owed from four federal pandemic programs that are now over.

59 minutes ago

2 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Possible Severe Storms TuesdayCBS 2 Meteorologist Tammie Souza has your 5 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

2 hours ago

Remembering 9/11: Firefighters Spent 4 Hours Inside Collapsed Twin Towers, Saved Woman's LifeOn Sept. 11, 2001, a group of firefighters somehow survived inside the collapsed World Trade Center Twin Towers for four hours, and managed to save a woman's life. CBS News' Michael George sat down with one of those firefighters to look back at the day that forever changed America.

2 hours ago

Amid Violent Labor Day Weekend, CBS 2 Comes Across Scene Of Yet Another ShootingIn the latest incident, a man was shot during a cookout at Robichaux Park in the Brainerd neighborhood. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports.

3 hours ago

Businesses, Restaurants In Particular, Hope End Of Benefits Will Mean More Workers Will Come BackThis Labor Day, many industries are hoping people come back to work - with extra federal unemployment benefits officially having expired Saturday. CBS 2’s Tara Molina was told that while business owners in particular are hopeful, those still facing worker shortages may not see the impact of the expiration right away - especially restaurants.

3 hours ago

Sunny Labor DayCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

8 hours ago

9 hours ago

Pullman National Monument Visitor Center Officially Opens This Labor Day is a historic one on Chicago’s South Side. Pullman became Chicago’s first National Monument Park in 2015, declared by president Barack Obama.

9 hours ago

Illinois Bill Would Limit Number Of Balloons Released At EventsYou've seen the images time and time again: People gathered to mourn a death let go of balloons as a cathartic release. Morning Insider Lauren Victory reports on the growing push to deflate that trend.

14 hours ago

Second Arrest Made In Phony Home Repair Scheme Affecting Victim After Victim In Chicago AreaCBS 2 Morning Insider Tim McNicholas reports the timeline of a case that spans more than 60 miles, from one county line to another.

14 hours ago

Naperville Honoring Frontline Workers At Edwards Hospital During Labor Day ParadeFrontline workers from Edwards Hospital will be the grand marshals at Naperville's Labor Day Parade.

14 hours ago

At Least 4 Killed, 53 Wounded In Chicago Labor Day Weekend Gun ViolenceA 4-year-old boy was among those who were killed. At least nine of the other surviving victims were under 18.

14 hours ago

10 People Displaced By House Fire In West EnglewoodThe fire broke out at a home located at 6056 S. Honore Avenue just before 3 a.m.

14 hours ago

5 People Injured In Crash On Lake Shore Drive At Foster AvenuePart of DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed after an early morning crash at Foster Avenue.

15 hours ago

Warm And Sunny Labor DayCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

15 hours ago

In Rare Sight In Chicago, Rodeo Comes To TownA rodeo was held Sunday in the Southwest Side’s Ashburn neighborhood.

21 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Lake Breeze On MondayCBS 2 Meteorologist Tammie Souza has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.

22 hours ago

World War II Veterans Take Dream Flights And Receive MedalsA 20-minute airplane ride was a dream come true for some World War II veterans on Sunday.

22 hours ago

4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Shot In Woodlawn Home Friday NightA 4-year-old boy has died, less than 48 hours after he was shot in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

22 hours ago

SWAT Teams Called As Man Barricades Himself In Harwood Heights HomeA suspect was seen surrendering after Harwood Heights police were involved in a standoff with a him on Sunday night. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

22 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Gorgeous Labor Day To ComeCBS 2 Meteorologist Tammie Souza has your 5:30 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.

1 day ago

Tenfold Increase In COVID-19 Cases Nationwide Compared With Earlier SummerBecause of the Delta variant, some COVID-19 hot spots are seeing record hospitalizations. CBS News’ Debra Alfarone reports.

1 day ago