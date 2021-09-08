Marissa Parra Remembers 9/11: 20 Years LaterMarissa Parra remembers trying to reach her father was was in New York on Sept. 11.

1 hour ago

Brad Edwards Remembers 9/11: 20 Years LaterREMEMBERING 9/11: For Brad Edwards, the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, are deeply personal. His aunt, who was his godmother, was on the plane that hit the Pentagon. What do you remember?

1 hour ago

Many Students Who Struggled Find Transformation At Association House High School, An Alternative Charter In Humboldt ParkAssociation House High School at 1116 N. Kedzie Ave. looks and sounds like a regular Chicago Public High School – from the stampede to class to the buzzing teacher. Yes, there are microscopes, textbooks, and the constant sharpening of minds – but this charter school's classrooms aren't run-of-the-mill.

4 hours ago

Cool Down In EffectCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

4 hours ago

Downed Trees Cause Major Damage In ChannahonCBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports live from Channahon where residents are waking up to storm damage.

4 hours ago

2 Armed Men Rob Speedway Gas Station In Downers GrovePolice said the offenders robbed the Speedway Gas Station on Fairview Avenue Tuesday night.

4 hours ago

Vigil Held For Drowning Victim Miguel Cisneros As Mother Pushes For Life RingsA vigil was held in Rogers Park Tuesday night for Miguel Cisneros, who drowned last month in Lake Michigan off Pratt Pier.

10 hours ago

Hammond, Indiana Teachers Rally Over Safety ConcernsAngry teachers rallied in Hammond, Indiana Tuesday night, amid concerns about overcrowded classrooms and safety from both COVID-19 and violence. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

10 hours ago

Light Pole Crashes Onto DuSable Lake Shore DriveThere was a mess on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Tuesday night, as a light pole snapped and came crashing down onto the roadway.

10 hours ago

911 Dispatcher Keith Thornton Jr. Shares The Lessons He's Learned And The Connections He's MadeKeith Thornton Jr. was the calm voice in the chaos of a tragedy one month ago Tuesday night, when two Chicago Police officers were shot in the line of duty. He told CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey in his first TV interview that it was the officer he couldn’t save who changed his goals for the future.

10 hours ago

Chicago Public Schools Starting Flag Football League For High School GirlsThis weekend, Illinois will become the fifth state with girls’ flag football as a high school club sport. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek checked in with a first for the ladies at Steinmetz College Prep in Belmont Cragin.

11 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Temperature Free-Fall OvernightCBS 2 Meteorologist Tammie Souza has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

11 hours ago

Chicago Woman Late For Flight Charged With Florida Bomb ThreatA Chicago woman was behind bars in Florida late Tuesday, accused of making a bomb threat because she was late for her flight.

11 hours ago

Storms Cause Widespread Damage In Channahon, MinookaAfternoon storms pounded the Chicago area Tuesday with torrential rain, fierce winds, and a lot of lightning. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports from Channahon, where damage was widespread.

11 hours ago

Having Been There For WTC Attack On 9/11, Carol Marin Emphasizes Need To Share HistoryCarol Marin didn't hesitate when the jets hit the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. The renowned Chicago reporter was in New York that morning, and she jumped in cab, and then walked blocks to the cover the story. CBS 2's Jim Williams reports.

14 hours ago

Logan Square Resident Fights To Save 100-Year-Old Catalpa TreeA Logan Square resident is fighting to save a catalpa tree on her street, even though the city says workers need to replace water pipes and thus, the tree has to go. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

15 hours ago

Hero Dispatcher Keith Thornton Jr. Calls For More Support For Those In His RoleOEMC dispatcher Keith Thornton Jr. was applauded for his decisive action over the radio the night Officer Ella French was shot and killed. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey sat down with Thornton, to talk about that night, and his campaign to change the future for dispatchers.

15 hours ago

Frank Lloyd Wright K.C. DeRhodes House For SaleA historic home in South Bend, Indiana is for sale. The K.C. DeRhodes House on West Washington Street is listed at $750,000.

15 hours ago

Storms Bring Severe Damage To ChannahonPeople in the southwest suburbs had to get up on their roofs to clean up after a storm blew through Tuesday afternoon. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports from Channahon.

16 hours ago

Chicago Weather: A Mostly Sunny WednesdayCBS 2 meteorologist Tammie Souza has a check on the extended forecast.

16 hours ago

New Chicago Program Helps Businesses Move Into New SpacesCBS 2's Tara Molina learned about a brand new city program that's making it easier for business owners to move into those spaces. It's meant to help new owners in a tough time.

16 hours ago

Man Shot On Lakefront Trail Suffered Self-Inflicted WoundPolice have determined a man who was shot Monday evening on the Lakefront Trail suffered a self-inflicted wound.

16 hours ago

Agents At O'Hare Seize 19 Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Cards Shipped From ChinaCBS 2's Chris Tye reports customs officials at O'Hare International Airport last week intercepted a package containing 19 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards headed from China to Ohio.

16 hours ago

Wauconda Officer Blocks Road To Stop Alleged Drunk DriverCBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports a Wauconda police officer stopped a motorist driving the wrong way on Illinois Route 12 by parking is squad car in front of the alleged drunk driver who then crashed into the squad car.

16 hours ago