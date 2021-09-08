Remembering 9/11: 20 Years Later, Irika SargentIrika Sargent was watching in shock as she prepared to go to a college journalism class.

2 hours ago

Man Who Fled To Poland In ’95 Convicted In Illinois CrashA man who fled to Poland in 1995 has been convicted of reckless homicide in a drunken driving crash in Lake County, Illinois. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Sunshine To Stick AroundCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has a look at the extended forecast.

3 hours ago

Raoul: Civil Investigation Into Joliet Police DepartmentIllinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a civil investigation to determine whether a pattern of unlawful policing exists within the Joliet Police Department.

5 hours ago

Cleanup Resumes After Tuesday's Powerful Storms Rip Out Trees, Knock Down Power LinesCleanup continues after storms pounded the Chicago area on Tuesday, bringing torrential rain, fierce winds, and lightning; knocking down trees and utility poles, knocking out power to thousands of homes and businesses. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports.

5 hours ago

School In Kankakee Facing Penalties For Not Enforcing Mask MandateKankakee Trinity Academy, a pre-k to 12th grade school, will not be able to participate in events with other elementary and high schools in the state.

6 hours ago

Everyone Safe After Call Of Active Shooter At Lake Central High School In St. John, IndianaPolice in St. John, Indiana, responded to a call of an active shooter Wednesday morning at Lake Central High School, but authorities said no shots were fired and everyone is safe.

6 hours ago

Marissa Parra Remembers 9/11: 20 Years LaterMarissa Parra remembers trying to reach her father was was in New York on Sept. 11.

9 hours ago

Brad Edwards Remembers 9/11: 20 Years LaterREMEMBERING 9/11: For Brad Edwards, the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, are deeply personal. His aunt, who was his godmother, was on the plane that hit the Pentagon. What do you remember?

9 hours ago

Cool Down In EffectCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

11 hours ago

Downed Trees Cause Major Damage In ChannahonCBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports live from Channahon where residents are waking up to storm damage.

12 hours ago

2 Armed Men Rob Speedway Gas Station In Downers GrovePolice said the offenders robbed the Speedway Gas Station on Fairview Avenue Tuesday night.

12 hours ago

Vigil Held For Drowning Victim Miguel Cisneros As Mother Pushes For Life RingsA vigil was held in Rogers Park Tuesday night for Miguel Cisneros, who drowned last month in Lake Michigan off Pratt Pier.

17 hours ago

Hammond, Indiana Teachers Rally Over Safety ConcernsAngry teachers rallied in Hammond, Indiana Tuesday night, amid concerns about overcrowded classrooms and safety from both COVID-19 and violence. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

18 hours ago

Light Pole Crashes Onto DuSable Lake Shore DriveThere was a mess on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Tuesday night, as a light pole snapped and came crashing down onto the roadway.

18 hours ago

911 Dispatcher Keith Thornton Jr. Shares The Lessons He's Learned And The Connections He's MadeKeith Thornton Jr. was the calm voice in the chaos of a tragedy one month ago Tuesday night, when two Chicago Police officers were shot in the line of duty. He told CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey in his first TV interview that it was the officer he couldn’t save who changed his goals for the future.

18 hours ago

Chicago Public Schools Starting Flag Football League For High School GirlsThis weekend, Illinois will become the fifth state with girls’ flag football as a high school club sport. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek checked in with a first for the ladies at Steinmetz College Prep in Belmont Cragin.

18 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Temperature Free-Fall OvernightCBS 2 Meteorologist Tammie Souza has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

18 hours ago

Chicago Woman Late For Flight Charged With Florida Bomb ThreatA Chicago woman was behind bars in Florida late Tuesday, accused of making a bomb threat because she was late for her flight.

18 hours ago

Storms Cause Widespread Damage In Channahon, MinookaAfternoon storms pounded the Chicago area Tuesday with torrential rain, fierce winds, and a lot of lightning. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports from Channahon, where damage was widespread.

18 hours ago

Having Been There For WTC Attack On 9/11, Carol Marin Emphasizes Need To Share HistoryCarol Marin didn't hesitate when the jets hit the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. The renowned Chicago reporter was in New York that morning, and she jumped in cab, and then walked blocks to the cover the story. CBS 2's Jim Williams reports.

22 hours ago

Logan Square Resident Fights To Save 100-Year-Old Catalpa TreeA Logan Square resident is fighting to save a catalpa tree on her street, even though the city says workers need to replace water pipes and thus, the tree has to go. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

22 hours ago

Hero Dispatcher Keith Thornton Jr. Calls For More Support For Those In His RoleOEMC dispatcher Keith Thornton Jr. was applauded for his decisive action over the radio the night Officer Ella French was shot and killed. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey sat down with Thornton, to talk about that night, and his campaign to change the future for dispatchers.

23 hours ago

Frank Lloyd Wright K.C. DeRhodes House For SaleA historic home in South Bend, Indiana is for sale. The K.C. DeRhodes House on West Washington Street is listed at $750,000.

23 hours ago