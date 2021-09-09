Soldier Field COVIDTo mitigate the spread of COVID-19, there will be more options for cashless payments. Although for those who still prefer to use cash, that’s possible, too. There are more hand sanitizing stations, and bathrooms will be closed and cleaned more often, especially during games

19 minutes ago

National Museum Of Mexican Art Opens Ray Castro PlazaThe plaza honors the late Ray Castro, a social worker and Korean War veteran who grew up in the south Chicago neighborhood.

48 minutes ago

United Employees Must Be Fully Vaccinated, Or Face TerminationEmployees must get their shots by late this month. Those who are exempt due to medical conditions or religious beliefs will be placed on temporary leave in early October.

59 minutes ago

More Than 15,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 PandemicIllinois’ estimated claims are among 310,000 total claims filed across the country last week.

1 hour ago

Nikkita Brown Speaks Out Publicly For First Time Since Confrontation With Officer On North Avenue BeachA Chicago woman seen struggling with a police officer on North Avenue Beach is speaking out publicly for the fist time since the incident.

1 hour ago

Students Return To Lake Central H.S. Today After 'Unfounded' Gun ReportStudents at Lake Central High School returned to class Thursday morning in St. John, Indiana, a day after reports of an active shooter on campus turned out to be unfounded.

2 hours ago

Remembering 9/11: 20 Years Later, Dorothy TuckerDorothy Tucker began to panic. Her husband was traveling a lot then and she couldn't recall where he was.

2 hours ago

Sunny Day AheadCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

6 hours ago

Naperville Riverwalk Memorial Pays Tribute To Victims Of 9/11: 'This Is Like Looking At Hallowed Grounds'Never forget. Many haven't - by honoring 9/11 victims year after year. The 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on Saturday will be no different, with remembrances happening around the state.

7 hours ago

Wife Remembers Husband, Beloved Pastor 20 Years After 9/11CBS 2 Morning Insider Tim McNicholas shares the story of a widow in the Chicago suburbs making sure her husband's legacy lives on.

7 hours ago

3 Robberies Reported Minutes Apart In River North; 1 Man ShotThree robbery incidents were reported in River North early Thursday morning. Police have not confirmed if these three incidents are connected.

7 hours ago

Man Shot During Robbery In River NorthPolice said two men and a woman were sitting in a parked vehicle, in the 200 block of West Erie around 2:15 a.m., when three people got out of a black SUV and announced a robbery.

7 hours ago

President Joe Biden Expected To Announce New Federal COVID MandatesBiden is expected to explain new steps that will try to increase vaccination rates, keep schools open, protect the economic recovery and improve care for those with COVID.

7 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Falling Through The 60s Wednesday NightCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

14 hours ago

Rescues On Lake Michigan Serve As Reminder Of How Weather Can Change FastAs severe storms pounded the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Police Marine Unit had to rescue three people on Lake Michigan.

14 hours ago

Army Sgt. 1st Class George Kakaletris Of Wheeling Felt Compelled To Re-Enlist After 9/11There were so many people who signed up to serve this country after the 9/11 attacks, and 20 years later, that decision in its wake changed the course of their lives. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra learned Wednesday about one soldier's story in Wheeling.

14 hours ago

Online Platform Reimagines Carpooling To Help Local ParentsA local dad is offering a solution to the ongoing school bus driver shortage – in the form of a carpooling app. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

14 hours ago

Police: Kenosha Woman's Murder Was Connected To SWAT Standoff In ChicagoA man who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with police at a Lincoln Avenue motel was wanted in the murder of a woman in Kenosha, Wisconsin, CBS 2 News has learned. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

15 hours ago

2 Retired Chicago Firefighters Remember Harrowing Experience Of Working At Ground ZeroTwenty years ago this week, about 100 Chicago firefighters packed up and headed to New York City after the Twin Towers fell in the 9/11 attacks As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday, it was a defining time in their lives – for so many reasons.

15 hours ago

Man Dies Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound To End Standoff At Lincoln Avenue MotelA man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon after holding police in a standoff at a motel on Lincoln Avenue in the Peterson Park community.

17 hours ago

University Of Illinois Enrollment Sets Record For Ninth Straight YearUniversity of Illinois enrollment went up for the ninth straight year.

17 hours ago

Hearts On Parade In Bronzeville NeighborhoodThe parade of hearts is hosted by the Luv Institute which organizes conversations about restorative justice in South Side communities.

18 hours ago

The 'Bean' Responds To Questions From Chicago Residents And VisitorsThe bean wants to be part of more than just selfies. The sculpture "Cloud Gate" by artist Anish Kapoor, has become self-aware and is helping people discover the best restaurants, events and places see in Chicago.

19 hours ago

Program Forges New Way To Build Trust Between Communities, PoliceChicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a new program to address certain misconduct complaints against officers.

19 hours ago