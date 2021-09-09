Father David Ryan Cleared Of Sex Abuse Claim, Reinstated As Pastor Of St. Francis De Sales Parish In Lake ZurichFather David F. Ryan has been reinstated as pastor of St. Francis de Sales Parish and School in Lake Zurich, after the Archdiocese of Chicago determined accusations that he'd sexually abused children were unfounded. Geoff Petrulis reports.

20 minutes ago

Remembering 9/11: 20 Years Later, Ed CurranEd Curran had flown out of LaGuardia the night before the attacks. Since then, he has flown a flag on a tree outside his home.

42 minutes ago

Remembering 9/11: 20 Years Later, Suzanne LeMignotSuzanne LeMignot was on vacation in Florida to celebrate her mom's birthday. After leaning two of the terrorists learned to fly in that state, she covered that angle for CBS 2.

46 minutes ago

Remembering 9/11: 20 Years Later, Audrina BigosAudrina Bigos recalls playing outside during middle school gym class. Then she was called inside by a teacher to watch the coverage. She needed her mom, who had recently retired from a job at the Pentagon, to help her understand what was happening.

48 minutes ago

Remembering 9/11: 20 Years Later, Mary Kay KleistMark Kay Kleist recalls her daughter started pre-school that day. She graduated college during the COVID-19 pandemic.

51 minutes ago

Remembering 9/11: 20 Years Later, Jim WilliamsJim Williams recalls being consoled by the laughter of children, but, on that day, there was just an ache inside.

54 minutes ago

Remembering 9/11: 20 Years Later, Dave SaviniDave Savini saw the second plane hit the tower live on TV; he knew then the world had changed forever.

56 minutes ago

Soldier Field COVIDTo mitigate the spread of COVID-19, there will be more options for cashless payments. Although for those who still prefer to use cash, that’s possible, too. There are more hand sanitizing stations, and bathrooms will be closed and cleaned more often, especially during games

3 hours ago

Soldier Field HistorySolider Field (known at the time as Grant Park Municipal Stadium) was designed in 1919 and formally hosted its first football game on Oct. 4, 1924.

3 hours ago

Soldier Field RediscoveredSoldier Field is the current home of the National Football League’s Chicago Bears. It also hosts major soccer matches and has been an iconic venue for huge stadium concerts.

3 hours ago

National Museum Of Mexican Art Opens Ray Castro PlazaThe plaza honors the late Ray Castro, a social worker and Korean War veteran who grew up in the south Chicago neighborhood.

3 hours ago

United Employees Must Be Fully Vaccinated, Or Face TerminationEmployees must get their shots by late this month. Those who are exempt due to medical conditions or religious beliefs will be placed on temporary leave in early October.

3 hours ago

More Than 15,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 PandemicIllinois’ estimated claims are among 310,000 total claims filed across the country last week.

4 hours ago

Nikkita Brown Speaks Out Publicly For First Time Since Confrontation With Officer On North Avenue BeachA Chicago woman seen struggling with a police officer on North Avenue Beach is speaking out publicly for the fist time since the incident.

4 hours ago

Students Return To Lake Central H.S. Today After 'Unfounded' Gun ReportStudents at Lake Central High School returned to class Thursday morning in St. John, Indiana, a day after reports of an active shooter on campus turned out to be unfounded.

4 hours ago

Remembering 9/11: 20 Years Later, Dorothy TuckerDorothy Tucker began to panic. Her husband was traveling a lot then and she couldn't recall where he was.

4 hours ago

Sunny Day AheadCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

9 hours ago

Naperville Riverwalk Memorial Pays Tribute To Victims Of 9/11: 'This Is Like Looking At Hallowed Grounds'Never forget. Many haven't - by honoring 9/11 victims year after year. The 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on Saturday will be no different, with remembrances happening around the state.

9 hours ago

Wife Remembers Husband, Beloved Pastor 20 Years After 9/11CBS 2 Morning Insider Tim McNicholas shares the story of a widow in the Chicago suburbs making sure her husband's legacy lives on.

9 hours ago

3 Robberies Reported Minutes Apart In River North; 1 Man ShotThree robbery incidents were reported in River North early Thursday morning. Police have not confirmed if these three incidents are connected.

9 hours ago

Man Shot During Robbery In River NorthPolice said two men and a woman were sitting in a parked vehicle, in the 200 block of West Erie around 2:15 a.m., when three people got out of a black SUV and announced a robbery.

10 hours ago

President Joe Biden Expected To Announce New Federal COVID MandatesBiden is expected to explain new steps that will try to increase vaccination rates, keep schools open, protect the economic recovery and improve care for those with COVID.

10 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Falling Through The 60s Wednesday NightCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

16 hours ago

Rescues On Lake Michigan Serve As Reminder Of How Weather Can Change FastAs severe storms pounded the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Police Marine Unit had to rescue three people on Lake Michigan.

16 hours ago