Ex-House Speaker Dennis Hastert Reaches Tentative Settlement Over Payments To Man Who Accuses Him Of AbuseFormer U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert has reached a tentative settlement over payments to a man who accused him of child sexual abuse.

3 minutes ago

Victims Of Wicker Park Paintball Attack Speak OutDiners dove for cover when they are targeted by someone with a paintball gun. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports from Wicker Park with a story you'll see only on 2.

15 minutes ago

Woman Speaks After Being Robbed At Gunpoint By Criminal Crew In BucktownA Chicago woman spoke out for the first time Wednesday after being targeted and robbed in Bucktown while in her sport-utility vehicle. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports.

26 minutes ago

Hispanic Heritage: A Tableside Conversation At Tzuco Restaurant"I think it is really an important time for us to recognize the richness and diversity of Latino communities." -- Gloria Castillo, Chicago Community Trust

3 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Cool Weather ContinuesCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has a look at the extended forecast.

6 hours ago

Roger Agpawa To Be Sworn In Again As Markham MayorLast month, the Illinois supreme court ruled Markham Mayor Roger Agpawa can stay in office, despite a 1999 mail fraud conviction.

6 hours ago

Mother Filing Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Park District After 19-Year-Old Son Miguel Cisneros DrownsA mother is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the park district after her 19-year-old son drowned last month in Lake Michigan.

6 hours ago

Latino Coalition Urges More Community InvestmentU.S. Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia said Latinos are the largest ethnic group in Illinois and there must be an increase in community investment and support services.

6 hours ago

Gov. JB Pritzker Signs Sweeping Green Energy LegislationGov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday signed sweeping clean energy legislation that sets goals to make Illinois carbon-free by 2050, and staves off the closure of two of the state’s six nuclear plants.

6 hours ago

Mayor Names Pedro Martinez New CEO Of Chicago Public SchoolsMayor Lori Lightfoot has chosen San Antonio schools superintendent Pedro Martinez as the next Chicago Public Schools chief executive officer, appointing the first Latino to run the city's school district. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports.

6 hours ago

Amid Spread Of Delta Variant, Conventions Rise To Challenge Of Holding Conferences At McCormick Place With MitigationsCBS 2’s Tim McNicholas took us back inside McCormick Place to see how a convention can be held despite a spike in cases.

12 hours ago

Sunny, Cooler Day AheadCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

12 hours ago

Two More Carjackings Reported On Northwest Side In Bucktown, Hermosa Neighborhoods Police are investigating at least two more carjackings overnight in the Bucktown and Hermosa neighborhoods.

12 hours ago

Repairs Made To Dangerous Playground After Parents Push For A FixParents say damage to a Chicago Lawn neighborhood playground is a danger to their kids – so why was it taking so long to repair? As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reports, one social media post and email to an alderman later, there is now a fix.

19 hours ago

Aldermen Seek Public Hearing On Questions About Accuracy Of Police ShotSpotter TechnologyIn the wake of multiple reports questioning the accuracy of the Chicago Police Department's multimillion-dollar network of ShotSpotter gunshot detection sensors, a coalition of aldermen is seeking to hold public hearings on whether the city should continue its contract, but their effort ran into a roadblock on Tuesday. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

19 hours ago

Mayor, City Council Turn Aside Ald. Anthony Beale's Bid To Repeal Lower Threshold For Speed Camera TicketsMayor Lori Lightfoot and an overwhelming majority of aldermen on Tuesday turned aside an effort by Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) to repeal a lower threshold for speed camera tickets that went into effect earlier this year, resulting in a massive surge in tickets for drivers. CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker reports.

19 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Cool ChangeCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

19 hours ago

Inspector General For Chicago Park District Abruptly ResignsChicago Park District Inspector General Elaine Little resigned Tuesday, amid an ongoing investigation into widespread sexual harassment targeting female lifeguards.

19 hours ago

City Council Approves Ordinance To Crack Down On Single-Use UtensilsAldermen on Tuesday approved an ordinance aimed at curbing the use of single-use utensils at Chicago restaurants.

19 hours ago

Crete-Monee Middle School Teacher Dies After COVID-19 BattleA 39-year-old teacher at Crete-Monee Middle School in the south suburbs has died two months after contracting COVID-19. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

19 hours ago

Critics Say Ald. Gardiner's Apology About Leaked Text Messages Fell FlatAld. James Gardiner (45th) made his first public comments Tuesday about leaked text messages in which he used slurs when talking about another alderman and women who work in city politics – but his critics say his words fell flat. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

19 hours ago

Customs Agents Discover 86 Fake Sports Championship Rings In ChicagoCounterfeiters are apparently going after sports fans.

22 hours ago

FBI Investigates Possible Hate Crime At Argyle Red Line StationThe FBI on Tuesday was investigating a possible hate crime at the Argyle Street CTA Red Line station in Uptown.

22 hours ago

Many Retailers And Other Companies Are Amping Up Benefits To Attract Holiday Seasonal WorkersWe're already thinking about the holiday season, because many companies are already struggling to hire enough workers. So what is going to happen when they need to bulk up for the holidays? CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports.

23 hours ago