Ed's Driveway: Volkswagen ID.4

2 hours ago

Officer Hit By Gunfire Responding To ShootingA police officer was shot, a man killed and a teen wounded Friday night in South Shore, authorities said. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports

2 hours ago

Ed's Driveway: Volkswagen ID.4Ed's Driveway: Volkswagen ID.4

2 hours ago

World's Smallest Flying StructureIt's the size of a grain of sand and was developed by engineers at Northwestern.

2 hours ago

Car Slams Into Diner On Near North SideA car crashed into a diner in Near North early Saturday, police said.

3 hours ago

Bears v. Browns: Three Things To WatchCBS 2's Marshall Harris reports.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Justin Fields Gets First Start For Bears On SundayRookie quarterback Justin Fields’ first NFL start is set for Sunday when the Bears visit the Browns, with veteran Andy Dalton still nursing a bone bruise, and Dalton isn’t the only Bear hurting.

12 hours ago

Cook County Circuit Court Website Back Online, 6 Weeks After Breach Took It DownA computer breach on the Cook County Circuit Court Clerk’s website, first exposed by CBS 2 a month and a half ago, is finally fixed. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek is always investigating, and asking why it took so long and what's being done to make sure it never happens again.

12 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Cold Front Passes SoonCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has the latest 7-day forecast.

12 hours ago

Police: Two Men Arguing On A Bus When One Man Pulls Out A Gun And ShootsA 37-year-old man was shot during an argument on board a CTA bus Friday night in the Irving Park neighborhood.

13 hours ago

Breaking Down The R. Kelly Case As Jury Deliberations BeginA verdict in R. Kelly’s sex trafficking trial in New York could come in a matter of days. The federal jury in New York went today after a few hours of deliberations. Whatever that jury decides, the R&B singer still has two other criminal cases in Chicago. A legal expert told CBS 2’s Jermont Terry what’s next for R. Kelly, no matter the verdict in New York.

13 hours ago

Parent Upset Man Accused Of Social Media Threats Against Chicago Schools Is Charged Only With MisdemeanorCBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports from police headquarters to explain that the suspect was charged with a misdemeanor in this case.

16 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Showers Friday OvernightCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a look at the extended forecast.

17 hours ago

Pilsen Artists Seeking To Preserve Neighborhood History By Restoring Street MuralsTake a stroll around Pilsen and one thing that stands out: vibrant murals on the walls of many buildings. For neighbors, they're more than just paint. They tell the story of the streets. As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, CBS 2's Marissa Parra tagged along with one artist on a quest to save his work.

17 hours ago

Community Activist Andrew Holmes Turns In His Brother For South Side Package TheftsHe's helped solve murders and cold cases. Now prominent community activist Andrew Holmes has helped police nab his own brother, who is accused of a crime hitting many Chicago residents. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.

17 hours ago

Haitian American In Chicago Organize To Help Newly Arrived Haitian MigrantsMany Haitians at the Texas border were hoping for asylum. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei spoke to a Chicago nurse just back from that encampment. After seeing the images, the nurse felt compelled to do something.

17 hours ago

Mother Of Dead ISU Grad Student Outraged Over Police InvestigationA mother outraged over the investigation into her son’s disappearance. Carmen Bolden Day said officials didn’t do enough to help find her son, Jelani Day, an Illinois State University student whose body was discovered in the Illinois River earlier this month, more than a week after he went missing.

17 hours ago

Threats Force Some High Schools, Middle Schools In Hammond To Switch To Remote LearningA threat targeting high schools in Hammond, Indiana forced a switch to remote learning on Friday.

17 hours ago

Parents Concerned After Social Media Posts Target Chicago SchoolsCBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports the suspect was charged with a misdemeanor in this case. That surprised parents and students who thought the penalty for threatening violence against schools should be much stiffer.

17 hours ago

CDC Approves Pfizer's COVID Booster Shots For Seniors, Others At Increased RiskMany people who have received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are now eligible for booster shots, after the CDC gave final approval to third doses for three groups: seniors 65 and over, nursing home residents, and adults with underlying medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to the virus. CBS 2’s Tara Molina takes a closer look at exactly who is eligible for a Pfizer booster.

18 hours ago

Obamas Return To Chicago For Groundbreaking CeremonyOn Tuesday, the former President and First Lady will be in Chicago for a ceremonial groundbreaking that will be live streamed on Obama.org.

21 hours ago

PAWS Dog Of The Week: RosemaryShe is a two-year-old Labrador retriever mix who is a big sweetheart. Rosemary loves to cuddle and gives you the happiest face when you pet her ears.

21 hours ago