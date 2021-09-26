Ed's Tech Notes: New iPhone 13 Goes On Sale, Microsoft Unveils New TechnologyApple’s new iPhone 13 line is not a big redesign of the iPhone 12, but the new phones do have better cameras, batteries, and processing. Meanwhile, Microsoft unveiled new hardware for its upcoming Windows 11 operating system. CBS 2’s Ed Curran breaks it down.

41 minutes ago

Chicago Weather: Warming Trend AheadCBS 2 Meteorologist Ed Curran has your 8 a.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

2 hours ago

Close Call For CFD Paramedic When Someone Opens Fire Outside Stroger HospitalA Chicago Fire Department paramedic had a close call late Saturday, after shots were fired at the bay area of the hospital emergency room at Stroger Hospital of Cook County. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports.

2 hours ago

6 People Hurt In Mass Shooting In LawndaleA woman in critical condition was one of six people wounded in a Lawndale shooting early Sunday, police said.

2 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Warm And Sunny Stretch AheadCBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the latest 7-day forecast.

13 hours ago

Strict Safety Precautions At Simeon Football Game After Threats In Wake Of 2 Student MurdersThe Simeon High School football team played against Wendell Phillips High School without fans in the stands on Saturday, as Chicago Public Schools officials sought to keep people safe after two Simeon students were killed in separate shootings this week. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.

13 hours ago

2 In Custody After CPD Officer Shot While Responding To South Shore ShootingTwo people are in custody Saturday night, after a Chicago police officer was shot while responding to a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood Friday night. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports.

13 hours ago

3 Killed On Amtrak Train To Chicago That Derailed In MontanaAt least three people were killed, and multiple others were injured, when an Amtrak train headed from Seattle to Chicago crashed in Montana.

13 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Quiet Pattern, With A Slow Warm UpCBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the latest 7-day forecast.

17 hours ago

Professional Sailors Teach Students New Sailing TechniqueSome aspiring young sailors made waves on the lakefront on Saturday. Several yacht clubs in the Chicago area teamed up with the Chicago Park District and the U.S. SailGP Team.

17 hours ago

Chicago White Sox Charities Hosts Garage Sale For FansAs the White Sox head to the post-season, fans scored big today at the White Sox Charities' annual garage sale.

17 hours ago

Sold-Out Crowd Attends Final Races At Arlington International RacecourseAfter nearly a century, Arlington International Racecourse is closing, after the racetrack held its final races on Saturday.

17 hours ago

The Black Star Project Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary With PartyIt's a special day for a Chicago community group focused on quality education for black and brown youth--the Black Star Project marks its 25th anniversary.

17 hours ago

CPD Officer Shot On The Job, Responding To South Shore ShootingA Chicago police officer is recovering Saturday night, after she was shot on the job while responding to a shooting in South Shore on Friday night. Sources said the officer was just trying to help a young gunshot victim when he turned the gun on her. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports.

17 hours ago

Real Time Weather ForecastThe weekend outlook with Ed Curran

1 day ago

Officer Hit By Gunfire Responding To ShootingA police officer was shot, a man killed and a teen wounded Friday night in South Shore, authorities said. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports

1 day ago

Ed's Driveway: Volkswagen ID.4Ed's Driveway: Volkswagen ID.4

1 day ago

World's Smallest Flying StructureIt's the size of a grain of sand and was developed by engineers at Northwestern.

1 day ago

Car Slams Into Diner On Near North SideA car crashed into a diner in Near North early Saturday, police said.

1 day ago

Bears v. Browns: Three Things To WatchCBS 2's Marshall Harris reports.

1 day ago

RealTime Weekend Weather ForecasstCBS 2's Ed Curran has the outlook for the weekend.

1 day ago

Officer Hit By Gunfire Responding To Fatal ShootingA police officer was shot, a man killed and a teen wounded Friday night in South Shore, authorities said.

1 day ago

Justin Fields Gets First Start For Bears On SundayRookie quarterback Justin Fields’ first NFL start is set for Sunday when the Bears visit the Browns, with veteran Andy Dalton still nursing a bone bruise, and Dalton isn’t the only Bear hurting.

2 days ago

Cook County Circuit Court Website Back Online, 6 Weeks After Breach Took It DownA computer breach on the Cook County Circuit Court Clerk’s website, first exposed by CBS 2 a month and a half ago, is finally fixed. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek is always investigating, and asking why it took so long and what's being done to make sure it never happens again.

2 days ago