Día de Muertos is one of Mexico’s biggest holidays, where people honor lost loved ones. It traditionally involves an altar, but one woman in Pilsen is taking the celebration to the next level. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.
Pilsen Woman Builds 15-Foot Altar For 250 Families Ahead Of Día de Muertos
