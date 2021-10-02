Ed's Driveway: Genesis GV70

Ed's Driveway: Genesis GV70Ed's Driveway: Genesis GV70

9 minutes ago

Two Injured In Rollover CrashThe accident happened near Augusta and Western overnight in Humboldt Park.

56 minutes ago

RealTime Weather For Saturday, Oct. 2 (6AM)Ed Curran has your forecast

1 hour ago

Dog Kennel Owner Convicted Of Animal CrueltyThe owner of a West Chicago dog kennel has been convicted of animal cruelty after a fire left more than two dozen dogs dead.

1 hour ago

Chicago Weather: Expect Some RainCBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has a look at the extended forecast.

10 hours ago

Brookfield Zoo Tiger Tests Positive For COVIDThe Big Cats exhibit at Brookfield Zoo is now closed until further notice.

10 hours ago

CBS Chicago Special Report: Why I Carjack; Teens Tell AllFor the first time you’re hearing from some of the youngest carjackers committing the crimes. They talk about why they do it and what it'll take to get them to stop. Three teens sat down with CBS 2’s Irika Sargent for a candid conversation.

11 hours ago

'They Came Up From Behind Me'CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports as police search for those responsible, more innocent, injured bystanders are sharing their stories.

11 hours ago

ISP Trooper Gerald Mason Dies After Being Found Shot On Dan RyanCBS 2's Charlie De Mar said an Illinois State Police trooper died after he was found with a gunshot wound inside his cruiser on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Friday afternoon.

11 hours ago

CBS Chicago Special Report: Why I Carjack; Teens Tell AllCBS 2's Irika Sargent talks with 'David' about why he carjacks in Chicago.

12 hours ago

CBS Chicago Special Report: Why I Carjack; Teens Tell AllCBS 2's Irika Sargent speaks to 'Nicole' a Chicago carjacker about why she does it.

12 hours ago

CBS Chicago Special Report: Why I Carjack; Teens Tell AllCBS 2's Irika Sargent spoke to 'Chris', a carjacker who explains why he commits the crime.

12 hours ago

Bears 'Feeling Good' About Sunday's Game Plans Against LionsCBS 2's Matt Zahn reports Andy Dalton was limited in practice for a third straight day with his knee injury, while Justin Fields practiced in full again, and says his injured throwing hand feels good.

13 hours ago

CPD Is Giving Out Cash For Tips On CriminalsCPD is giving away massive amounts of cash for tips on illegal guns and murders in the city. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey is asking do these kinds of rewards really work?

15 hours ago

Mother of ISP Officer Gerald Mason Speaks About His DeathCBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports Illinois State Police trooper Gerald Mason has died after he was found with a gunshot wound inside his cruiser on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Friday afternoon.

15 hours ago

ISP Trooper Gerald Mason Dead After Being Found In SUV On Dan Ryan ExpresswayCBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports the incident happened Friday afternoon. Authorities are investigating.

15 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Scattered Rain For The WeekendCBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the latest 7-day forecast.

16 hours ago

Wicker Parker And Bucktown Residents Concerned Over Carjacking'sThe numbers keep growing. Today, two more victims added to Chicago's carjacking crisis, and police say the crimes are connected.

16 hours ago

Illinois COVID-19 Cases Drop For Fourth Week In A RowThe average number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Illinois has dropped for the past four weeks.

16 hours ago

U.S. Senator Dick Durban Shares Story of Chicago ViolenceToday, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin explained how he recently experienced gun violence in Chicago first-hand.

16 hours ago

Illinois State Trooper Dead After Being Found Shot In Patrol Car On Dan RyanAn Illinois State Police trooper has died after he was found with a gunshot wound inside his cruiser on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Friday afternoon. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar and Asal Rezaei report.

16 hours ago

Why I CarjackCBS 2's Irika Sargent reports.

18 hours ago

Illinois State Police Trooper Critically Wounded In Shooting On Dan Ryan ExpresswayAn Illinois State Police trooper was shot and critically wounded Friday afternoon on the Dan Ryan Expressway. Katie Johnston reports.

19 hours ago

Hispanic Heritage Month: A ConversationWhen building communities, 'nobody does it alone.' Three leaders discuss strategy and the future for the Hispanic culture and community in Chicago.

21 hours ago