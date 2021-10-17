Ed's Tech Notes: Apple Cutting Production On iPhone 13, Twitters New Feature, Unmanned Drown Delivers LungsApple is likely to cut production of over 10 million units of the iPhone 13 because to a global chip shortage. Meanwhile, Twitter releases a soft-block feature that won't notify the follower they've been blocked, and organs delivered by unmanned drone for the first time.

2 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Warmer Temps Before Cool DownCBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran with the rest of the weekend forecast.

2 hours ago

11-Year-Old Boy Shot After An 8-Year-Old Accidentally Discharges GunAn 11-year-old boy was wounded in Bronzeville early Sunday after an 8-year-old accidentally discharged a gun, police said.

2 hours ago

Police Investigate Shooting On The Kennedy ExpresswayA person was shot on the Kennedy Expressway's Ontario Street feeder ramp early Sunday, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Climbing Temperatures AheadCBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

12 hours ago

Amid CPS School Bus Driver Shortage, One Company Uses Halloween Event As Recruiting ToolThere was relief this week from Chicago Public Schools’ busing vendors, as the district relaxed a vaccine mandate that many feared would worsen a driver shortage that is already causing major problems. But as CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports, vendors are still just as desperate for drivers.

12 hours ago

Pandemic Fallout Leads To Higher Prices On Nearly EverythingAmerica’s bumpy pandemic recovery has people grappling with higher prices on just about everything, amid labor shortages and supply chain problems. As CBS News’ Lilia Luciano explains, experts warn things will get worse.

12 hours ago

Officials Say New Funding Will Replace Water Lines In Benton HarborA plan to solve water woes plaguing Benton Harbor, Michigan got a shot in the arm on Saturday.

12 hours ago

Water Service Returns To Dixmoor Residents After Being Cut Off By Low PressureThe issue is part of an ongoing water crisis in the south suburb.

12 hours ago

At Vigil, Call To Action Issued To Make Chicago Safer For Young PeopleThe vigil at the Lincoln Park Presbyterian Church mourned child victims of gun violence in Chicago, and called for solutions. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports.

12 hours ago

Days Off Restricted For Chicago Police Officers; Unclear If It Is Related To Vaccine Mandate BattleA memo issued Saturday said elective time off for officers will be restricted, and will require the approval of a supervisor with a rank of deputy chief of higher within the officer’s chain of command.

12 hours ago

Artist Nate Baranowski Brings Halloween Festivity To Howard StreetA Rogers Park street corner was made more festive than usual this weekend.

14 hours ago

The Great Resignation: Record Number Of People Are Quitting JobsAcross the country, employers are suffering through a worker shortage – in part because a record number of people are quitting their jobs. CBS News’ Michael George reports on what is being called the Great Resignation.

14 hours ago

Fight Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Heats Up NationwideAn FDA advisory panel could decide this week whether to recommend boosters for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As CBS News’ Michael George tells us, it comes as the fight over vaccination mandates heats up.

14 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Warmer Temperatures AheadCBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has your 6 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

15 hours ago

Fundraising Concert Held As Pastor Pushes To Open Mental Health Center On City's South SideOctober is National Depression Awareness Month, and on Saturday, a concert on the city’s South Side raised money to build a mental health center.

15 hours ago

City Officials Hit Streets To Urge People To Get First COVID-19 Shots, Boosters, And Flu ShotsTen months after the first COVID-19 vaccinations were given to Americans, the city and country are entering a new phase as the booster shot becomes available. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports on some outreach efforts.

15 hours ago

Water Pressure Falls To Half Normal Levels Amid Water Crisis In DixmoorWater pressure fell to half its normal levels in Dixmoor on Saturday, effectively leaving all residents of the south suburb without running water.

15 hours ago

State Police Cruiser Struck By Driver While Investigating Stolen VehicleAn Illinois State Police trooper's cruiser was struck by a drunken driver while investigating an abandoned stolen vehicle on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway early Saturday morning.

15 hours ago

Chicago Police Restrict Days Off For OfficersA statement to be read at officer roll calls did not specify the reason for the restriction. But it comes amid a standoff between City Hall and the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police over the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

15 hours ago

Families, Community Leaders Hold Vigil For Child Victims Of Gun Violence In ChicagoIn recent months, it has become a repeated headline – children caught in the crossfire of the violence on Chicago streets. On Saturday, families who lost a loved one held a vigil at the Lincoln Park Presbyterian Church as they called for an end to such unspeakable tragedies. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports.

15 hours ago

Deliberations Resume Monday For DePaul Student Accused Of Assisting Terrorist GroupDeliberations resume Monday in the case of a former DePaul student accused of helping ISIS.

1 day ago

Ed's Driveway: Jeep WagoneerIt's a great morning for a test drive and today we're behind the wheel of a luxury SUV from Jeep.

1 day ago

Police Warn Residents Of Recent Carjackings In Gand Crossing DistrictChicago police are warning residents about recent carjackings in the Grand Crossing district.

1 day ago