COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids: Clearing Up Myths And MisinformationNext week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to approve mini-doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as 5. CBS 2's Chris Tye clears up some misinformation about the vaccine that has been floating around.

2 hours ago

'This Woman Is Missing. That Woman Is Missing'The paintings aren't just beautiful. They're designed to help families of missing Black women and girls who said they urged police and the media to take these cases seriously. CBS 2's Jim Williams reports.

2 hours ago

Grub Infestation Leads To Delayed Baseball Season In 2 Chicago ParksGrub bugs are causing a big problem for two parks on Chicago's North Side, but getting rid of the lawn chomping critters means delaying the start of next year's youth baseball season.

3 hours ago

CBS 2 Money Insiders: October 2021Tim McNicholas and Lauren Victory were happy to return to the newsroom recently for a special edition of the CBS 2 Morning Insiders we call the Money Insiders – sharing our stories of how you can protect your hard-earned cash.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

O'Hare Stowaway Found Not Guilty Of Trespassing, Will Face Other ChargesA judge says he's not guilty of trespassing at O'Hare, but Aditya Singh isn't off the hook just yet.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

City Council Approves Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2022 Budget Plan, With Support Of Most Progressive AldermenThe City Council voted 35-15 to approve the mayor’s spending plan, 32-18 to approve a $76.5 million property tax hike, and 32-18 to approve the rest of her financing plan.

3 hours ago

Investigators Raid Three Locations Of Parlor Pizza RestaurantPolice raided a popular pizza restaurant's three locations on Wednesday morning, assisting the Illinois Department of Revenue with an unspecified criminal investigation, sources told CBS 2.

4 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Rain Returns ThursdayThe next weather system approaches from the southwest on Thursday, increasing clouds Wednesday night and rain chances through the following day.

4 hours ago

Customers Held Down Offender Who Injured Employee At Peet's Coffee In South LoopA man is arrested after injuring an employee at Peet's Coffee shop in the South Loop Wednesday morning.

4 hours ago

Police Raid Three Locations Of Parlor Pizza RestaurantPolice raided a popular pizza restaurant on Wednesday morning, assisting the Illinois Department of Revenue with an unspecified criminal investigation, sources told CBS 2. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

DNA Brings Pain, Closure To Family Of John Wayne Gacy VictimSiblings of the man identified as a victim of the notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy say their family is shocked but grateful to police who used DNA to confirm his fate. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

Chicago Hauntings: The Mysteries Of The Couch TombAt the south end of Lincoln Park near the Chicago History Museum, you may have noticed a mausoleum with the name “Couch” carved at the top. What do we really know about it?

7 hours ago

Chicago Hauntings: Axe Murders And Apparitions At The Liar's ClubThe Liar’s Club at 1665 W. Fullerton Ave. has been in business since 1995. You may have seen a band there, or maybe you’ve just come to have a beer and admire the KISS figurines and fez-hat lamps, among other eclectic décor items. But the building that houses the Liar’s Club has seen some gore that isn’t about camp and frivolity too.

7 hours ago

Thieves Using Master Keys To Steal MailThieves have been using master keys to steal mail and police have been tracking them for months – yet it’s still happening. But how are the thieves getting a hold of the master keys? A former post office manager told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov why the system to track them does not always work.

9 hours ago

Suspect Awaits Extradition For Cold Case Murder of Helen CardwellIn 2020, Niles police formed a cold case team and was able to get DNA from evidence in the case. The crime lab got a match but detectives couldn't find the suspect, Richard Sisto.

9 hours ago

Sunny Day WednesdayCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Police Task Force Arrests Carjacking Suspect Hour After Vehicle Was Stolen In EnglewoodThe taskforce behind the arrest is the same one that was expanded this year to tackle the carjacking crisis in the city.

10 hours ago

17-Year-Old Stabbed With Scissors After Argument On CTA Red Line PlatformThe teen was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. No arrests have been made.

12 hours ago

The Miracle Center Bringing Mission Of Teaching Creative Arts To Inner City Youth To New Home; 'What We Do Is Changing Lives'Morning Insider Jim Williams tells us, The Miracle Center has a new home to serve even more young people. It's in their title, and what they do; The Miracle Center teaches theater, music, dance, and film to young people.

14 hours ago

Record 53,000 Rat Complaints Help Chicago Retain Crown As Rattiest City In America For 7th Year In A RowMorning Insider Tim McNicholas has been tracking a surge in complaints that, over the past couple weeks, became record-breaking.

14 hours ago

Thief Smashes Front Door Of Halal Guys Restaurant On Near North Side To Steal Money From Cash RegisterA fast food restaurant was targeted in a burglary on the Near North Side early Wednesday morning.

14 hours ago