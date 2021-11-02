Dr. Emily Landon Answers Your Questions About Childhood COVID-19 VaccinationCOVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages 5 to 11 are set to go ahead. Dr. Emily Landon of UChicago Medicine joins CBS 2's Brad Edwards and Irika Sargent to answer some questions parents may have.

2 hours ago

Preparing Kids For COVID-19 VaccinationCOVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages 5 to 11 could start as soon as Wednesday. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on how to prepare kids for the shot.

3 hours ago

O'Hare People Mover To Reopen Wednesday, Years Behind Schedule And Millions Over BudgetYou're paying for it every time you fly, but the fast-track People Mover at O’Hare International Airport has been parked and mothballed for more than three years. Now it is revamped and ready to run. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports.

3 hours ago

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: How Rittenhouse Was Able To Get Access To An Assault RiffleThere’s no question Rittenhouse shot anyone during the unrest that broke out in August 2020 after a white Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back. However, jurors must decide whether Rittenhouse fired in self-defense, as his attorneys claim, or was acting as a a vigilante, as prosecutors argue.

3 hours ago

Reports Detail Years Of Misconduct Among Chicago Park District LifeguardsTwo reports released Tuesday detail sexual assaults among Park District lifeguards – and claim the former Park District superintendent took no action until six months after he had received a complaint about abuse. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

3 hours ago

Sam Hiller Along With 9 Other Women Hired By AHL To Officiate This SeasonBreaking the glass ceiling - on ice. Neither the NHL nor the American Hockey League has female officials; that has now changed for the AHL. They have hired 10 women this season.

4 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Cooler Temps, Daylight Savings This WeekendWinds relax Tuesday night and skies clear, allowing temperatures to fall into the 20s area-wide and near freezing right along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

4 hours ago

Child COVID-19 Vaccinations: Experts Explain How To Prepare Kids For A ShotThe first kid-sized doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will be going into the arms of children ages 5 to 11 as early as Wednesday. CBS 2's Chris Tye talked with experts who have some advice on how to prepare kids for the shot.

4 hours ago

Mother Of Shantieya Smith Still Looking For Answers Four Years After Her Daughters DeathIt’s been four years since a young woman’s body was found in a west side garage. The case is still unsolved and the mother of the murdered Chicago woman is looking for answers.

4 hours ago

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Defense Says That He Acted In Self DefenseOpening statements began Tuesday morning in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Antioch teenager who shot three people, killing two, during last year’s protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

4 hours ago

South Carolina, Texas, U.S. Virgin Islands Removed From Chicago Travel Advisory; California And Mississippi Added BackSouth Carolina, Texas, and the U.S. Virgin Islands are being removed from Chicago’s travel advisory this week, while California and Mississippi were added back to the list. Katie Johnston reports.

9 hours ago

Sunny With A Temperature DropCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

9 hours ago

Shoplifters Steal $100,000 In Merchandise From Louis Vuitton Store At Northbrook Court MallA group of thieves made off with more than $100,000 in designer merchandise from the Louis Vuitton store in the Northbrook Court shopping center on Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

10 hours ago

Steppenwolf Dedicates New Theater BuildingSteppenwolf's brand new theater building, the Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center, was dedicated on Tuesday.

10 hours ago

Chicago Sky Honored With A CTA Green Line TrainThe Chicago Sky has a WNBA championship - and now the team has another big honor: its own CTA train.

10 hours ago

Opening Statements Begin In Kyle Rittenhouse TrialOpening statements began Tuesday morning in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Antioch teenager who shot three people, killing two, during last year’s protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports.

10 hours ago

Heather Mack To Arrive This Week After Being Released From Indonesian PrisonHeather Mack is expected to arrive sometime this week. She was released from an Indonesian prison this week. after serving seven of a 10-year sentence.

10 hours ago

Thieves Steal $100,000 In Merchandise From Louis Vuitton Store In Northbrook MallSurveillance video shows a group of 13 people fleeing the Louis Vuitton store in the Northbrook Court shopping center after stealing approximately $100,000 in merchandise.

11 hours ago

After Going Virtual In 2020, McHenry County Santa Run For Kids Returns In Person; 'It's A Sea Of Red Out Here'“Ho, ho, ho,” turned into, “No, no, no,” for a charity Santa race in the northwest suburbs thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. But a year later, Santas by the hundred are set to hit the streets once again. CBS 2’s Jim Williams had a look at the preps needed to make it happen.

16 hours ago

Chilly Day AheadCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

16 hours ago

SWAT Team Responding To Armed Man Barricading Himself In South Chicago HouseA SWAT team is responding to the South Chicago neighborhood Tuesday morning.

16 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Coldest Night In Seven MonthsCBS 2 Meteorologist Albert Ramon has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

22 hours ago

Woman Says She Was Conned By Scammers On Facebook, And They Won't Remove PostMany problems have plagued Facebook for years – and those problems are still claiming victims in Chicago. Among those problems are scam artists, who impersonate people to con money out of those people’s family and friends. CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra talked to an Ashburn neighborhood woman who had a warning Monday night.

22 hours ago

Bears Vs. 49ers: The Good, The Bad, And The UglyThe Bears let a golden opportunity slip away against the San Francisco 49ers. CBS 2's Marshall Harris breaks down the good, the bad, and the ugly.

22 hours ago