Backlog In Illinois Unemployment Callback Queue Reduced To Lowest Number We've Seen All YearThe Illinois Department of Employment Security is finally making headway in getting help to people stuck in its callback system.

2 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Chilly And Clear Thursday NightCBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

2 hours ago

Walnut Room Christmas Tree Ready For Lighting At Macy'sWe’re just a few hours away from the official lighting ceremony, but the tree is up at Macy’s on State Street.

2 hours ago

34th Ward Streets And San Supt. Kenneth Ward, Son Of Alderman, Suspended AgainCBS 2 has learned the son of Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) was recently suspended from the city job she got for him -- and not for the first time. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports.

2 hours ago

2-Year-Old Girl Shot, Killed In HarveyA 2-year-old girl was shot and killed Thursday night in south suburban Harvey.

2 hours ago

Prosecutors Seek 45-Day Prison Sentence For Bradley Rukstales On Capitol Insurrection ChargesFederal prosecutors have asked for a 45-day sentence for Bradley Rukstales – a former tech CEO who pleaded guilty to charges in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

2 hours ago

Vigil Held For 13-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed While Trick-Or-Treating In Hammond, IndianaCandles burned Thursday night for a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed while trick-or-treating in Northwest Indiana on Halloween.

2 hours ago

Chicago Police Officer Charged In Shooting That Killed Husband, Also A Police OfficerChicago Police Officer Jacqueline Villasenor has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting that killed her husband – also a CPD officer – on the Far Northwest Side this week.

3 hours ago

2 People Injured In 3 Gunfire Incidents On Chicago Area ExpresswaysPeople were shot late Thursday on the Eisenhower Expressway in the western suburbs and on I-80 in Joliet, and there was also gunfire on I-57 in the south suburbs.

3 hours ago

Business Owner Rushes Into Help When Gunfire Erupts Outside Strip Mall Near CVS High SchoolA group of about seven students from Chicago Vocational High School were just getting out of class and were in a strip mall parking lot on 87th Street when they got caught in gunfire. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports on a business owner who rushed to try to save some o them.

3 hours ago

No School For CPS Students On Friday, Nov. 12 For Vaccine Awareness DayThe Chicago Public Schools are getting an unexpected, last-minute day off on Friday, Nov. 12. New Chief Executive Officer Pedro Martinez said it for a Vaccine Awareness Day, to encourage caregivers to take their kids to get vaccinated. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

3 hours ago

Child Shot In HarveyThe shooting happened at 153rd Street and Lexington Avenue.

3 hours ago

Brookfield Zoo Shares Pictures Of Newborn Dik-Dik AntelopeBrookfield Zoo on Thursday unveiled photos of a newborn Kirk’s dik-dik – one of the world’s smallest antelopes.

6 hours ago

Witness at Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Speaks About Encounter With ShooterCBS 2's Charlie De Mar was in the courtroom for the crucial testimony where the witness was visibly upset having to re-watch his own video.

7 hours ago

Des Plaines Gun Shop Explains Why They Stood Up To Cook County Gun, Ammunition TaxGun owners have paid $11.1 million in taxes collectively all the times they have bought guns or ammunition in Cook County since 2013. The Illinois Supreme Court has now struck down the tax as unconstitutional. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

7 hours ago

Rev. Jesse Jackson Stands With UIC Law Students For Firing Of Professor Over Racism AccusationsMembers of UIC's Black Law Association say this professor has used racial slurs to describe students. The professor says he's never used any racial slurs to describe students and never would and that all of this is likely a colossal misunderstanding.

7 hours ago

CPD Issues Alert For Armed RobberiesChicago police want people to be aware of a string of armed robberies in the Bucktown, Logan Square and Wicker Park neighborhoods. Police issued a similar alert last week regarding robberies in the same area.

7 hours ago

Eisenhower Expressway Reopens After Person Is Shot In Inbound LanesIllinois State Police said they have responded to 205 expressway shootings on Chicago area expressways this year.

7 hours ago

2 Teens Shot Near Chicago Vocational High SchoolThe shooting happened on the sidewalk near a strip mall parking lot on East 87th Street, and a single gunman ran down an alley afterward. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

7 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Clear And Chilly SkiesCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a check on the forecast.

7 hours ago

Inbound Eisenhower Expressway Partially Shut Down After ShootingOne person was shot and wounded in broad daylight Thursday on the Eisenhower Expressway.

7 hours ago

Parents Want CPS To Help Rebuild After Playground Is Torched At Nixon ElementaryThe playground outside William P. Nixon Elementary School has been left charred and destroyed after it was set on fire recently – prompting dozens of parents to show up at a meeting in outrage. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.

8 hours ago

Cook County Prosecutors Vacated 5 More People In Cases Connected To Former Chicago Police Sergeant Ronald WattsA Cook County judge on Thursday overturned five more convictions in cases tied to corrupt former Chicago Police Sgt. Ronald Watts, who admitted to routinely extorting drug dealers, and has been accused of frequently planting evidence and fabricating charges.

8 hours ago

Critical Witness Takes The Stand In Rittenhouse TrialA man who recorded video when the teenager fired his gun talks about what he saw in the moments leading up to the gunfire. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

8 hours ago