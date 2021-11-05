2's Got Your Ticket: Paradise SquareA sometimes glossed-over period in American history is in the spotlight. 2's Got Your Ticket, and entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole has a sneak peek at the Broadway-bound musical "Paradise Square."

2 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Sunny And Warmer Weekend AheadCBS 2 Meteorologist Laura Bannon has the latest forecast.

3 hours ago

Another Juror Dismissed From Kyle Rittenhouse TrialFor the second day in a row, a member of the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has been dismissed, this time for medical reasons.

3 hours ago

2-Year-Old Majestee Hale Killed In Shooting At Home In HarveyA 2-year-old girl was shot and killed Thursday night in south suburban Harvey.

3 hours ago

Blue Spruce From Logan Square To Become 108th City Christmas TreeThis morning, we want to show you what will soon become the 108th official Chicago Christmas tree.

3 hours ago

Chicago Public Heath Officials Give Update On Efforts To Get COVID Shots To KidsChicago children ages 5 to 11 already are getting their COVID-19 vaccinations, and the city's top doctor is providing the latest data on that effort.

3 hours ago

Marchers To Demand Answers In Death Of ISU Student Jelani DayChicago’s Rev. Jesse Jackson along with others will head to downstate Bloomington on Friday to demand answers about the death of Illinois State University student Jelani Day.

3 hours ago

Mitten-Knitting Event In Beverly Will Provide Local DonationsIf you're a knitter who likes to help people., grab your yarn and your needles and head to the Beverly neighborhood Friday morning. The mittens will go to children and adults who benefit from the work of of several social service agencies as well as CPD's 22nd District.

4 hours ago

Drivers Caught In A Parking Scam, Get Tickets From The City, TooUnsuspecting drivers trying to find parking outside city sports venues are getting caught up in a costly scam. First they pay to park, then they get stuck paying parking tickets. CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini reports.

6 hours ago

Bears vs. Steelers: Three Things To WatchCan the Bears turn things around against a Steelers team that has followed three straight losses with three straight wins? There's this: two of Pittsburgh's losses came to the Bengals and Raiders, so by the transitive property the Bears are the better team, right? Here are three things to watch when the Bears visit the Steelers on Monday night.

6 hours ago

Fiancé Of Woman Slain In Joliet Township Mass Shooting Desperate For Justice 'I’ll Never Get To See Her In A Wedding Dress'A family’s desperate plea out of Joliet Township; nearly one week after a mass shooting on the 1000 block of East Jackson Street left two people dead and over a dozen others injured, police have made no arrests.

8 hours ago

2-Year-Old Girl Shot, Killed In HarveyAround 7:30 p.m., Harvey police were called to 153rd Street and Lexington Avenue for the shooting. Police said the little girl was killed.

9 hours ago

Thieves Break Into 2 Business In Gage Park OvernightThieves targeted the Submarine Pier, near 50th Street and California Avenue, and the California Mufflers shop across the street.

9 hours ago

Weekend Warmup AheadCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

9 hours ago

Backlog In Illinois Unemployment Callback Queue Reduced To Lowest Number We've Seen All YearThe Illinois Department of Employment Security is finally making headway in getting help to people stuck in its callback system.

15 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Chilly And Clear Thursday NightCBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

15 hours ago

Walnut Room Christmas Tree Ready For Lighting At Macy'sWe’re just a few hours away from the official lighting ceremony, but the tree is up at Macy’s on State Street.

15 hours ago

34th Ward Streets And San Supt. Kenneth Ward, Son Of Alderman, Suspended AgainCBS 2 has learned the son of Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) was recently suspended from the city job she got for him -- and not for the first time. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports.

15 hours ago

16 hours ago

Prosecutors Seek 45-Day Prison Sentence For Bradley Rukstales On Capitol Insurrection ChargesFederal prosecutors have asked for a 45-day sentence for Bradley Rukstales – a former tech CEO who pleaded guilty to charges in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

16 hours ago

Vigil Held For 13-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed While Trick-Or-Treating In Hammond, IndianaCandles burned Thursday night for a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed while trick-or-treating in Northwest Indiana on Halloween.

16 hours ago

Chicago Police Officer Charged In Shooting That Killed Husband, Also A Police OfficerChicago Police Officer Jacqueline Villasenor has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting that killed her husband – also a CPD officer – on the Far Northwest Side this week.

16 hours ago

2 People Injured In 3 Gunfire Incidents On Chicago Area ExpresswaysPeople were shot late Thursday on the Eisenhower Expressway in the western suburbs and on I-80 in Joliet, and there was also gunfire on I-57 in the south suburbs.

16 hours ago

Business Owner Rushes Into Help When Gunfire Erupts Outside Strip Mall Near CVS High SchoolA group of about seven students from Chicago Vocational High School were just getting out of class and were in a strip mall parking lot on 87th Street when they got caught in gunfire. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports on a business owner who rushed to try to save some o them.

16 hours ago