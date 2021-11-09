Aurora Man Honored For Saving Driver About To Be Hit By TrainMoments before a mangled vehicle was hit by a train last month, an Aurora man pulled the unconscious driver to safety. On Tuesday, that hero was named the Kane County Sheriff’s Citizen of the Year.

49 minutes ago

Chicago's First Church Of Deliverance Says Goodbye To Beloved Rev. Jerome ChambersA landmark Chicago church known for its music sang a final farewell to a beloved reverend Tuesday.

1 hour ago

Bears Vs. Steelers: The Good, The Bad, And The UglyThe Bears' game against the Steelers was a roller coaster ride that left Bears fans exhilarated, then exhausted -- but ultimately optimistic that the season might be exhumed. CBS 2's Marshall Harris breaks it down.

2 hours ago

Family Of Iñaki Bascaran Expresses Gratitude Toward All Who Helped Search For HimThe family of a Glenview native who was found dead in the Chicago River days after he disappeared expressed tremendous gratitude Tuesday during their time of sorrow. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports.

3 hours ago

Lane Shift Amid Construction Leads To Numerous Near-Misses On Jane Byrne InterchangeIf you're one of the hundreds of thousands of drivers who travel through the Jane Byrne Interchange every day, you know what a mess it's been – with seven years of construction. On Tuesday, we watched as the latest lane shift led to near-miss after near-miss.

3 hours ago

Residents Of Oak Park Building Ordered To Evacuate Amid Fears Of CollapseThe clock was ticking late Tuesday for dozens of people living in an Oak Park building. They have ordered to leave, immediately, because of concerns the building may collapse. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

3 hours ago

Workers Terrified After Gunfire Blows Out Window Of Kilwins In Hyde ParkBusinesses and cars were shot up in Hyde Park in the middle of the day Tuesday, leaving a trail of glass and windows shattered – and sending bullets right into a Kilwins candy shop. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

3 hours ago

2 Teens Recall Horror Of Being Held At Gunpoint By Chicago Police During Botched RaidThe CBS 2 Investigators obtained bodycam video showing the terrifying moments Chicago Police confronted two innocent teens. The officers did not have a warrant, and neither teen was the person the officers were after. CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini reports.

4 hours ago

CPD Supt. David Brown Says Sergeant Fired Several Rules In Anjanette Young RaidPolice Supt. David Brown recommended Tuesday that a sergeant be fired in connection with his conduct in the 2019 wrong police raid in which Anjanette Young was handcuffed naked.

4 hours ago

Chicago Weather: One More Mild Day Wednesday; Snow Showers By The WeekendCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has the latest 7-day forecast.

4 hours ago

Recent University Of Chicago Student Shot And Killed In Hyde ParkA recent graduate of the University of Chicago was shot and killed during a robbery attempt Tuesday afternoon in the Hyde Park neighborhood, just a block away from campus.

4 hours ago

Top Cop Seeks To Fire CPD Sergeant For Violating Several Rules During Anjanette Young RaidChicago Police Supt. David Brown wants a sergeant fired for his involvement in the botched raid at Anjanette Young's home in 2019.

5 hours ago

Prosecutors Rest Case Against Kyle Rittenhouse After Showing Jury New Video EvidenceHe runs, he spins, and shots. Clear drone video gives a new view of Kyle Rittenhouse shooting and killing Joseph Rosenbaum last summer. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports jurors were shown video evidence on Tuesday that no one's ever seen before.

5 hours ago

How The Feds Busted A Cocaine Pipeline With Ties To Mexico, Gary and ChicagoCocaine, valued in the millions, was flown from Mexico into Gary, Indiana by private plane last week, and federal prosecutors on Tuesday told a judge how the cache found its way into Chicago's Gold Coast. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.

5 hours ago

Fears That Oak Park Apartment Could Collapse Leave Panicked Residents Scrambling To EvacuateDozens of residents are now in a panic to evacuate the building that the village fears could collapse. The village said it warned the property manager nearly two weeks ago. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports

5 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Two More Mild Days, Winter Weather Arrives This WeekendCBS 2 Meteorologist Laura Bannon has the latest 7-day forecast.

10 hours ago

Federal Judge Upholds United Airlines' Employee COVID-19 Vaccine MandateA federal judge has ruled that Chicago-based United Airlines can go ahead with its employee vaccine policy.

11 hours ago

Massive Comcast Internet Service Outage Sends Many Searching For Free Wi-FiA massive Comcast outage left people scrambling to find internet service to get online to do their jobs on Tuesday. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports.

11 hours ago

Jurors Showed Autopsy Pictures Of 2 Men Shot By Kyle Rittenhouse, Prosecutors Could Rest Case TuesdayGraphic images were shown as the Kyle Rittenhouse trial continued Tuesday.

11 hours ago

CPD Officers Sprayed With Chemical Irritant While Trying To Break Up Fight In East Garfield ParkTwo Chicago Police officers were taken to the hospital Monday night, after they were sprayed with a chemical irritant while trying to break up a fight in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Katie Johnston reports.

11 hours ago

Ladies Of Virtue Celebrates 10 Years Of Serving City's Black GirlsLadies of Virtue, a local non-profit, has spent the past ten years providing access, resources, and support to Black girls in Chicago. Founded by South Side native, Jamila Trimuel, Ladies of Virtue hosts an array of mentoring and leadership programs for girls ages 9-18.

13 hours ago

Afternoon ShowersCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

15 hours ago

Clean Speech Illinois Program Seeks To Teach Civil Discourse In A Time Of Polarization; 'Our Whole Society Is At Stake' The holidays are just a few weeks away, and some fear that a nice Thanksgiving meal could get ugly if a serving of politics is on the menu.

16 hours ago

3 Women Arrested After Wicker Park Carjacking Leads To Police Chase On ExpresswayAround 8 p.m., a 44-year-old woman was in her SUV, in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, when a man approach her, armed with a handgun.

16 hours ago