Kyle Rittenhouse Breaks Down As Not Guilty Verdict AnnouncedKyle Rittenhouse cried and nearly collapsed as a court clerk announced the jury in his murder trial had found him not guilty of all charges in the 2020 shootings in Kenosha.

2 hours ago

Milder Weekend AheadCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

3 hours ago

Chicago Tree Lighting Along With Other Holiday Events Starts FridayLess than a week until thanksgiving but Chicago is already thinking about Christmas with lots of holiday traditions kicking off Friday - including the city's tree lighting.

3 hours ago

CTA's Red Purple Bypass Ready For RidersThe CTA has unveiled its new Red Purple Bypass. Brown Line trains will bypass the red and purple line tracks just north of Belmont.

4 hours ago

CPD Hosting 'Gun Turn In' Event To Make Communities SaferThe Chicago Police Department is paying you to get rid of your guns.

4 hours ago

Inappropriate Relationships With Students Lead To Terminations Of 10 Staff At Marine Leadership AcademyMisconduct between adults and students at Marine Leadership Academy, including one case in which an adult had a sexual relationship with a student, has led Chicago Public Schools to terminate 10 employees. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Bears vs. Ravens: Three Things To WatchSpeed kills and Sunday we will find out if the Bears can put the restrictor plates on quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Here are three Things to Watch when the Bears host Baltimore on CBS 2 Sunday at noon. CBS 2's Marshall Harris reports.

6 hours ago

Christkindlmarket Returns To Daley Plaza After Pandemic Absence, But Getting It Back Started Was No Sleigh RideFor the first time in two years, the air in Daley Plaza is filled with the signature smells of fresh schnitzel and cocoa – as the Christkindlmarket returns.

9 hours ago

Cloudy, Cold Friday; Milder Weekend AheadCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

9 hours ago

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Jurors Enter Fourth Day Of DeliberationsThe jury will return to resume deliberations at 9 a.m.

9 hours ago

Man Carjacked At Gunpoint In East Ukrainian VillagePolice said a 31-year-old man parked his Mercedes, near Rive and Wood streets, when a carjacker with a gun demanded the vehicle.

9 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Chilly Friday, Partial Lunar Eclipse Friday MorningCBS 2 Meteorologist Albert Ramon has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.

16 hours ago

Kids Ages 5 To 11 Are Now Getting COVID-19 Vaccine, But Experts Urge Caution For ThanksgivingWhile about 10 percent of 5- to 11-year-olds in the U.S. have already had their COVID-19 vaccine shot, CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra warns that everyone needs to be cautious – as COVID-19 cases among school-age kids has kicked up.

16 hours ago

Gary Police Search For Missing Man Last Seen With Man, Woman At Truck StopPolice in Gary, Indiana were asking for help from the public Thursday night in finding a 73-year-old man who was last seen being put into a car by a man at a truck stop.

17 hours ago

West Town Neighbors Rally At Community Meeting In Wake Of Rash Of CarjackingsResidents of communities in the West Town area rallied together Thursday, saying enough is enough when it comes to carjackings. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

17 hours ago

Fire Rips Through Residential Building On Augusta BoulevardA fire broke out Thursday evening in a residential building in West Town.

17 hours ago

University Of Chicago Holds Memorial For Murdered Grad Dennis Shaoxiong ZhengThe heartbroken mother of murdered University of Chicago graduate Dennis Shaoxiong Zheng spoke Thursday during her son’s memorial service – in an emotional day on campus.

17 hours ago

Defender Arin Wright 'Beyond Excited' As Red Stars Prepare For NWSL Championship GameThe Chicago Red Stars were already on in Louisville Thursday night, practicing ahead of the big game. CBS 2's Marshall Harris reports.

20 hours ago

Pastor Of Pilsen Church Says He's Getting Hosed With Water Bill Debt Due To Lack Of Water MeterThe pastor of a Pilsen church says he feels like he's getting hosed - with an $11,000 water bill. And he's not alone. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports.

20 hours ago

What Happens If Jury Can't Agree On Whether To Convict Kyle Rittenhouse?CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller explains what would happen if the Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors cannot agree, and explains a possible reason Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder might not have ruled on two motions for a mistrial by the defense.

21 hours ago

Locksmiths Forced To Tighten Security Measures As Key Fob Thefts RiseThieves are targeting Chicago locksmiths for their key fobs and equipment. Now, reports of these thefts are spiking at an alarming rate.

21 hours ago

Surveillance Video Shows 14 Suspects Storming Into Oakbrook Center Louis Vuitton Store And Stealing MerchandisePolice on Thursday released surveillance video of a grab-and-run theft at the Louis Vuitton store at Oakbrook Center Mall that involved 14 suspects.

21 hours ago