163 Red Cross Volunteers From Illinois Responded To Hurricanes And Wildfires NationallyRed Cross volunteers are helping families and strangers when they need it most.

2 hours ago

Red Cross Reports Blood Emergency With Donations At Lowest Level In 10 YearsPeople depend on blood donations every day to survive and the Red Cross is reporting a blood shortage.

2 hours ago

Chicago's Winter Overnight Parking Ban Begins Wednesday Morning At 3 A.M.You cannot park near these street signs, from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m., until April 1, even if there's no snow on the ground.

3 hours ago

Slightly Warmer Day AheadCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

3 hours ago

Jussie Smollett Trial: Testimony Expected To Begin TuesdayTestimony begins Tuesday in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett, nearly three years after he was accused of lying to Chicago police when he claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack.

3 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Sun Returns TuesdayCBS 2 Meteorologist Albert Ramon has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.

9 hours ago

Remembering Acclaimed Fashion Designed Virgil AblohTributes continued to pour in Monday night for famed fashion designer and Illinois native Virgil Abloh. CBS 2's Brad Edwards reports.

10 hours ago

Video Shows ComEd Truck Going Around School Bus With Stop Sign Out In LincolnshireThe rules of the road are meant to protect our kids when commuting to and from school – so if a school bus has a stop sign out on a two-lane road, you are to stop. But a north suburban mom said the driver of a utility truck did not do that when her student came home. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports.

10 hours ago

Some Skokie Neighbors Object To Land Swap That Would Give Piece Of Park To Synagogue For Parking LotA land grab is what opponents are calling a plan to put a parking lot in the middle of a north suburban park – they say it is swallowing precious green space. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

10 hours ago

Roseland Neighbors, Police Discuss Murder Of Son, Mother On Same BlockTeachers, police, and neighbors gathered for a discussion Monday night in the wake of a shooting that killed 14-year-old Kevin Tinker Jr. in Roseland this month – and another shooting that killed his mother a matter of days later on the very same block.

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Feb. 20, 2019: Jussie Smollett First Charged With Disorderly ConductCBS 2 obtained video of the Osundairo brothers, who were linked to the alleged attack on Jussie Smollett, buying a red hat and ski masks from a store the day before the assault. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

11 hours ago

Feb. 14, 2019: Brothers' Home Raided In Connection With Jussie Smollett's Alleged HoaxOn Feb. 14, 2019, two brothers later identified as Ola and Abel Osundairo had their home raided in connection with the alleged staged attack on Jussie Smollett. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

12 hours ago

Nonprofit Takes On Family Homelessness Using Downers Grove HotelA DuPage County group is fighting homelessness with a hotel. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports.

14 hours ago

Shooting Leaves One Teen Dead, Four Wounded In EvanstonA teen is dead and four others were injured in a shooting in Evanston Sunday evening. As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports, police believe the shooting was targeted.

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

Thanksgiving Ends In Tragedy For Family, After Their Dog Was Killed In Expressway ShootingA Chicago couple is reeling over their beloved dog, Ruby, who was killed when someone fired six shots into their car as their pet was in the backseat. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports, on the Friday after Thanksgiving, they were driving back home to Chicago. It all started on the Bishop Ford Freeway at 115th Street, but ended at the emergency vet, where the couple was forced to say goodbye to Ruby.

14 hours ago

15 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Spotty Rain Wednesday, Mild Start To DecemberCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has the latest 7-day forecast.

15 hours ago

Local Doctors Preparing To Deal With New Omicron COVID-19 VariantAmid growing questions and concerns about the new “Omicron” variant of COVID-19, President Joe Biden insisted Monday the U.S. can handle anything that comes our way, as local officials prepare for its eventual arrival here in the Chicago area. Meantime, CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has been digging into preparations for the new variant in Chicago.

15 hours ago

15 hours ago

Woman Fires Gun At Would-Be Carjacker In RoselandA woman fired her gun at a man who tried to carjack her outside a Chase Bank in the Roseland community Monday afternoon. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

15 hours ago

Illinois House Majority Leader Greg Harris Won't Seek Re-ElectionIllinois State Rep. Greg Harris, the first gay person to serve as House majority leader in the state, announced Monday he will not seek re-election in 2022. Katie Johnston reports.

20 hours ago