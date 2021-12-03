Chicago Elite Classic ReturnsSome of the top talent from the city, and around the country, will be on display this weekend. CBS 2's Ryan Baker caught up with tournament organizers, Rob Smith of Simeon Fame and Whitney Young's Tyrone Slaughter.

1 hour ago

Chicago Firefighters Help Deliver Letters To Santa At Macy's On State StreetThey rushed to the Macy's on State Street to deliver 2,500 letters to Santa. The jolly old elf himself led the firefighters to the mailbox, as the reindeer helpers cheered.

2 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Mostly Sunny SundayCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has a check on the extended forecast.

2 hours ago

2's Got Your Ticket: Melissa Gilbert Stars In "When Harry Met Rehab'The nation watched Melissa Gilbert grow up for almost a decade on one of the most enduring shows of the 1970s on "Little House on the Prairie." She's now center stage in a new comedy, "When Harry Met Rehab." CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole sat down with the actress, who's kept the prairie close to her heart.

2 hours ago

Mother Of Jelani Day Demands Federal Hate Crime Investigation Of Illinois State Grad Student Found DeadHis mother, Carmen Bolden Day, joined Reverend Jesse Jackson at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters with her attorney, Ben Crump. They want a federal hate crime investigation into what led up to Jelani's death.

2 hours ago

Wolfpack Junior Football Team Heading To Florida For National ChampionshipsA super-sized send-off is underway in Jackson Park for the undefeated Wolfpack junior football team, as they head to Florida to compete for a national championship.

2 hours ago

Police Search For Three Men In Smash And Grab At Clothing Store In South LoopPolice are investigating after three men broke into a clothing store in the South Loop near Roosevelt and Wells.

3 hours ago

Officers Involved In Botch Raid Of Anjanette Young Attend HearingAt least one of the officers facing suspension or possible termination after the botched raid at Anjanette Young's apartment will plead not guilty to all charges. there was a police board hearing Friday.

3 hours ago

Jefferson Park Homeowner Creates Visual Magic, With Huge Rotating Christmas Tree Poking Through Roof; 'Go Big, Or Go Home'A Facebook video of a Christmas tree poking through the roof of a home in Jefferson Park touched a nerve with viewers, quickly becoming the top viewed story on our website on Wednesday, so we wanted to see it the magical tree in person, and boy did we get a surprise.

7 hours ago

2 Men Break Into GameStop In Logan SquareTwo men smashed the windows at a GameStop in Logan Square early Friday morning.

8 hours ago

Early Morning ShowersCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

8 hours ago

Dozens Of Signs Coming Down In Wrigleyville Because Of Typo"Wrigleyville" was spelled wrong on dozens of signs in the neighborhood. The "E" and the "L" were flipped.

8 hours ago

Winter Market Opening In Andersonville FridayYou'll be able to do a little holiday shopping, find handcrafted goods, vintage items and enjoy some treats.

8 hours ago

Local Public Health Officials Are On High Alert With COVID-19 Omicron Variant Cases Being Identified In U.S.Neither Gov. JB Pritzker nor Mayor Lori Lightfoot have indicated they are looking at any shutdowns either.

8 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Overnight Rain/SnowCBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

15 hours ago

Former President Obama Surprises Kids At South Side YMCAFormer President Barack Obama surprised 30 Chicago teenagers Thursday at a youth sports worship at the South Side YMCA.

15 hours ago

Tree Carrying Message 'Unmask The Kids' Appears At St. John, Indiana's Christmas In The ParkNot even the holidays are safe from debate about masking in schools as a COVID-19 mitigation. As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reports, a back-and-forth in St. John, Indiana has spread to a Christmas icon.

15 hours ago

Mother Of Darrell Brooks Releases Letter To Victims Of Waukesha Christmas Parade TragedyDarrell Brooks' mother, Dawn Woods, released a letter to the media offering condolences to the victims. She says Brooks has had mental health issues since he was young but does not have the money or insurance to get his medication.

15 hours ago

Armed Robbers Target People On Lakeview Sidewalks 6 Times In Past 2 WeeksPolice issued a community alert Thursday about six recent armed robberies on residential streets in Lakeview.

15 hours ago

Prosecution Rests, Defense Calls Witnesses In Tumultuous Day At Jussie Smollett TrialBoth Abel and Ola Osundairo testified as star witnesses for the prosecution, and a defense attorney called for a mistrial and accused the judge of lunging at her. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

15 hours ago

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Found In U.S.; Local Health Officials On AlertMore cases of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the U.S. – and travel restrictions are starting to take effect as the variant spreads. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

15 hours ago

Robert Quinn Is First Bears Player Named NFC Defensive Player Of The Month Since 2018Robert Quinn was named NFC defensive player of the month for November, the first Bears defender to get the honor since Eddie Jackson in 2018. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.

16 hours ago

MLB Lockout Officially BeginsA Major League Baseball lockout has officially begun after the players’ union’s collective bargaining agreement expired Wednesday night.

17 hours ago

Suburban Family Believes They Got False COVID Test Result from U Of I SHIELD ProgramOne northwest suburban family said a recent COVID-19 test done in their son's school turned their life upside down. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

18 hours ago