Bears Vs. Cardinals: Three Things To WatchHere are Three Things to Watch when the Bears host the Cardinals Sunday.

33 minutes ago

Chicago Elite Classic ReturnsSome of the top talent from the city, and around the country, will be on display this weekend. CBS 2's Ryan Baker caught up with tournament organizers, Rob Smith of Simeon Fame and Whitney Young's Tyrone Slaughter. (Jayson Tatum footage by Scott Comeau)

1 hour ago

'It's A Very Weird Time To Be Doing It'CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports one Indiana school district is about to make a surprising move by lifting its mask mandate.

2 hours ago

Dangerous Rusted-Out Light Poles: How Widespread The Issue Really IsThousands of Chicago light poles rusting out, toppling onto cars, and even landing on some people across the city. For the first time, CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini got a hold of city data, and reveals just how widespread the danger really is.

2 hours ago

After Thieves Take Thousands Of Toys, Organizer Vows To Get Christmas Gifts For KidsThieves got away with not only merchandise, but thousands of Christmas gifts for kids on the city's South Side. As CBS 2's Steven Graves explains, it's the way they did it that makes it hurt even more.

2 hours ago

Obamas Make Surprise Visit To Comers Children's Hospital During Trip To ChicagoYou've likely heard Santa travels in a sleigh with reindeer. On Friday, he came with a little extra protection.

2 hours ago

Some Parents Not Pleased As Wicker Park School Mandates Masks Outside At RecessA masking controversy is bubbling up at an elementary school in Wicker Park – with regard to whether kids need to be masked during outdoor recess as a mitigation against COVID-19. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

2 hours ago

Crown Point Parents Worry About Mask Mandate Being Lifted As COVID Case Numbers Are On The RiseOne Indiana school district is about to make a surprising move by lifting its mask mandate. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

3 hours ago

Dalton To Start At QB Again For Bears Against CardinalsJustin Fields will miss his second consecutive game as he recovers from a rib injury, and Andy Dalton will get the start again on Sunday when the Chicago Bears host the NFL-leading Arizona Cardinals.

3 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Half Dry, Half Wet WeekendCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a check on the extended forecast.

3 hours ago

Bust Nets Millions Of Dollars In Stolen Goods From Chicago Storage UnitsInvestigators recovered millions of dollars in stolen merchandise from storage units at two Chicago facilities, as part of a large-scale investigation into organized retail thefts. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

3 hours ago

Truck Crashes, Spilling Salt On Westbound Lanes Of Reagan TollwayA semi-trailer truck full of salt was involved in a wreck on the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway on Friday afternoon.

3 hours ago

3 Men Shot In Attempted robbery In Front Of CTA Red LineThree men were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon during an attempted robbery right outside the Garfield station on the CTA Red Line.

3 hours ago

Chicago Firefighters Help Deliver Letters To Santa At Macy's On State StreetThey rushed to the Macy's on State Street to deliver 2,500 letters to Santa. The jolly old elf himself led the firefighters to the mailbox, as the reindeer helpers cheered.

8 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Mostly Sunny SundayCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has a check on the extended forecast.

9 hours ago

2's Got Your Ticket: Melissa Gilbert Stars In "When Harry Met Rehab'The nation watched Melissa Gilbert grow up for almost a decade on one of the most enduring shows of the 1970s on "Little House on the Prairie." She's now center stage in a new comedy, "When Harry Met Rehab." CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole sat down with the actress, who's kept the prairie close to her heart.

9 hours ago

Mother Of Jelani Day Demands Federal Hate Crime Investigation Of Illinois State Grad Student Found DeadHis mother, Carmen Bolden Day, joined Reverend Jesse Jackson at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters with her attorney, Ben Crump. They want a federal hate crime investigation into what led up to Jelani's death.

9 hours ago

Wolfpack Junior Football Team Heading To Florida For National ChampionshipsA super-sized send-off is underway in Jackson Park for the undefeated Wolfpack junior football team, as they head to Florida to compete for a national championship.

9 hours ago

Police Search For Three Men In Smash And Grab At Clothing Store In South LoopPolice are investigating after three men broke into a clothing store in the South Loop near Roosevelt and Wells.

9 hours ago

Officers Involved In Botch Raid Of Anjanette Young Attend HearingAt least one of the officers facing suspension or possible termination after the botched raid at Anjanette Young's apartment will plead not guilty to all charges. there was a police board hearing Friday.

9 hours ago

Jefferson Park Homeowner Creates Visual Magic, With Huge Rotating Christmas Tree Poking Through Roof; 'Go Big, Or Go Home'A Facebook video of a Christmas tree poking through the roof of a home in Jefferson Park touched a nerve with viewers, quickly becoming the top viewed story on our website on Wednesday, so we wanted to see it the magical tree in person, and boy did we get a surprise.

14 hours ago

2 Men Break Into GameStop In Logan SquareTwo men smashed the windows at a GameStop in Logan Square early Friday morning.

14 hours ago

Early Morning ShowersCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

15 hours ago

Dozens Of Signs Coming Down In Wrigleyville Because Of Typo"Wrigleyville" was spelled wrong on dozens of signs in the neighborhood. The "E" and the "L" were flipped.

15 hours ago