Bears Vs. Packers: The Good, The Bad, And The UglyThe Bears are four games away from their season being over, and maybe the end to Matt Nagy's time in Chicago. CBS 2's Marshall Harris breaks down the good, the bad, and the ugly from Sunday nights' come-from-ahead loss to the Green Bay Packers.

21 minutes ago

Sen. Dick Durbin Holds Field Hearing In Chicago To Lay Out Fight Against Gun ViolenceA field hearing led by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) on Monday focused on finding a solution to gun trafficking and reducing gun violence in Chicago.

2 hours ago

St. John, Indiana Police Officer Rescues Baby After Car Goes Into PondA baby was left submerged in a sinking car following a police chase in Northwest Indiana over the weekend. The 8-month-old was pulled from the water with a toddler, and the officer who made the lifesaving rescue spoke Monday. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

4 hours ago

Aldermen Advance Settlement Of $2.9 Million For Anjanette YoungAldermen on Monday overwhelmingly backed a $2.9 million settlement with Anjanette Young, the innocent social worker who was handcuffed naked during a wrongful police raid nearly three years ago. CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini reports.

4 hours ago

Police: Driver Runs Red Light, Hits Pedestrian And Building In Park ManorA driver ran a red light and hit another vehicle, struck and critically injured a pedestrian, and finally slammed into a building in Park Manor Monday afternoon, police said.

4 hours ago

Man Shot In Head At West Elsdon Jewel-Osco StoreTwo of our CBS 2 colleagues were working on a story on the city’s Southwest Side when they heard gunfire erupt outside a crowded grocery store. One of those two colleagues was CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot, who reports from the scene.

4 hours ago

Questions About Workplace Safety After Edwardsville Tornado Hitting Amazon Facility Killing SixCBS 2's Chris Tye reports while there is a lot of talk and advice on what to do when storms hit while you're at home, the downstate storms make clear workplace plans should also be outlined.

4 hours ago

Aldermen Back $2.9 Million Settlement With Anjanette YoungAldermen on Monday overwhelmingly backed a $2.9 million settlement with Anjanette Young, the innocent social worker who was handcuffed naked during a wrongful police raid nearly three years ago. CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini reports.

5 hours ago

Dirksen Federal Building Hosting Vaccine Booster ClinicCBS 2's Meredith Barack reports the courts are teaming up for a week-long vaccine booster clinic in the lobby. The Dirksen Federal Building will be giving out boosters from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

10 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Sunny Start To The WeekCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has a look at the extended forecast.

10 hours ago

City Council Finance Committee Considers $2.9 Million Settlement In Anjanette Young CaseThe City Council Finance Committee on Monday will vote on a proposed $2.9 million settlement for Anjanette Young, for the botched police raid of her home in February 2019.

11 hours ago

Security Guards Stops Attempted Robbery At Canada Goose Store In Gold CoastAn attempted robbery was reported at Canada Goose in Gold Coast Monday morning.

11 hours ago

Driver With 2 Children In Car Drives Into Retention Pond Near I-80 In Hammond, Indiana While Fleeing PoliceA car carrying children drove into a retention pond while fleeing police in Hammond, Indiana overnight.

11 hours ago

Local Rapper, Matt Muse, Collecting Natural Hair Care Products For Local Youth ShelterThe products needed for different hair textures are very specific and a lot times not cheap. So, all products collected will be donated to Ignite, a shelter for youth facing housing insecurity and St. Leonard's Ministries, a transition home on the west side for men and women who've been released from jail.

16 hours ago

North Lawndale Woman Looks To Bring The Spirit Of Christmas Back To Her NeighborhoodOne Lawndale woman's wish is to bring the Christmas spirit back to a busy stretch in North Lawndale.

16 hours ago

Milk & Honey Farmstand Hoping First Snow Could Help Locate Bison Missing For MonthsCBS 2 Morning Insider Tim McNicholas reports on the search for Waucanda's most wanted.

16 hours ago

Warmup In EffectCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

16 hours ago

People Line Up For Boosters At 3 Mass Vaccination Clinics In Cook CountyThe Dirksen Federal Building will be giving out boosters from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday. Another site is in North Riverside.

16 hours ago

Car Drives Into Retention Pond Near I-80 In Hammond, IndianaA car drove into a retention pond in Hammond, Indiana overnight.

16 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Warmup Continues Through MidweekCBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the 10 p.m. forecast for Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.

22 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Warmup Continues Through MidweekCBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the 10 p.m. forecast for Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.

22 hours ago

Chicago Residents Collect Donations For Families Impacted By Kentucky TornadoA Chicago family is starting a drive to collect goods for the people of Mayfield, Kentucky, which was hardest hit after tornados ravaged parts of the South and Midwest.

22 hours ago

Chicago Red Cross Rushes To Help Victims Of Tornados In KentuckyAt least 80 people in Kentucky are dead after a devastating tornado, a number that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says will likely rise to triple digits.

1 day ago