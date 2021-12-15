Cameras Keep Close Watch On Roscoe Village Amid Rising CrimeA private network of neighborhood cameras is helping solve crimes in Roscoe Village. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

Not assignedEven though Michael Jordan's last NBA game was almost 20 years ago, he's back on a box of Wheaties.nIt's his 19th time he's had the honor.

First COVID Vaccine Given In Chicago Happened One Year Ago TodayFive healthcare workers from three hospitals were first in line at the Loretto Hospital. Now, nearly four million doses have been given in the city.

"A Residential Group Feels They Have To Take Action Now'Residents there are opening their wallets. Starting soon, one source telling CBS 2 that as early as Wednesday night, a new security cruiser is hitting the streets. CBS 2's Chris Tye has the story.

$70 Million Plan To Sell Thompson Center To A Developer Announced by Gov. JB PritzkerGov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday announced the state has begun negotiations to sell the Thompson Center for $70 million, in a bid to preserve the iconic 17-story building designed by the late architect Helmut Jahn.

Importer Says Mattresses Found In Seized Haul Of Stolen Merchandise Belong To HimNumerous stolen containers filled with boxes of merchandise were recently found by investigators, and one business owner believes some of the stolen goods they found belong to him. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

COVID Cases Rise In Northwest Indiana; Influx Of Patients And Wait Times Becomes A Struggle For HospitalsHospitals in Indiana are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. The state is seeing over 4,700 positive cases between just Monday and Tuesday. They’re also seeing some of the highest hospitalization numbers since the beginning of the pandemic.

Jack Drury Has Helped Get Chicago Wolves Off To A Great Start This SeasonWinnetka native Jack Drury is carrying on a family tradition on the ice, and is also helping the Chicago Wolves get off to a fantastic start. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.

Chicago Weather: Strong Winds Followed By Falling TempsCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a look at the forecast.

City Council Approves $2.9 Million Settlement For Anjanette YoungThe Chicago City Council on Wednesday approved a $2.9 million settlement with Anjanette Young, the innocent social worker who was handcuffed naked during a wrongful police raid nearly three years ago.

Illinois State Police Look For Gunman Who Wounded Driver On The Bishop FordPolice said the driver was shot while driving northbound near 159th Street when bullets started flying.

'Ring Of Hope' Community Center Seeks To Help Kids Build Confidence And Life SkillsWhen you think of the sport of boxing, you don't often think of kids throwing punches. CBS 2's Ryan Baker recently met a South Side pastor who's using the ring to inspire hope and truly give kids a fighting chance.

Ald. Carrie Austin Taken To Hospital After; Slumps Over During Chicago City Council MeetingAld. Carrie Austin (34th) slumped over in her chair during Wednesday's City Council meeting, prompting Mayor Lori Lightfoot to halt the meeting while an ambulance was called.

High Wind Warning Takes EffectCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

Man Hospitalized After Crashing Into Light Pole In WrigleyvilleA man is in critical condition after his car crashed into a light pole in Wrigleyville

WNBA Champ Candace Parker Reveals She's Married, Expecting Second ChildThe Chicago Sky WNBA champ and Naperville native is celebrating two years with wife Anna Petrakova.

Thieves Stole Cash And Merchandise During A String Of Smash And Grab Robberies On North SidePolice are investigating a string of smash and grab liquor store burglaries that took place on the North Side early Wednesday morning.

Suburban Cook County Reports First Case Of Omicron COVID VariantPublic health officials have reported the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in suburban Cook County.

Cook County Sheriff's Office Holds Pet Food PantryThe Cook County Sheriff's Office is making sure plenty of tails are wagging this holiday season.

High Wind Warning WendesdayCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

Chicago City Council Will Vote On $2.9 Million Settlement For Anjanette YoungThe city council is expected to approve that nearly $2.9 million settlement.

