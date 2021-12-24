Mild TemperaturesCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

2 hours ago

2's Got Your Ticket: 'The Play That Goes Wrong' At The Broadway PlayhouseWhile some venues have canceled performances due to the COVID spike, "The Play The Goes Wrong" is in full swing at the Broadway Playhouse.

3 hours ago

Apostolic Faith Church Hosting Christmas Gift, Coat Giveaway FridayA Chicago church is hosting a gift giveaway to make the holidays brighter and warmer.

3 hours ago

Police Searching For Third Suspect After 4 Shot At Oakbrook CenterFour people, including one suspect, were shot Thursday night at Oakbrook Center, police confirm. One shooter is still at large Friday.

3 hours ago

Metra Running On Modified Train Schedules For ChristmasMetra trains today will be running on their Saturday schedule for Christmas Eve.

4 hours ago

Woodlawn Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Firing Gun At Officers Responding To Domestic IncidentA Woodlawn man was charged with attempted murder after shooting at police officers responding to a domestic incident he was involved in Wednesday night, police said.

6 hours ago

Fires Burns Through 2-Story Apartment Building In LyonsAll five people and two pets inside made it out safely.

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Temperatures In The 50s, Mild Christmas AheadCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

7 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Christmas Weekend Brings Mild Temperatures, Patchy RainCBS 2 Meteorologist Albert Ramon has the 10 p.m. forecast for Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

15 hours ago

Security Expert And Former FBI Member Discusses Police Strategy To Deal With Oakbrook Center ShootingPhil Andrew discusses how to get everyone out of the mall safely.

15 hours ago

Shoppers, Families Recount Aftermath Of Oakbrook Center Shooting"I heard one pop, which made me turn my head, and then multiple pops. I saw these sparks that were very bright. I assumed that it was a prank."

16 hours ago

Girl Celebrating Her 15th Birthday Talks About Hiding During Oakbrook Center ShootingA 15-year-old girl talks about hiding in the employee breakroom while stores went on lockdown during a shooting at Oakbrook Center.

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

Search Continues For Gunman After Shootout At Oakbrook CenterPolice released a photo of the person they are searching for, saying at the time of the shooting, he was wearing a blue puffy jacket and tight jeans

16 hours ago

Police Clearing Oakbrook Center Following ShootingCBS 2's Jermont Terry spoke with one family as they waiting to be reunited while police cleared the scene after a shooting at Oakbrook Center mall.

18 hours ago

Lake County Man Battling COVID-19 Makes List For Lung TransplantThere is finally a light at the end of the tunnel for one Lake County man who has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for months, as he will soon receive a gift that could not have come at a better time.

19 hours ago

State Sen Kimberly Lightford Recalls Moments During Carjacking: 'I Call My Husband Hero Today'Lightford, the Illinois Senate Majority Leader, said she and her husband had pulled up to a friend’s home to drop her off in west suburban Broadview on Tuesday night, when another car pulled up alongside them.

19 hours ago

'Our Youth Need Us To Provide Positive Activities'CBS 2 Photojournalist Jeff Langan takes us to West Pullman Park to see the action on the courts and how it'll help provide an option for kids who need one.

19 hours ago

Robocalls Bother Everyone, But There's A Way To Stop ThemThey even targeted CBS 2's Marie Saavedra. So, she decided to do some digging and learned 'tis the season for those annoying rings and what you can do to try to stop them.

20 hours ago

7 Families Displaced After 2 Cars Crash Into Multi-Unit Apartment Building In BerwynTwo people suffered minor injures after crashing into a multi-unit building in Berwyn Thursday morning. Seven families were also displaced due to the crash.

20 hours ago

21 hours ago

Thousands Of Gifts Distributed During Toy Giveaway In West Garfield ParkChristmas is just days away, but people on Chicago’s west side are coming together to make sure all children have toys under their trees this year.

21 hours ago

Not assignedCBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports Cook County is following Chicago’s lead for many indoor businesses to require customers ages five and older to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 starting next year.

21 hours ago