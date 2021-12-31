Restaurants See Business In A Different Way As Most Decide To Order In For New year's EveThe new wave of COVID cases is prompting many to reconsider their New Year's Eve plans. One way people are celebrating is by ordering in.

10 minutes ago

Suspect Arrested In Shooting That Killed One Bradley Police Officer, Wounded AnotherIndiana State Police said 25-year-old Darius Sullivan was arrested charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and aggravated battery in the shooting that killed Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic.

23 minutes ago

2's Got Your Ticket: A Look Back At COVID's Impact On Chicago TheatersActors and audiences returned to theaters in 2021. 2's Got Your Ticket, and entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole has reaction from those who were able to get back on stage and perform again.

2 hours ago

Winter Storm On The WayCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the latest details on the winter storm approaching.

12 hours ago

City Holding New Year's Celebration With Safety MeasuresDespite growing COVID-19 cases, Chicago is moving forward with its big celebration this New Year's Eve.

12 hours ago

CTA And Metra Offering Free Rides Through New Year's DayCTA and Metra are offering you free and safe transportation to start the New Year.

12 hours ago

Chicago Weather: New Year's Day Snow ComingCBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

19 hours ago

Chicago Woman Isolates In Bathroom After Testing Positive For COVID-19 On Iceland FlightA Chicago woman was finally done with quarantine Thursday night after living through a travel nightmare.

19 hours ago

Several Restaurants Make Tough Call To Close Amid Latest COVID-19 SurgeIllinois set a COVID-19 record Thursday, with more than 30,000 new cases across the state. The figure amounts to the highest one day total ever, and the surge in Chicago is forcing some restaurants to shut their doors again. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports.

19 hours ago

Chicago's North Side On Edge After Rash Of Attacks, Robberies; Some Say Police Too ReactiveBusiness owners on the city’s North Side have been demanding action from police since violent robberies have been taking over their neighborhoods. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

19 hours ago

20 hours ago

Evanston Issues Proof Of Vaccination Mandate For Restaurants, Bars, Gyms, And Entertainment Venues Effective Jan. 10North suburban Evanston will require customers age 5 and up to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to visit restaurants, bars, gyms, and other indoor businesses that serve food or drinks starting Jan. 10.

23 hours ago

Alderman Asks Constituents How To Spend $1.5 Million In Menu MoneyA total of $1 million in city funds to fix up infrastructure – how should we spend it? A Chicago alderman is asking his ward. CBS 2’s Tara Molina looked into the approach some aldermen are taking to get you more involved.

23 hours ago

Parents, Teachers Express Concern Over Returning To School Amid COVID-19 SurgeWith the Secretary of State closing their offices and schools in Cleveland going fully remote for the first week back after the break -- Chicago's top educator says he's comfortable bringing kids back Monday.

23 hours ago

Shots Fired At Southlake Mall In Hobart, Indiana; No Injuries ReportedSouthlake Mall in Hobart, Indiana, was evacuated and will remain closed for the rest of the day on Thursday, after several shots were fired inside the shopping center, but no one was injured. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports.

23 hours ago

High School Boy's Choir Prepare To Perform At The Bears Halftime ShowOne Chicago boys high school choir is making it big time this weekend. The choir is preparing to sing in front of thousands on a stage many of them could have never imagined.

1 day ago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Watch Is On The WayCBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has a look at the extended forecast.

1 day ago

CBSN Chicago Special: We Hear YouTwo years into the COVID-19 pandemic, much of our life is anything but normal. Through it all, we have been listening to your stories – and our commitment to telling them, and getting results, is stronger than ever.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic Killed, Second Officer In Critical ConditioA manhunt is underway in Kankakee County, after one police officer was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday night at a hotel in the village of Bradley.

1 day ago

1 day ago

CBSN Chicago Special: CBS 2 Investigators Get ResultsThe CBS 2 Investigators have a reputation for getting results, changing laws, and changing lives through our work.

1 day ago

Cloudy Day AheadCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

1 day ago